Russia-Ukraine latest news: Boris Johnson pledges 6,000 missiles for Ukraine

Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost £30 million to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots.

Boris Johnson will announce the new package of support on Thursday at the Nato and G7 leaders' meetings while also signalling a willingness to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities further.

"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," the Prime Minister said.

"One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world."

As part of the package, the UK will provide 6,000 missiles and £25 million in financial backing for the Ukrainian military. It will also provide £4.1 million for the BBC World Service.

Ukraine's parliament recalls terror of invasion one month ago

The Ukrainian parliament has recalled the terror of the beginning of Russia's invasion on February 24.

"We woke up to the whistling of rockets, the roar of explosions & the hell of fires in our homes," it shared on Twitter on Thursday.

"We woke up to learn - with horror and pain - that war came to our homes, started by Russia.

"We are strong. We will keep on fighting until victory."

