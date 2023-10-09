Ukraine war latest: Russia provides Hamas with Western weapons captured in Ukraine, Kyiv says

Key developments on Oct. 9:

Military intelligence: Russia gives Hamas weapons captured in Ukraine to discredit Kyiv

Military intelligence confirms missile attack on targets in Russian-occupied Crimea

Kuleba: 'If Ukraine loses the war, it will be end of Europe'

Shmyhal: 6 million people threatened by mines in Ukraine

Russia has transferred Western-made weapons captured in Ukraine to Hamas extremists fighting against Israel, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Oct. 9.

Moscow plans to falsely accuse the Ukrainian military of selling weaponry provided by the U.S. and EU to Hamas, according to the military intelligence.

"As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, these fakes should form the basis of a number of 'revealing articles' and 'investigations' in Western media," the military intelligence wrote.

According to the intelligence agency, Russian special services plan to use Ruslan Syrovyi, a senior lieutenant from the Ukrainian Border Service who has committed treason and fled to Moscow, as a "source" for this campaign.

The military intelligence alleges that Russia "aims to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and make Western partners cease military aid" to Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Kremlin aims to exploit Hamas' offensive against Israel to divert Western support and attention away from Ukraine.

Following Hamas' large-scale attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, Russian voices amplified messages blaming Western countries for neglecting conflicts in the Middle East in favor of supporting Ukraine.

Military intelligence confirms missile attack on targets in Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukraine was responsible for a missile strike on Russian-occupied Crimea on Oct. 7, military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on live television on Oct. 9.

The strike hit a Russian military target near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea and resulted in casualties amongst Russian forces, Yusov said.

He did not specify further details.

On Oct. 7, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there had been a missile attack against the Russian-occupied peninsula at around 6 p.m. local time. The ministry later reported a second attack at 10 p.m. local time.

Both attacks were carried out with converted S-200 anti-aircraft missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Reports emerged on social media that an explosion was heard near Dzhankoi and the trail of the missile was visible in the sky, according to Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

Since the summer, there have been increasingly damaging attacks against Russian military targets across the peninsula, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

One key target has been the Black Sea Fleet, which is currently based in occupied Crimea.

The fleet has suffered a series of major attacks over the past weeks, including strikes on a command post on Sept. 20 and on its headquarters on Sept. 22.

Kuleba: 'If Ukraine loses the war, it will be end of Europe'

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia's war against Ukraine is "existential for Europe," adding that Europeans "can't afford not to win along with Ukraine."

"Europeans understand - it is about them too… It will be the end of Europe if Ukraine loses," Kuleba told Forbes Ukraine in an interview published on Oct. 9.

When asked how the European Union has reacted to the war dragging on longer than expected, Kuleba said that the narrative that currently prevails in the EU calls for supporting Ukraine as long as necessary for its victory.

"This was voiced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and by ministers," the official added.

Kuleba's statement comes amid reports that the EU was preparing to open membership talks with Ukraine, with a formal announcement expected as early as December.

In the interview, the foreign minister also spoke about the prospect of Kyiv-Moscow negotiations, saying that only the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine would mean that the Kremlin is ready for diplomacy.

"But this will not mean Ukraine's automatic consent to negotiations. Russia has fooled us, the Europeans and the Americans too often to believe it from the first word or step," Kuleba told the Ukrainian media outlet.

"Until Ukrainian border guards return to the last border post in the east of Ukraine or on the island of Tuzla (near Crimea), my message to those who dare to offer any territorial concessions is to not even think about it."

PM Shmyhal: 6 million people threatened by mines in Ukraine

Around 6 million people are threatened by mines in Ukraine and thousands may be killed or injured unless appropriate steps are taken, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, Ukrinform reported on Oct. 9.

"So far, around 250 people have been killed by landmines in Ukraine, and over 500 have been injured or maimed," the prime minister said during the opening ceremony of 15 mobile safety classes for children.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on March 1 that nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory had been mined since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine's Education Ministry announced in August that it would introduce mine safety courses for Ukrainian schoolchildren as a mandatory part of the curriculum.

