Ukraine war: Lemekhani Nyirenda's Zambian family demands answers from Russia

Pumza Fihlani & Kennedy Gondwe - In Johannesburg and Lusaka
·4 min read

The death of a 23-year-old Zambian student who had been recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine has left the family devastated, his older sister has told the BBC.

It's not just that he has died but also the unanswered questions over the young man's brutal death in a foreign land.

Lemekhani Nyirenda was serving a drugs-related prison sentence in Russia but was freed and deployed to the front lines in Ukraine.

"We want to know how he was conscripted without his family being notified? Was he coerced?" asked Muzang'alu Nyirenda.

The family felt "robbed" by her brother's death, she added.

Zambia's Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo announced on Monday that Mr Nyirenda, who had been studying at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, was serving a nine-year prison sentence for a drug offence.

He said Mr Nyirenda was killed on the front lines in September, but Russian authorities had only just informed Zambia of the death.

Mr Kakubo said that Zambia had demanded answers over the student's death and why he had been sent to Ukraine.

Most Zambians are shocked by the news, but also frustrated that the government has not shared more information to explain the circumstances that led to the student being deployed to Ukraine.

Ukraine tank
The war in Ukraine is said to have claimed tens of thousands of lives

According to Ms Nyirenda, her brother travelled to Russia in 2019 to study nuclear engineering on a government sponsorship, a partnership between the two countries which dates back many years.

"There is so much we don't know. Why didn't the Zambian government know he was being sent to war to fight?" his older sister told the BBC.

"The people that took him to that war looked down on us as a family, he was nothing to them. They used him," she said.

The drugs arrest

Mr Nyirenda was working as a part-time courier when he was arrested in 2020 with a parcel containing drugs, his sister said.

"We believe he didn't know what was in the package he delivered, he told us he didn't. He would get text messages for pick-ups and instructions on where to deliver them," she said.

"On one occasion he was stopped by the police and searched and they found drugs in the package. He explained he was working for an online courier and didn't know about the parcels but he was arrested," Ms Nyirenda said.

The family, however, always remained hopeful that he would return home safely.

But while he was serving his term at a medium security prison he was recruited, his family believe, by the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary group that has been conscripting prisoners to fight for Russia in Ukraine in exchange for their freedom.

In September, leaked footage showed Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner group, outlining the rules of fighting, such as no deserting or sexual contact with Ukrainian women, and then giving the prisoners five minutes to decide if they want to sign up.

Ominously, he told the prisoners he would get them out of jail alive but said he could not promise to bring them back to alive.

They have stolen my brother

Born to university professionals Edwin and Florence Nyirenda, Lemekhani was the youngest of four children.

Even while in prison he found a way to communicate with his loved-ones in Zambia.

The last time his parents heard from him was on 31 August on a cryptic phone call that filled them with concern.

"He told my parents: 'I am no longer in prison but where I am is confidential'. My parents were worried, we all were when he shared this. We knew he was a prisoner in a foreign country where he had no rights, we were worried about what was going but he could not share more and my parents didn't probe him further," Ms Nyirenda said.

The family notified the Zambian authorities of the odd call and were assured of an investigation into his whereabouts, but months later came the news of the young man's death.

"He was young, they stole his life away from him. He's got a twin brother, they've stolen my brother's other half," his sister said through tears.

"Lemekhani had so many plans. He was studying so he could come back and pamper my mother. He had plans to help rebuild Zambia. They've robbed us," she said.

"There is no closure, only questions. We want him home so we can lay him to rest in peace. We want him back with the people who love him but we deserve answers," said Ms Nyirenda.

His body, according to Zambian officials, has been transported to Russia's southern border town of Rostov in preparation for his repatriation to Lusaka where his family will bury him.

Further inquiries by the BBC to Zambia's ministry of foreign affairs have gone unanswered.

Zambia has taken a neutral position on the Russia-Ukraine war, like many other African countries, but says it condemns any form of war.

Recommended Stories

  • Foreign College Student Jailed in Russia Ends Up in Body Bag

    AFP via GettyA 23-year-old Zambian student who moved to Russia to study nuclear engineering was killed fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine—and Zambian officials want to know just how the hell that happened.According to a statement from Zambia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lemekhani Nathan Nyirenda was killed on Sept. 22 after being sent to the “battlefront of the conflict.” The ministry said it was only notified of his death on Nov. 9.It was not immediately clear which region he died i

  • A Zambian student sent to prison in Russia wound up dead in Ukraine, suggesting Russia is conscripting prisoners from other nations to fight

    Zambian government officials said they don't know how a foreign prisoner ended up fighting in Russia's military and they want answers.

  • Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit were in a difficult spot Wednesday. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers returned to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. Demands for rich nations to provide additional aid for vulnerable countries suffering devastating impacts from climate change have become a major point of division at the two-week meeting.

  • Iranian Women Are Protesting, And They're All Using This Rallying Cry

    Protests are raging in Iran after Mahsa Amini's death. Here's what to know about their rallying slogan and the 15,000 protesters who may face harsh punishments.

  • State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5

    Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported. It was not immediately clear what motivated the attack or if it was linked to the nationwide protests that have convulsed Iran over the past two months. Another 10 people, including security forces, were wounded in the shooting, according to state TV.

  • US Citizen Suedi Murekezi freed from Russian captivity

    After having been detained and illegally imprisoned by Russian forces in Kherson back in June, U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi is now free and en route home, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Kovalev said in a Facebook post on Nov. 14.

  • Iran sentences protester to death, fueling calls for world to react

    "The international community must strongly warn the Islamic Republic of the consequences of executing protesters," a rights group said.

  • Extreme cold sends temperatures to 53 below zero in Siberia

    Extremely cold air sent temperatures well below zero on Wednesday in Siberia, resulting in the coldest weather of the season thus far in a region known for being home to some of the harshest weather on Earth. The frigid weather also reached portions of the Middle East and led to accumulating snow as far south as the mountainous region of northern Iraq. "A persistent and slow-moving trough near the Caspian Sea has allowed some cold air in Russia to push into northern Iran and Iraq," explained Acc

  • The Princess Diana Beanie Baby: How Much It's Worth and Where to Find One

    That old toy could be worth more than you think

  • G-20 Latest: Scholz Sees Consensus Emerging on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there’s growing consensus among the Group of 20 leaders that Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be accepted and that everything must be done to counteract its impact on global food security and rising energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnMusk Steps Up Purge

  • UK central bank blames Brexit for trade slump

    Brexit is hurting the UK economy, Bank of England officials said Wednesday, even as government leaders downplay the impact of the seismic EU withdrawal.

  • EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to passport-free travel zone

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission called on Wednesday for Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian citizens to be able to travel freely without passports across Europe, which would expand the so-called Schengen area with no border checks to 29 countries. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union's 27 governments, to take the necessary decisions to admit the three countries to the passport-free zone that some 420 million Europeans already enjoy. Bulgaria and Romania completed the evaluation process in 2011, but EU governments have held off lifting internal border controls for them for more than 11 years over concerns related to corruption and organised crime.

  • Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Seat at G-20 for Zelenskiy Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk

  • Biden presses G20 for united front against Russia's war in Ukraine

    Nearly nine months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, President Joe Biden is focused on keeping the pressure on Russia at the G20 summit, hoping to send a strong message from world leaders condemning the invasion. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.

  • NEF Latest: Scaramucci Talks FTX Implosion; Griffin on Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- US-China talks and the global outlook dominated discussions during the first day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, where Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said his country will keep opening up and working for peace.Most Read from BloombergMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadGriffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantisSam Bankman-Fried Posts Weird Cryptic Tweets After Wealth WipeoutWor

  • China COVID numbers rise, as cities cut back on testing

    STORY: The changes come even as several major cities including Beijing logged record infections on Monday (November 14), sparking worry in some communities as nationwide cases continued to rise."It's not realistic or practical to suddenly enter a new state. There are still a lot of people who have doubts (about the virus)," a local resident surnamed Zhou told Reuters.Despite the loosening of curbs, many experts described the measures as incremental, with some predicting that China is unlikely to begin reopening until after the March session of parliament, at the earliest.

  • Fact Check: US military personnel in Ukraine as inspectors and security, not as combatants

    The U.S military sent personnel to Ukraine to inspect weapons deliveries, not to serve as combatants.

  • Yonkers gang assault: Jury finds man guilty in attack outside deli

    Develle Coates faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years. A dozen other defendants pleaded guilty in the 2021 attack.

  • Twitter to relaunch blue check subscription

    STORY: Twitter will relaunch its blue check subscription service on November 29.That's according to a Tweet from new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday (November 15). Musk also said changing someone's verified name would lead to a loss of the blue check until the name was confirmed to meet Twitter's terms of service.The blue check mark was reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.But a new $8 subscription option for the blue check was rolled out to anyone willing to pay.The aim is to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk tries to keep advertisers on the platform.Twitter paused its blue check subscription service last week, as the initial rollout led to a rise in the number of fake accounts.The new service is one of the earliest changes Musk has made to the social media company he bought for $44 billion.He also laid off half of Twitter's workforce earlier this month.

  • Why AP called the Arizona's governor race for Katie Hobbs

    The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote updates from Maricopa County, she was not gaining a big enough share to overtake Hobbs, and was running out of remaining votes. As of Monday night, there were 43,000 remaining votes to count in Arizona, according to state officials, including more than 17,000 early ballots.