Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin claims Ukraine's 'heavy losses' behind 'lull' in counter-offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with graduates of military higher education institutions during a meeting with at the Kremlin in Moscow - Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow had seen a “lull” in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and that Kyiv had suffered heavy losses in the south of Ukraine.

In remarks shown on Russian state television, the Russian leader said that although Ukraine retained offensive potential, the country already understood that it had “no chance” in its counteroffensive.

Mr Putin said: “Oddly enough, at the moment we are seeing a certain lull. This is due to the fact that the enemy is suffering serious losses, both in personnel and equipment.”

But he added that Ukraine’s offensive potential “has not yet been exhausted, there are also reserves that the enemy is thinking about where and how to introduce”.

Kyiv has reclaimed eight villages over the course of a couple of weeks in its highly-anticipated counteroffensive in the south of the country, in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday that progress in the counteroffensive has been “slower than desired” as his forces struggle to make a major breakthrough. He added: “Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

Watch: Ukrainian military release footage of British-supplied Challenger 2 on battlefield

In pictures: War in Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman of 28th brigade shoots a Maxim gun towards Russian positions at the frontline in the Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Ukrainian soldiers repair a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia region - Andriy Andriyenko/AP

A Ukrainian serviceman of 28th brigade guards his position at the frontline in Donetsk region - Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

Zelensky admits progress in counteroffensive 'slower than desired'

Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that progress in the counteroffensive has been “slower than desired” as his forces struggle to make a major breakthrough.

The Ukrainian president said his forces “will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best”, as he sought to manage expectations, adding that some people were guilty of thinking the war was like a “Hollywood movie”.

Ukraine has managed to recapture eight small villages as part of its counter-offensive operations in the south over the past couple of weeks. In the past day, forces have had “partial success” as they continue attacking on the southern front while weathering a major assault in the east, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky said that operations were not moving forward easily because 200,000 square kilometres of territory had been mined by Russian forces.

He added: “Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

EU agrees to eleventh sanctions package against Russia

The EU has agreed to an eleventh package of sanctions against Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

The latest package, announced by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU on Twitter, includes “measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings”.

#COREPER II | Today, the EU Ambassadors agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package includes measures aimed at countering sanctions circumvention and individual listings. — Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU (@sweden2023eu) June 21, 2023

In pictures: War in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers repair a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia region - Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out fire after a Russian air raid hit a building in the village Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia region - Andriy Andriyenko/AP

Russian soldier ‘not on frontline at time’ gets Kremlin award for destroying Leopard 2 tank

A Russian soldier who was awarded almost £10,000 for destroying a Western-donated tank had his arm recently amputated, casting doubts over the story broadcast on state media, Nataliya Vasilyeva reports.

The Kremlin has promised a reward for Russian soldiers for destroying every German Leopard 2 tank, and for every major piece of Western-supplied equipment.

Russia’s defence ministry on Tuesday released footage of a ceremony at a military hospital outside Moscow showing a soldier with an amputated arm receiving an award certificate from an MP and three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Read more on this story here.

Shoigu: 'Collective West' waging a 'real war' against Russia

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that that the “collective West” was waging a “real war” against Russia.

Speaking alongside President Vladimir Putin at an event in the Kremlin for graduating military academy students, Mr Shoigu added that the Russia military would do everything to ensure the security of the country.

Russia's new generation of intercontinental ballistic missiles soon to be deployed, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia’s new generation of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads would soon be deployed for combat duty.

In a speech to new graduates of military academies on Wednesday, Mr Putin stressed the importance of Russia’s “triad” of nuclear forces that can be launched from land, sea or air.

“The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia’s military security and global stability,” he said.

“Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead.”

The first Sarmat launchers would be put on combat duty “in the near future”, Mr Putin added.

Japan to host conference to encourage Ukraine investment in 2024

Japan has said that it is to host a conference to encourage investment in Ukraine at some point in early 2024, the country’s foreign minister said at the ongoing Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about the plan to host the reconstruction conference earlier this month.

Foreign secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo was planning to support Ukraine mainly through mine clearance projects, as well as those focussing on basic infrastructure such as electricity, agriculture and strengthening democracy.

Mines dislodged by Kakhovka dam flood waters could end up at Black Sea beaches, warns UN official

Mines dislodged by the flood waters from the Nova Kakhovka dam could float downstream as far as the Black Sea beaches, a UN official has warned.

Head of UN Mine Action Paul Heslop told reporters at a Geneva conference that PMF-1 mines, also known as “butterfly” mines, were light enough to float downstream for a large distance.

He said: “I would not be surprised to see that those mines have either got down as far as the sea or over the coming months, as the water is continuing to flow, will be transported down there,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we could see anti-personnel pressure mines washing up on beaches around the Black Sea.”

Zelensky: Progress in counteroffensive 'slower than desired'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that battlefield progress weeks into the counteroffensive has been “slower than desired”, but said that forces “will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Zelensky accused some people of thinking the war was like a “Hollywood movie”.

“Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It’s not.”

He said that operations were not moving forward easily because 200,000 square kilometres of territory had been mined by Russian forces.

He added: “Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best.”

Zelensky: Ukraine 'activating the moral force of NATO'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted following his appearance at the Ukraine Recovery Conference to say that Ukraine has succeeded in “making the EU as united as it has never been before” and “activating the moral force of NATO”.

He shared a photograph from the conference, which he joined by video link, saying: “Growth is always based on values. Just as strong investments are preceded by trust, so the growth that we are preparing must be preceded by confidence that what has been rebuilt will not fall. And it’s not about bricks, but about life in general.”

Ukraine has succeeded in making the EU as united as it has never been before.

This is truly a unity of values, which is reflected in many political, economic, sanction and humanitarian decisions. 🇺🇦 has activated all that power of solidarity for which the 🇪🇺 was conceived.



And… pic.twitter.com/5hk6bEtL8x — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 21, 2023

Millions in aid promised by Kyiv's allies at Ukraine Recovery Conference

Rishi Sunak announced an additional £240m in development aid funding for humanitarian projects in Ukraine at the conference in London, with Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledging to provide another 381 million euros in humanitarian assistance this year.

The US has pledged $1.3bn in additional US aid.

Mr Sunak told delegates at the Ukraine Recovery Conference that allies would support the country “on the battlefield and beyond” for as long as it takes.

Pictured: Patients with prosthetic limbs learn to walk again in Kyiv clinic

Patients at the Without Limits Clinic learn to walk again using prosthetic limbs in Kyiv - Matthew Hatcher#716129#51A ED/Getty Images Europe

France announces war insurance mechanism for Ukraine

France has set out a new war insurance mechanism to support recovery in Ukraine, as foreign minister Catherine Colonna addressed the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Ms Colonna said: “I’m announcing today the establishment of an insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks via the French public investment bank.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced a new war insurance mechanism on behalf of Britain during the opening session of the conference earlier this morning.

Kremlin again says 'no grounds' for extending Black Sea grain deal

The Kremlin has reiterated that it considers there to be “no grounds” to extend the Black Sea grain deal, which allows for the safe export of Ukrainian grain, as it claims the accord is not being properly implemented.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a call that the UN had been forced to acknowledge that “unfortunately, they are not managing to exert the necessary influence on the countries of the collective West in order to fulfil this Russian part of the agreement”.

Russia has issued a number of demands to remove what it describes as obstacles to the export of its own grain and fertilisers.

Pictured: Before and after the Kakhovka dam breach

The Kakhovka dam in the Kherson region of Ukraine collapsed on June 6, causing the flooding of several nearby settlements and more than 50 deaths, according to Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

Satellite imagery below shows the Kakhovka reservoir before and after the breach, for which each side has blamed the other.

UK ambassador to Ukraine describes recovery conference as 'emotional'

Tbh it’s a bit emotional listening to world leaders talk in detail and with commitment about the rebuilding of 🇺🇦. It is such a tribute to Ukrainian resilience and to values all these countries represented at #URC2023 share with 🇺🇦 — Dame Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) June 21, 2023

US announces additional $1.3bn in aid for Ukraine

The US has announced an additional $1.3bn for aid for Ukraine to help the country recover in the wake of the war and rebuild its energy grid.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine.”

“We’re going to invest $520 million to help Ukraine overhaul its energy grid.”

About $100 million will be used to help digitise Ukraine’s customs and other systems “to boost speed and to cut corruption” and another $35 million will be used to help Ukrainian businesses through financing and insurance.

RAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian naval aircraft

Britain’s Royal Air Force Typhoons were scrambled on Tuesday evening to intercept a Russian naval aircraft seen flying near NATO airspace.

The Air Force wrote on Twitter alongside photographs of the jets that the Russian aircraft “failed to comply with international norms”.

“This evening, RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW in Estonia were scrambled to intercept a Russian Navy Tu-134 and 2x Su-27 ‘FLANKER’ Bs flying close to [NATO] airspace. The Russian aircraft failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with regional airspace control agencies.”

This evening, RAF Typhoons from 140 EAW in Estonia were scrambled to intercept a Russian Navy Tu-134 and 2x Su-27 ‘FLANKER’ Bs flying close to @NATO airspace.



The Russian aircraft failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with regional airspace control agencies. pic.twitter.com/Sa85mlVD91 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) June 20, 2023

Zelensky: We must move from agreement to real projects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that it is necessary to move towards real projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, Mr Zelensky said: “We must move from agreement to real projects. There is a Ukrainian delegation that will present concrete things and we propose to do them together during my tour.”

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak applauds as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on the screen at the opening session of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

Drones 'intercepted near Moscow military base'

Two drones were intercepted on their approach to a military base in the Moscow region, the regional governor has said.

Debris was found after two drones were shot down near the village of Kalininets in the Naro-Fominsk district, approximately 50 kilometres from the capital, without causing damage or casualties, according to Andrei Vorobyov.

Mr Vorobyov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday: “Two drones crashed today at 5:30 and 5:50 in the morning on approach to storage units of a military base.”

Russian state news agency TASS reported that another drone was shot down near Lukino village, also in the Moscow region, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

According to TASS, two of the drones were intercepted on their way to the Taman Division of Russia’s Ground Forces, with the division based in Kalininets.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, adding that all three drones had been shot down.

In May, drones struck the wealthy districts of Moscow, in what Russia claimed was a Ukrainian attack on the city.

Pictured: James Cleverly greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Ukraine Recovery Conference

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, left, welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in east London - Stefan Rousseau/PA Pool

09:25 AM BST

Sunak announces new framework for war risk insurance

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a new framework for war risk insurance aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine at the Ukraine Recovery Conference on Wednesday.

He said at the opening of the conference in London: “This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act.”

09:20 AM BST

UK Foreign Secretary: Ukraine economy should be integrated into global markets

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said that it is “in the interests of the world” that Ukraine should “be stronger than ever, integrated into global markets, and self-reliant” in the future, as he spoke at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Speaking in London ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Mr Cleverly said: “After nearly 18 months of Ukraine withstanding the Russian full scale invasion, the international community is coming together today with a shared belief and confidence in Ukraine’s future.

“Russia’s full scale invasion has caused untold suffering, but Ukraine is rebuilding now. Recovery offers an opportunity not only to repair what was lost, but stride forward and to rebuild an economy that is more modern, more open, greener and more resilient. When I visited Kyiv recently, I could see the construction equipment from JCB already visible everywhere.”

He added: “After the sacrifices and suffering of the war, Ukrainians are planning for a better future. And it is in the interests of the world that the country they rebuild should be stronger than ever, integrated into global markets, and self-reliant.

09:09 AM BST

Pentagon overestimated funding for Ukraine weaponry by over $6bn

The Pentagon has found that it had overestimated the amount of funding for ammunition, missiles and other equipment it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2bn as a result of an accounting error, a spokesman said.

The value of the accounting error was more than double that previously disclosed, revised up from $3bn which was first reported by Reuters in May, as a result of assigning a higher-than-warranted value on weaponry shipped from the US to Ukraine.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said that the additional funding was uncovered as officials researched the situation more thoroughly and clarified protocols for valuing equipment based on Financial Management Regulation and Department of Defense policy.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter on Wednesday: “The Pentagon announced that after reassessing the cost of weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine, the difference was $6.2 billion over the past 2 years.

Thus, the Pentagon will have additional powers to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine.”

France ‘backs Ukraine’s Nato bid’ to pressure Russia into peace talks

France is to support Ukraine’s bid to one day join Nato in an attempt to pressure Russia into negotiating an end to its war, according to French reports – amid concern Kyiv will struggle to liberate all its territory, writes Henry Samuel.

France and Germany blocked any prospect of Ukraine’s rapid accession to Nato in 2008, against the advice of the United States, which at the time advocated its integration.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, stuck to this stance both before and after the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

08:35 AM BST

UK announces $3bn to back Ukraine

The UK is to set out a major package of financial support for Ukraine, including $3bn of World Bank loan guarantees to bolster Ukraine’s economic stability, Downing Street has announced.

The financial package to be outlined at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London today is the first bilateral and multi-year fiscal assistance package to be set out by a G7 country, according to the Downing Street statement.

The funding will go towards supporting vital public services, including the cost of running schools and hospitals.

FSB says arrests man for sending cryptocurrency to Ukrainian military, state media reports

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained a man for treason for attempting to send money to the Ukrainian military, TASS state-owned news agency reported.

TASS quoted the FSB as saying that the detainee from the far eastern Khabarovsk region had attempted to send money to Ukraine for drones, thermal imaging cameras, munitions and medical supplies “by way of cryptocurrency instruments”.

State news agency RIA Novosti published FSB footage of a man being detained by two officers on a country road, and a subsequent search of his house.

Russian Navy to receive two nuclear submarines by end of this year, state media reports

The Russian Navy will receive two new nuclear submarines by the end of this year, Russia’s TASS state news agency has reported.

Alexei Rakhmanov, the head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, told TASS in an interview that the strategic nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser Emperor Alexander III and the multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will be operational by end of 2023.

‘Real’ danger of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, warns Joe Biden

The threat of Vladimir Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is “real”, Joe Biden has said, days after denouncing the Kremlin’s deployment of such devices in Belarus.

On Saturday, the US president called his Russian counterpart’s announcement that Moscow had deployed its first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “absolutely irresponsible”.

“When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado river drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Mr Biden told a group of donors in California on Monday.

Pictured: Russian Defensive Positions North of Armyansk: Area in Detail

The UK Ministry of Defence has shared a satellite image with details of Russian defensive positions north of Armyansk as part of their daily intelligence update.

The ministry said that defensive lines built by Russia included an “extensive zone of defences of 9km in length” 3.5km north of Armyansk.

Russian Defensive Positions North of Armyansk: Area in Detail. pic.twitter.com/nsCFIuNU67 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 21, 2023

Latest MoD update: Russian command assesses Ukraine 'capable of directly assaulting Crimea'

Russia has “continued to expend significant effort building defensive lines deep in rear areas” in southern Ukraine, in particular on the approaches to occupied Crimea, the UK Ministry of Defence has said.

In its latest daily intelligence update, the ministry said that the defensive lines included an “extensive zone” of 9km in length near the town of Armyansk, “on the narrow bridge of land connecting Crimea to the Kherson region”.

The ministry added: “These elaborate defences highlight the Russian command’s assessment that Ukrainian forces are capable of directly assaulting Crimea”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 June 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/JZXB5VmisV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bgeFU1Vt6X — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 21, 2023

Flooding toll rises to 41 in Russian-controlled areas after dam breach

The toll from flooding following breach of the Kakhova dam has risen to 41 in areas under Russian control, an official has said.

Andrei Alekseyenko, a senior official with Russian occupation authorities, said on Wednesday: “Unfortunately the number of dead has risen to 41.”

In areas under Ukrainian control, at least 16 people have died and 31 are missing, according to latest figures from Kyiv.

The breach of the Russia-controlled dam on June 6 caused flooding in huge swathes of the Kherson region, forcing thousands to flee.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

07:43 AM BST

Watch: Footage purportedly of an unknown drone in village on outskirts of Moscow

Footage of an unknown drone in the village of Kalininets on the outskirts of Moscow. According to the governor of the region, two of these drones were shot down. pic.twitter.com/ryMJlMp9D0 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 21, 2023

Ukraine 'gaining ground' in some areas in Zaporizhzhia region, says military spokesman

Ukrainian forces are gaining some ground towards Berdiansk and Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has said.

Andriy Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center’s Telegram channel that “They had partial success, they are gaining ground,” adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, with “especially heavy fighting” taking place along near Lyman in the Donetsk region, he added.

We will be guiding you through all the latest updates from Ukraine.

