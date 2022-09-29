Ukraine war – live: Zelensky vows ‘very harsh’ response to Russian annexation

Ukraine has warned of a “very harsh” response if Russia goes through with its promise to annex Ukrainian territory on Friday.

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that president Vladimir Putin will sign a decree tomorrow claiming parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as Russian.

This comes after the holding of “sham” referendums in these regions.

Reponding to the Kremlin’s intention to annex the four areas, Mr Zelensky said: “They (the votes) are worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. And our reaction to recognition of the results by Russia will be very harsh.”

The West has also condemned Moscow over the referendums and its plans to claim sovereignty over Ukrainian land.

“Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognise their results. They follow a clear pattern of violence, intimidation, torture, and forced deportations in the areas of Ukraine Russia has seized,” British foreign secretary James Cleverly said last week.

14:40 , Rory Sullivan

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a “very harsh” response if Moscow annexes parts of Ukraine, as it has vowed to do on Friday.

The possible annexation comes after referendums - dismissed as “sham” votes by the West - were held in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Reponding to the Kremlin’s announcement that the regions will become Russian from Friday, Mr Zelensky said: “They (the votes) are worthless and do not change reality. The territorial integrity of Ukraine will be restored. And our reaction to recognition of the results by Russia will be very harsh.”

14:20 , Rory Sullivan

Montenegro makes 38 ‘espionage’ arrests

14:02 , Rory Sullivan

Nato member Montenegro has arrested 38 people on suspicision of spying for Russia, reports suggest.

The country’s media said that six Russian diplomats, 30 Russian nationals and two citizens of Montenegro had been detained by security services.

Earlier in the day, prime minister Dritan Abazovic said an “international operation” with foreign partners was underway, but he did not elaborate.

Gas leak attack has changed conflict, says EU official

13:35 , Rory Sullivan

EU leaders will meet next week to discuss the “sabotage” committed this week against gas pipelines in the Baltic.

With gas spewing into the sea for a fourth consecutive day, an EU official said the threat posed by Russia had increased.

“The attack on strategic infrastructure means that the strategic infrastructure in the entire EU has to be protected,” they said.

“This changes fundamentally the nature of the conflict as we have seen it so far, just like the mobilisation...and the possible annexation,” the official said, referring to Vladimir Putin’s military draft and to his plans to annex parts of Ukraine.

Russia says gas leaks likely caused by state

13:10 , Rory Sullivan

Some European officials have suggested that Russia was behind the explosions that damaged Baltic Sea gas pipelines earlier this week.

Moscow has said the attack was likely made at the “state level”.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “This looks like an act of terrorism, possibly on a state level.

“It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of a terrorism could have happen without the involvement of a state of some kind,” he added. “This is a very dangerous situation which requires an urgent investigation.”

Hungary ‘cannot support' any new EU energy sanctions against Russia

12:46 , Rory Sullivan

Hungary cannot support the European Union’s planned eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine if those contain energy sanctions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The EU executive proposed on Wednesday fresh sanctions against Russia, including tighter trade restrictions, more individual blacklistings and an oil price cap for third countries.

The proposed sanctions fall short of harder-hitting measures, including a ban on importing Russian diamonds, sought by Russia hawks Poland and the three Baltic countries.

But EU states need unanimity to impose sanctions and Orban has been a vocal critic, saying on Monday that the EU sanctions have “backfired”, driving up energy prices and dealing a blow to European economies.

“Hungary has done a lot already to maintain European unity but if there are energy sanctions in the package, then we cannot and will not support it,” Gergely Gulyas told a briefing.

“We are waiting for a final, full list of sanctions and then we can negotiate about it. Hungary cannot support energy sanctions.”

Hungary’s government is also in talks with the European Commission to secure billions of euros in EU funds blocked over rule-of-law concerns. Gulyas said he expected a deal would be signed as Budapest was ready to meet all its commitments made to the Commission.

Western goods vehicles banned from Russia

12:20 , Rory Sullivan

Russia has banned Western goods-carrying vehicles from transiting across its territory.

A decree signed by president Vladimir Putin on Thursday affects trucks from countries which have similar restrictions against Russia.

Putin to speak to Erdogan

12:00 , Rory Sullivan

Russian president Vladimir Putin will soon speak to his Turkish counterpart Recep Erdogan, Moscow has said.

The Kremlin’s announcement comes after months of Turkish diplomacy with Russia and Ukraine.

Ankara succeeded in brokering a deal earlier this summer to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports.

Lithuania to boost security at LNG terminal after Baltic Sea leaks

11:40 , Rory Sullivan

Lithuania will boost security at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal following the recent “sabotage” against the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

President Gitanas Nauseda’s announcement on Thursday came after Norway promised to send more military personnel to guard its own facilities.

Russia to annex parts of Ukraine tomorrow, says Kremlin

11:18 , Rory Sullivan

President Vladimir Putin will officially annex parts of Ukraine on Friday, the Kremlin has said.

After a signing ceremony tomorrow, he will meet the Moscow-appointed leaders of the Russian-held regions, it added.

The move follows what the West has termed “sham” referendums in parts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Germany dismisses Russian ‘sham’ referendums in Ukraine

11:08 , Rory Sullivan

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has dismissed the referendums in Russian-occupied Ukraine, saying they were conducted at “gunpoint”.

The Kremlin-orchestrated votes asked residents whether they wanted to become part of Russia.

Speaking on Thursday, Ms Baerbock said people had been taken “under threats and sometimes even (at) gunpoint” to the ballot box.

Nato warns of ‘united response’ to attacks on alliance’s infrastructure

10:48 , Rory Sullivan

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has warned that any attack on the alliance’s infrastructure would lead to “a united and determined response”.

Mr Stoltenberg said the gas leaks discovered this week in the Baltic Sea had been caused by “sabotage”.

“All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage,” he said in a statement.

“We, as allies, have committed to prepare for, deter and defend against the coercive use of energy and other hybrid tactics by state and non-state actors. Any deliberate attack against allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response,” he added.

US candidate beats Russian to head UN telecoms agency

10:24 , Rory Sullivan

An American has beaten a Russian candidate to become secretary general of the International Telecommunication Union.

The UN agency confirmed that Doreen Bogdan-Martin gained 139 of the 172 votes cast, defeating Russia’s Rashid Ismailov.

The result is seen as a sign of Russia’s increasing diplomatic isolation following its invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ve worked for this moment for more than three decades,” Bogdan-Martin said after her victory.

Fourth Nord Stream leak reported in Baltic Sea

09:35 , Rory Sullivan

Sweden has discovered a fourth gas leak at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The country’s coastguard confirmed the development to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

“Two of these four are in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone,” coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the paper on Wednesday. The other two breaches are near Danish waters.

The sabotage was first reported on Monday, with the EU promising a “robust” defence of its energy infrastructure.

Nord Stream: Fourth leak found in Russian gas pipeline

US gives more military aid to Ukraine

09:13 , Rory Sullivan

The US has pledged another $1.1bn to the Ukrainian military “to ensure the continued freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people”, the American ambassor to Kyiv has said.

Bridget Brink said the move from Washington means that the Biden administration has now given Ukraine $16.2 bn in military aid.

The Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative shows our long-term commitment while drawdowns meet immediate needs. $1.1 bln more in USAI totals $16.2 bln to build the strength of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure the continued freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) September 29, 2022

More EU sanctions against Russia expected before summit, says official

08:50 , Rory Sullivan

New sanctions against Russia are likely to come before next week’s EU summit, an official from the bloc has said.

Speaking to Reuters, they said the meetings would likely focus on the “sham” referendums in Russian-held parts of Ukraine, which are expected to lead to Moscow’s annexation of the territories.

European leaders could also discuss possible energy price caps, the official added.

Six civilians killed in Donetsk province, says governor

08:30 , Rory Sullivan

Six civilians were killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks in Donetsk province on Wednesday, its Ukrainian governor has said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said a total of 901 civilians have been killed in the province since the start of the war, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Tens of thousands of people are believed to have died during Russia’s weeks-long siege of the port of Mariupol earlier in the conflict.

Europe suspects Russia behind gas blasts as Moscow blames ‘international terrorism’

08:07 , Rory Sullivan

Although it has not named Russia directly, the EU has called damage to the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea “highly suspicious”.

With the bloc’s leaders warning that there could be more attacks on vulnerable energy infrastructure, Norway said it would increase its military presence at its installations.

The Kremlin has dismissed accusations of sabotage as “predictable, stupid and absurd”, blaming “international terrorism” instead.

Europe suspects Russia behind gas blasts as Moscow blames ‘international terrorism’

Finland watching territorial waters ‘very closely’ after Nord Stream explosions

07:49 , Rory Sullivan

Finland is watching its waters very closely after explosions damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, prime minister Sanna Marin has said.

The development was “extremely worrying”, she added.

“Finnish authorities and the government is watching the situation very closely. We are monitoring the situation in the Finnish economic area and our territorial waters,” Ms Marin said.

Russian bloggers ‘increasingly concerned’ about potential loss of Lyman, says ISW

07:28 , Rory Sullivan

Russian military leadership has likely not prepared contingency plans for the potential defeat of its troops in Lyman, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The US think tank said Russian milbloggers were “increasingly concerned” Moscow’s forces could lose the Donetsk city.

NEW: Russian military leadership has likely failed to set information conditions for the potential defeat of Russian forces in #Lyman despite increasingly concerned discourse among Russian milbloggers regarding its potential envelopment by Ukrainian forces https://t.co/PgxSbjvRL6 pic.twitter.com/VYaVlrRDw8 — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 29, 2022

18 Russian soldiers killed, military vehicles and ammunition destroyed - Ukraine

07:01 , Arpan Rai

A total of 18 Russian soldiers have been killed in the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s southern operational command said in a war update today.

It added that the Ukrainian troops have destroyed two tanks, three Orlan-10 drones and six armoured and military vehicles on Wednesday, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Residents in occupied territories say ‘nobody voted’ in referendum

06:50 , Arpan Rai

Locals in Russia-held areas in Ukraine have said that the voting carried out in the referendum to join Moscow did not see active participation and that “nobody” came out to cast their vote in the exercise dismissed as a “sham” by Kyiv and its allies.

Lyubomir Boyko, 43, speaking about a village in Kherson province controlled by Russia, said officials went from house to house but nobody came out.

“They can announce anything they want. Nobody voted in the referendum except a few people who switched sides. They went from house to house but nobody came out,” he said.

Videos from the voting exercise showed Russian-installed officials taking ballot boxes from house to house with armed men in tow.

Some residents who escaped to Ukraine-held areas said that people were being forced at gunpoint to mark ballots in the street.

Russia has claimed high voter turnout in all areas and an overwhelming vote in favour of annexation in the referendums.

Putin’s mobilisation sparking mass Russia 'brain drain' - MoD

06:25 , Arpan Rai

The British defence ministry has said that the number of Russian men escaping Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order is likely more than the total invasion force deployed by Russia in February this year.

“In the seven days since President Putin announced the ‘partial mobilisation’ there has been a considerable exodus of Russians seeking to evade call-up,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.

“Whilst exact numbers are unclear, it likely exceeds the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022,” the ministry added.

The “better off and well educated” are “over-represented amongst those attempting to leave Russia,” the ministry said.

“When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant,” the British MoD said today.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 29 September 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/qYt3fqzP7y



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QlXZPwbjbS — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 29, 2022

Leaked gas continues to bubble up in Baltic Sea

06:22 , Arpan Rai

Leaked gas continued to bubble up in the Baltic Sea for the third day in a row after explosions ripped through the underwater Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

The damage to the pipelines is being investigated by Russia’s FSB security service as “international terrorism”, the Interfax news agency cited the general prosecutor’s office as saying.

Nato and the European Union warned of the need to protect critical infrastructure from what they called “sabotage” on Wednesday.

Read more about the gas leak in the Baltic Sea here:

Nord stream gas leaks prompt concerns for climate

Zelensky warns against capture of Ukrainian land by Russia

05:34 , Arpan Rai

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is now bracing to respond to the referendum aimed at shrinking the country’s territory.

“Our key task now is to coordinate actions with partners in response to sham referenda organised by Russia and all related threats.

This is not 2014. Everything is clear for everyone. And there will certainly be actions,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president said he held a series of negotiations with world leaders including Turkish president Recep Tayyip ErdoÄan, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Liz Truss, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and EU council president Charles Michel.

“Thank you all for your clear and unequivocal support. Thank you all for understanding our position. Ukraine cannot and will not put up with any attempts by Russia to seize any part of our land,” Mr Zelensky said in his address.

Russia to take away Ukrainian territories 'within a week’

05:18 , Arpan Rai

Top Russian officials have said the four separatist Ukrainian territories — Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson — will break away from Kyiv and join Moscow within a week.

The Russia-backed administrations in these four provinces have formally asked the Kremlin to be inducted into Russia.

“This should happen within a week,” said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russia-installed ambassador to Moscow of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic.

“The main thing has already happened as the referendum has taken place. Therefore, let’s say: the locomotive has already started and it’s unlikely to be stopped,” he said.

Russian parliament officials have said they are looking to bring in the four partially occupied regions on 4 October, just three days before Vladimir Putin turns 70.

04:31 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 29 September.