Ukraine war – live: Putin claims West helped Kyiv mount acts of ‘terror and sabotage’

Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine carry out acts of “terror and sabotage” – but fell short of providing any evidence for his bold claim.

He made the remarks during a call with members of his Security Council that focused on efforts to shore up control of the four Ukrainian provinces that Russia claimed as part of its territory in September — a move that most of the world rejected as an illegal annexation.

“There are reasons to believe that the capabilities of third countries, Western special services, have been involved in preparation of acts of sabotage and terror attacks,” Putin said, without elaborating.

It comes after a former bodyguard of the Russian president claimed Putin had installed “perfect replicas of his Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts.”

Mr Putin has installed the replicas in order to confuse foreign intelligence so there are no assassination attempts, said former bodyguard Gleb Karakulov.

Mr Karakulov 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.

20:06

Vladimir Putin has accused Western intelligence agencies of helping Ukraine carry out acts of “terror and sabotage” – but fell short of providing any evidence for his bold claim.

He made the remarks during a call with members of his Security Council that focused on efforts to shore up control of the four Ukrainian provinces that Russia claimed as part of its territory in September — a move that most of the world rejected as an illegal annexation.

(via REUTERS)

“There are reasons to believe that the capabilities of third countries, Western special services, have been involved in preparation of acts of sabotage and terror attacks,” Putin said, without elaborating.

He said the four provinces have experienced Ukrainian shelling and acts of sabotage aimed at scaring the local population, and that Russian authorities must act “harshly and effectively to ensure control over the situation.”

Putin opens talks with Belarus leader

19:30

Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks, but in their opening public remarks both men steered clear of the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week the two leaders would discuss Lukashenko’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Last month Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“I must say that we have done a lot as a result of our joint work in all areas,” Putin told Lukashenko in comments broadcast by state television.

(AP)

“We will discuss all of this tomorrow - this applies to our cooperation in the international arena and jointly solving questions of ensuring the security of our states.”

Moscow is Minsk’s closest political and financial backer. Lukashenko allowed Putin to use the territory of Belarus as a launch pad for the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two former Soviet republics. Russia’s pre-war population was around 140 million compared to just 9 million for Belarus.

Russia has committed war crimes, says Polish president

19:00

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine which must be punished, the Polish president said on Wednesday during a visit to Warsaw by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

(AP)

“(Ukraine) could not be intimidated even though the targets of attacks are civilian facilities, hospitals, kindergartens.. these are war crimes that must be brought to justice and the criminals must be punished,” Andrzej Duda said.

18:30

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky won new pledges of deeper cooperation on a state visit to Poland on Wednesday as the neighbours sought to forge a tighter relationship in defiance of Russia’s full-scale war against Kyiv that has reshaped international alliances.

Polish president Andrzej Duda said his country has provided four Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it beat back the Kremlin’s assault. Four more are in the process of being handed over and another six are being prepared, he said.

Zelensky said at a news conference with Duda that his government would “extend a hearty welcome” to Polish businesses seeking to help Ukraine’s postwar rebuilding, which the World Bank has estimated could cost $411 billion. He met later with prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and said he would sign agreements on developing Ukrainian infrastructure.

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Poland heaped military honours and praise on Zelenskyy as it welcomed him and his wife on a joint visit, during which they thanked the country for its crucial military support as well as being a haven for Ukrainian refugees. The former Soviet satellite that is now a member of the European Union and NATO feels especially threatened by Russia and has been a leading advocate for aid to Kyiv.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, said Moscow’s relations with Washington are “in deep crisis” as the U.S. has led its allies in supplying aid and weapons to Ukraine.

Speaking at a ceremony where he accepted diplomatic credentials from ambassadors of 17 nations, including the U.S., Putin alleged that Washington’s support for the 2014 protests in Kyiv that ousted a pro-Kremlin president led to Russia’s sending troops into Ukraine.

Zelensky and Duda said they wanted to leave behind any World War II-era grievances that linger in Ukraine and Poland.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS)

“There are no taboo topics between us,” Duda said. “There are still open wounds in the memory of many people.”

The visit to Warsaw was a rare wartime foray out of Ukraine for Zelenskyy. While he also travelled to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, the trip to Poland stood out because it was announced in advance and undertaken without the secrecy of past foreign trips. It also was the first time Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska travelled abroad together since the war began in February 2022, said Marcin Przydacz, head of Duda’s foreign policy office.

Duda awarded Zelensky Poland’s oldest and highest civilian distinction, The Order of the White Eagle.“We have no doubt that your attitude, together with the bravery of the nation, has saved Ukraine,” the Polish president told Zelensky.

At a ceremony in the courtyard of the presidential palace, Duda and the two countries’ first ladies were dressed in formal attire, while Zelensky wore the military-style sweatshirt and khaki trousers that have become his uniform since the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda and Poland's President Andrzej Duda walk at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (REUTERS)

His trips to London, Paris and Brussels in February were part of his push for warplanes and for his country admission to the EU and NATO, and his visit to Washington in December was intended to shore up U.S. support.

Zelenskyy travelled through Poland on his previous foreign trips, but until now had not made it his sole destination. The purpose of the journey to Warsaw was primarily to thank a country that has been an international cheerleader for Ukraine, as well as a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees and a transit hub for Ukraine-bound humanitarian aid and weapons.

The visit highlighted the central European nation’s rising role in a new international security order that has emerged from the war. Poland is seeking to modernize its military by purchasing tanks and other equipment from U.S. and South Korean producers. The United States has also bolstered its military presence in Poland.

Zelensky also was meeting with Ukrainians who have fled to Poland. More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have registered with the Polish government since the war began.

His visit comes at a delicate time, with Polish farmers increasingly angry because Ukrainian grain that has entered the country has created a glut, causing prices to fall.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The grain is only meant to be stored temporarily before being sent to markets in North Africa and the Middle East. But farmers say the grain is taking up space in silos and entering Polish markets, causing local prices to fall. Romanian and Bulgarian farmers say they face the same problem.

That anger is emerging as a headache for Morawiecki’s government ahead of fall elections, particularly since his conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, gets much of its support in rural areas. Agriculture minister Henryk Kowalczyk, the focus of the farmers’ anger, resigned Wednesday.

In Ukraine, the military authorities said Russian forces in the previous 24 hours had launched 47 airstrikes, three missile strikes and 42 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. At least four civilians were killed and 16 others wounded in that period, Zelensky’s office reported.

UN nuclear chief discusses Ukraine nuclear plant in Russia

18:00

The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy watchdog met with Russian officials in Kaliningrad on Wednesday for negotiations on the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russian forces.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi’s trip to the Russian exclave came a week after he visited the plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

“I met high level officials from several Russian agencies in Kaliningrad,” Grossi said on Twitter. “I continue my efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” he said, emphasizing that this was “in everyone’s interest.”

Blinken says WSJ reporter 'wrongfully detained' by Russia

17:30

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he has “no doubt” that Russia has wrongfully detained an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal who was arrested last week on spying allegations.

However, Blinken said a formal determination of Evan Gershkovich’s wrongful detention has not yet been made, something that would elevate the priority of his case within the U.S. government. Blinken said the legal process for such a determination would be completed soon.

“In Evan’s case we are working through the determination on wrongful detention. There is a process to do that,” he said. “I’ll let that process play out.

“In my mind, there is no doubt that he is being wrongfully detained by Russia,” Blinken told reporters.

As Finland joins its ranks NATO ponders Ukraine's prospects

17:00

As Finland joined NATO this week, casting aside a history of military nonalignment, a small but noisy group of Ukraine supporters outside the security fence at the alliance’s headquarters used a loudspeaker system to chant “Ukraine needs NATO,” “Ukraine in NATO,” and “Ukraine needs fighter jets.”

Russia’s war on Ukraine has driven Finland into NATO’s ranks to benefit from its security guarantee that an attack on any one of the now-31 member countries will be met with a response from them all. Sweden, Bosnia, Georgia and — most urgently — Ukraine, want in, too.

At their summit in Lithuania on July 11-12, U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts want to offer Ukraine something more, something stronger, in line with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s expectations more than a year into a war that has killed tens of thousands and driven millions from their homes. The question, NATO diplomats say, is: What, exactly?

Russia's Lavrov to discuss Ukraine, grain and energy in visit to Turkey

16:56

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, energy cooperation and the Black Sea grain deal during a two-day visit by a Russian delegation this week.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow in the 13-month conflict, brokering the only significant diplomatic breakthrough so far in the shape of a deal that facilitates exports of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports despite a Russian blockade.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Mr Lavrov and Mr Cavusoglu would use the visit on Thursday and Friday to touch base on the “situation in Ukraine” as well as consult on a wide range of regional and international issues.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (EPA)

“The ministers will exchange views on the current state of the Ukraine crisis, discuss the principles and means of a peaceful settlement of the conflict - which is only possible if Kyiv takes into account Russian interests and concerns,” the ministry said.

Moscow has said it is open to negotiations, but that Kyiv, must recognise the “new realities” of the conflict - namely Russia’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions last year and Crimea in 2014.

President Zelensky has said he will not discuss a ceasefire until Russian troops have left every inch of Ukrainian territory.

Moscow said Mr Lavrov and Mr Cavusoglu would also discuss the state of the grain deal - which Russia said last month it would extend for 60 days despite the United Nations, Ukraine and Turkey pushing for a repeat 120-day rollover.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said a week ago that Russian president Vladimir Putin could visit in April for the inauguration of the Russian-built Akkuyu nuclear power plant, but the Kremlin has said there are no plans for a visit

Macron says China could play ‘major role’ in Ukraine peace as he arrives in Beijing

16:30

Emmanuel Macron said China can “play a major role” towards establishing “peace” amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, in his first remarks while on a visit to the country.

The French president reached Beijing on Wednesday with a delegation of 50 people, including business executives, filmmakers, artists and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, for a three-day visit.

This is Mr Macron’s first trip to China since 2019 and has been widely billed as an attempt to engage with Chinese president Xi Jinping on hastening the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine by wielding his influence with Vladimir Putin.

Poland scraps fencing event because of Russian participation

16:00

A fencing World Cup event in Poland has been cancelled because the sport’s governing body decided last month to let Russians and Belarusians compete.

The Polish Fencing Association said Wednesday it will not host the Olympic qualifying event for women’s foil from April 21-23 in Poznan.

Last month, the International Fencing Federation voted to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competing after an exclusion of more than a year.

Russia says it will ignore media lobbying for release of arrested US reporter

15:47

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Wednesday that Moscow would ignore a letter from media organisations urging the release of a U.S. reporter accused of espionage, saying it was hypocritical.

15:33

The United States is working through the process to determine if Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s detention by Russia is “wrongful”, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding that it would soon be completed.

“It’s something that we’re working through very deliberately, but expeditiously as well. And I’ll let that process play out. In my own mind, there’s no doubt that he’s being wrongfully detained by Russia,” Mr Blinken said at a press conference in Brussels.

Russia complains that West has not expressed concern over blogger killing

15:30

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova complained on Wednesday that Western countries had not expressed concern over the killing of a military blogger with a bomb in St Petersburg on Sunday, which Russia has called an act of terrorism.

Zelensky visits Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Poland state visit

15:20

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a state visit in Poland on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky attended wreath laying ceremony at the Pilsudski Square in Warsaw and lay a wreath in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on the tomb, before signing a commemorative book.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland (EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski (R) lays a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Pilsudski Square in Warsaw, Poland (EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signs a commemorative book after a wreath-laying ceremony at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw (AFP via Getty Images)

Future NATO membership has to be based on independent, democratic Ukraine - Stoltenberg

15:00

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday Ukraine’s future membership of the alliance had to be based on the country being independent and democratic, which is now challenged by Russia’s invasion.

Stoltenberg told a media briefing after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that Ukrainian forces should have the highest possible level of interoperability with the alliance when the war ended.

US envoy demands journalist's release in call with Russian counterpart

14:59

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday she had spoken with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to demand the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.

Mr Gershkovich was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week. Thomas-Greenfield said she spoke with Mr Nebenzia on Tuesday.

Russia's Belarus nuclear threat shows "empty promises" of China statement: Stoltenberg

14:50

Russia’s announcement that it will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus shows that a Russia-China joint statement days earlier amounted to “empty promises”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement came just days after Russia and China jointly declared countries should not deploy nuclear weapons outside their borders, Mr Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

He said this showed such statements are “empty promises and what we need to watch closely is what Russia is doing.”

Mr Stoltenberg said NATO had not seen any signs so far that Russia was following through on Putin’s announcement.

Putin tells US its support for 2014 revolution led to today's Ukraine situation

14:45

Russian president Vladimir Putin told new U.S. ambassador Lynne Tracy in a Kremlin ceremony on Tuesday that U.S. support for a revolution in Ukraine in 2014 had led to the current situation where Russia and Ukraine were in conflict.

He said relations with Washington were in a deep crisis.

Mr Putin also told the European Union’s ambassador at a Kremlin ceremony on Wednesday that relations between Russia and the bloc had “seriously degraded”, and that the EU had initiated a “geopolitical confrontation” with Russia.

To counter China, US trade rep seeks closer ties to allies

14:30

The Biden administration is pressing its case for a new approach to global trade, arguing that America’s traditional reliance on promoting free trade pacts failed to anticipate China’s brass-knuckled brand of capitalism and the possibility a major power like Russia would go to war against one of its trading partners.

In a speech Wednesday at American University, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is calling for a strategy of what’s known as “friend-shoring’’ — building up supply chains among allied countries and reducing dependence on geopolitical rivals such as China. Rising tension with Beijing and supply-chain bottlenecks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the risks of relying too heavily on Chinese suppliers.

Russia's Lavrov to visit Turkey for talks April 6-7

14:29

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on April 6-7 for talks with his Turkish counterpart, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Poland to give Ukraine 14 MiG-29 fighter jets, says Polish president

14:24

Poland will send 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Polish president said on Wednesday during an official visit by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Warsaw.

“Four MiG-29s that remained in storage have been handed over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent months. Four MiGs are now being given, so eight in total,” Andrzej Duda told a news conference. “We are ready... to give six more that are currently being prepared. We assume they could be transferred soon.”

Ukraine will take 'corresponding' decisions if troops risk encirclement in Bakhmut - Zelenskiy

14:24

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the situation in the Ukrainian eastern city of Bakhmut was really difficult and that the “corresponding decisions” would be taken if Kyiv’s troops there risk being encircled by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian leader told a news conference in Poland that most important to him was to protect the lives of soldiers.

Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison

14:00

Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison on Tuesday for the first time since his detention last week and said “his health is good,” according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested Thursday in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said in a note to the newsroom Tuesday. She said the paper was encouraged by the visit.

Russian tycoon Deripaska cleared of contempt of court in London

13:30

Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court on Wednesday in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner.

The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow.

Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing EN+ Group, which owns a 57% stake in Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions.

But Judge Mark Pelling ruled on Wednesday that Chernukhin had not proved his case against Deripaska.

Chernukhin alleged Deripaska breached an undertaking to preserve 45.5 million EN+ shares in Jersey to meet a $95 million debt to Chernukhin, which has since been paid in full.

His lawyer Jonathan Crow argued at a hearing last month that the shares were rendered “worthless” because of the difficulty in enforcing debts against Deripaska in Russia.

But Deripaska, giving evidence by videolink from Moscow, said the shares would have been worthless if EN+ was not redomiciled as the company would have been bankrupted.

In his written ruling, Pelling said the “central premise” of Chernukhin’s case was that the EN+ shares were effectively cancelled when the company was relocated to Russia, which he said was “simply wrong”.

13:00

In October, an officer in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s elite personal security service defected while on a business trip in Kazakhstan.

Now a wanted man in Russia, Gleb Karakulov spoke out for the first time in a series of interviews with the Dossier Center, an investigative group in London funded by Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The AP took steps to review and verify the material.

“Our president has become a war criminal,” said the 35-year-old engineer. “It is time to end this war and stop being silent.”

Karakulov is one of few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin’s life. Karakulov was a captain in Russia’s secretive Federal Protective Service. or FSO, tasked with setting up secure communications for the Russian president and prime minister.

Macron in China urges 'shared responsibility for peace'

12:53

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he wants to “engage China toward a shared responsibility for peace” in Ukraine when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week.French officials said earlier Macron planned to urge Xi in talks Thursday to use Beijing’s influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin but didn’t expect a big shift in the Chinese position.

12:30

Emmanuel Macron arrived at Beijing airport on Wednesday 5 April to begin his state visit to China.

The French president touched down ahead of meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping, where discussions about Russia’s war in Ukraine are expected to be high on the agenda.

“China is the only country in the world capable of having an immediate and radical impact on the conflict, in one direction or the other,” an official from Mr Macron’s office said ahead of the visit.

Beijing claims to hold a neutral stance on the war, but has previously stressed its “no-limits friendship” with Russia.

Turkish foreign minister will discuss Ukraine war with Russia's Lavrov

12:28

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that he will discuss developments in the Ukraine war with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during his visit to Turkey this week.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said Ankara is working with the United Nations to solve issues regarding grain and fertiliser exports via the Black Sea.

Cavusoglu also said he was concerned about the warring parties’ preparations for further attacks.

Putin installs ‘perfect replicas of Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts’

12:02

Vladimir Putin installs ‘perfect replicas of his Kremlin office to avoid assassination attempts,’ a former bodyguard of the Russian president has said.

Mr Putin has installed the replicas in order to confuse foreign intelligence so there are no assassination attempts, said former bodyguard Gleb Karakulov.

Mr Karakulov 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The identical offices also mean the Russian president can work from home in secret, Mr Karakulov claimed.

“He has offices in St Petersburg, in Sochi, in Novo-Ogaryovo. They are identical.

“This is, firstly, an attempt to confuse foreign intelligence, so that there are no assassination attempts,” he told Russian opposition media group Dossier Centre.

Novo-Ogaryovo is Mr Putin’s official residence on the outskirts of Moscow.

Mr Karakulov escaped to safety via Istanbul while on a business trip to Kazakhstan in October 2022 after accompanying president Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years, labelling the Russian president a ‘paranoid war criminal’.

Mr Karakulov has claimed that president Putin is obsessed with his safety, and he opts to stay “in his bunker” rather than make trips because he is so paranoid about an assassination attempt.

12:00 , Martha Mchardy

12:00

More pictures from Zelensky’s state visit to Poland

11:34

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands during a welcoming ceremony in front of the presidential palace in Warsaw (AFP via Getty Images)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (2R) with his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw (EPA)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) awards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Order of the White Eagle during his visit in Warsaw, Poland (EPA)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) awards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with Order of the White Eagle during his visit in Warsaw, Poland (EPA)

Putin officer defects and says ‘paranoid’ president lives in a bunker and is terrified of Covid

11:30

A protection officer for Vladimir Putin has defected and labelled the Russian president a “paranoid war criminal”.

Gleb Karakulov, 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Mr Karakulov escaped to safety via Istanbul while on a business trip to Kazakhstan in October 2022 after accompanying president Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years. It is unclear where the 35-year-old is now.

Martha McHardy reports:

Putin officer says ‘paranoid’ president lives in bunker and is terrified of Covid

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Poland as allies step up military aid

11:28

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Poland on Wednesday, buoyed by the latest announcement of U.S. military aid, as Russian troops pressed on with their long and costly battle to seize the eastern city of Bakhmut.

Zelenskiy planned to thank his Polish allies, who have provided vital weaponry to his government since Russia’s invasion and have taken in millions of Ukrainian refugees.

French president Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, was visiting China after he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed they would try to engage Beijing to hasten the end of the Russian assault on Ukraine, now in its second year.

The West has stepped up aid as Ukrainian forces prepare to mount a counteroffensive in the east against Russian forces, although when exactly it might kick off has not been disclosed.

An aerial view of Bakhmut, the site of heavy battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Spain said six Leopard 2A4 tanks it has promised to send to Ukraine would leave the country in the second half of April, later than initially planned. Spain has also trained 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics at a military base in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

Other NATO countries, including Germany, Poland and Portugal, have promised to send a total of 48 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The battlefield focus remained on Bakhmut, a mining city and transport hub on the edge of a chunk of Donetsk province largely under Russian control. Both sides have suffered huge casualties and much of the city has been reduced to ruins after months of street fighting and bombardments.

Near the town of Niu-York, 50 km (30 miles) south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers in muddy dugouts described repelling Russian attacks on a daily basis.

Ukrainian military commanders have stressed the importance of holding Bakhmut and other towns and inflicting losses prior to the anticipated counteroffensive.

Mercenaries from the Wagner group - who have spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut - said at the weekend they had captured the city centre, a claim dismissed by Kyiv.

In pictures: President Zelensky and wife visit Poalnd on state visit

11:17

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (AP)

Polish President Andrzej Duda (2ndR) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (R) together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and his wife Olena Zelenska stand during an official welcoming ceremony in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (AFP via Getty Images)

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland (AP)

11:00 , Martha Mchardy

11:00

11:00 , Martha Mchardy

11:00

Mr Zelensky is to meet Mr Duda and Mr Morawiecki, attend an economic forum focused on the reconstruction of Ukraine and meet some of the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Poland.

Poland has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees, particularly those who want to remain close because they plan to return or want to be able to visit loved ones.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have registered with the Polish government since the war began, joining large numbers of Ukrainians who had already arrived in recent years for work.

The exact number of Ukrainians present in the country at any given moment is impossible to measure, especially with many going back and forth.

Mr Zelensky has travelled through Poland on his other trips but until now has not made Poland the focus of one his trips.

Zelensky and wife welcomed to Poland on rare state visit

10:51

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife have been welcomed with military honours in Poland at the start of a state visit.

The trip is a rare foray for Mr Zelensky out of Ukraine since Russia unleased the war in February 2022 and is meant as a gesture of thanks to Poland for supporting Ukraine’s defence.

While it follows visits to the United States, Britain, France and Belgium, it stands out from the others because it was announced in advance without the secrecy of past visits.

It is also unusual that the president is joined by the first lady, Olena Zelenska.

Marcin Przydacz, the head of Polish president Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office, described it as Mr Zelensky’s first visit of this kind since the war began.

The visit shines a light on Poland’s rising international role in a new security order that is emerging after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Poland, a member of Nato and the European Union, is modernising its military with orders of tanks and other equipment from US and South Korean producers, while the United States has beefed up its military presence in Poland.

Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, also becoming a hub for humanitarian aid and weapons to move into Ukraine.

10:30 , Martha Mchardy

10:30

Footage released by the Russian interior ministry on Monday appeared to show Darya Trepova admitting to bringing a statuette to the restaurant in St Petersburg, which blew up, also allegedly injuring 42 others.

She did not say that she knew there would be an explosion or who had given her the object.

While it is unclear whether her account was given under duress, Ms Trepova’s husband told Russian website SVTV News that – despite being against the war in Ukraine – his wife “would never kill” and “was framed”.

EU lashes out at China for support of Russia in Ukraine war

10:00

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday lashed out at China for its support of Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine and called it “a blatant violation” of Beijing‘s United Nations commitments.

“There cannot be siding with the aggressor,” Josep Borrell said. “There is a clear expectation from a permanent member of the (U.N.) Security Council to stand up in defense of international rules-based order and China as a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace.”

Standing alongside visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell was forceful in his condemnation of a nation that has increasingly moved from being a partner to being a rival on the global stage.

Polish agriculture minister resigns amid anger over Ukrainian grain imports

09:30

Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk will resign from his post, he said on Wednesday, amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.

In pictures: In Ukraine, the grief-stricken bear the pain of war

09:00

Nina Nikiforovа, 80, cries outside a church after attending the funeral of her son Oleg Kunynets, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in the east of the country, in Kyiv (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Roza cries over the body of her husband Oleksandr Maksymenko, 38, during his funeral in his home-village Kniazhychi, east of Kyiv (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A woman cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Anna, 10, cries next to the body of her brother Yurii, 27, during his funeral in Kalynivka, near Kyiv (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A relative holds a candle during Roman Shevchenko’s funeral in Bila Tserkva, near Kyiv (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spanish Leopard tanks to leave to Ukraine in second half of April - Defence Minister

08:49

The six Leopard 2A4 tanks Spain committed to send to Ukraine will leave the country in the second half of April, defence minister Margarita Robles said on Wednesday in an interview on 24H TV station.

She added the country’s army services are working on four additional tanks to make them ready for combat and possibly send them to Ukraine too.

08:30

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not be happy with Finland becoming the 31st member of Nato. The date is significant – 4 April – which marks the anniversary of the signing of the Nato treaty 74 years ago, writes Jamie Shea.

Yet Putin has only himself to blame for this most significant enlargement of the Western alliance in some time.

Before Putin invaded Ukraine last year, barely 30 per cent of Finns wanted their country to join Nato.

Finland was largely comfortable with the dense network of security partnerships that it had devised since the end of the Cold War: close cooperation with Nato, participation in the EU’s common security and defence policy and military integration with its neighbour, Sweden, and the other Nordic partners.

Zelensky arrives in Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally

08:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in neighbouring Poland on Wednesday, a Polish presidential aide said, as he begins an official visit to a close ally that has galvanised Western military and political support for Kyiv.

The visit, which was announced this week by Poland but has not been officially confirmed by Kyiv, comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

“I can say that President Zelensky has crossed the Polish border,” Marcin Przydacz told private broadcaster TVN24 on Wednesday.

In televised comments on Tuesday ahead of the visit, Przydacz had said the visit “should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles”.

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war. The NATO member has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.

Military deliveries have been vital for Ukraine to fend off and fight back Russian forces that poured over the Ukrainian border in February 2022. Swathes of Ukraine remain occupied in the south and the east.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday that Kyiv was grateful to Poland for clearing the way for deliveries of MiG fighter jets. Przydacz said earlier this week the first MiGs had already been delivered to Ukraine.

“MiGs from Poland will significantly strengthen our defence, allow us to make our skies safer, save the lives of our citizens and also reduce the destruction caused by Russian attacks,” Reznikov wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky will meet President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the trip, and speak to Ukrainian refugees and Polish members of the public, Przydacz said.

“It will not be a surprise to anyone that the Ukrainian side will ask Poland and other foreign partners for more support... but we must be aware that we as Poland have already really done a lot,” he said.

Poland has said talks will focus on developments on Ukrainian front lines, international support and economic cooperation, he said.

Ukraine‘s presidential office has not said anything in advance about the trip or what it will focus on.

Ukrainian drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

07:31

A Ukrainian drone has crashed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia‘s RIA news agency cited a Russian officer as saying on Wednesday, as the chief of the global nuclear watchdog was expected in Russia for talks on the plant’s security.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi was due to travel to Russia‘s Kaliningrad region on Wednesday, a week after visiting the Zaporizhzhia facility in southern Ukraine, which is controlled by Russian forces.

According to the Russian military officer cited by RIA, a Polish-made drone weighing more than 2 kg (4.4 pounds) had crashed near the plant. The news agency did not say when.

Grossi has been pushing for a demilitarised zone around Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which has come under repeated shelling, with Russia and Ukraine have blamed on each other.

Russian foreign ministry claims Finland has ‘lost its special voice in international affairs'

07:00

Russia's foreign ministry has claimed that, in dropping non-alignment, Finland was committing a dangerous historical mistake that would fray relations with Moscow and undo its status as a confidence-building presence in the Baltic Sea and Europe at large.

“This is now a thing of the past. Finland has become one of the small members of [Nato] that doesn’t decide anything, losing its special voice in international affairs. We are sure that history will judge this hasty step,” a ministry statement said.

France boosts military spending amid war in Ukraine

06:03

The French government has approved a key budget bill presented as the country’s biggest military spending spree in more than 50 years, underscoring the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The bill foresees €413bn in military spending or the period covering 2024-2030 – up by more than a third relative to the previous timeframe.

Defence minister Sébastien Lecornu said bill’s political, budgetary, military and technological drive is comparable to the huge push in the 1960s that saw France develop nuclear weapons, making the country one of the world’s major military powers.

Championed by French President Emmanuel Macron, the bill would notably modernise France’s nuclear arsenal, boost intelligence spending by 60 per cent, double the number of military reservists, reinforce cyberdefense and develop more remote-controlled weapons.

It would also boost the arms industry’s production capacity in order to provide assistance to Ukraine and adequately supply the French military.

Zelensky heads to Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally

05:56

Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to reach Poland shortly as he looks to thank one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies.

Poland has played a key role in galvanising Western military and political support for Kyiv against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“(The visit) should be taken as a sign of trust and of thanking Poland and Poles,” Polish presidential foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz said in televised comments yesterday evening, ahead of Mr Zelensky’s expected arrival.

The visit, which was announced this week by Poland but has not been officially confirmed by Kyiv, comes with Ukraine planning to conduct a counter-offensive in the coming weeks or months to recapture occupied land in its east and south.

Poland has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees over the past 13 months of war.

The Nato member has also played an important role in persuading other Western powers to supply battle tanks and other weaponry to Ukraine.

Hopeful Zelensky welcomes Finland’s entry into Nato

05:36

Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed Finland’s entry into Nato, cheering on the strengthening of the alliance.

“Today, by the way, a historic event took place for our region, for all of Europe, for the entire Euro-Atlantic community. Finland becomes the 31st member of Nato. The alliance is getting stronger on the eastern flank,” he said in his nightly address.

Mr Zelensky congratulated all the people of Finland and the country’s president “personally on a reliable security guarantee – a collective guarantee”.

“Russian aggression clearly proves that only collective guarantees, only preventive guarantees can be reliable. That’s what we always talked about. We also talked about speed – the speed of security decisions matters. Now we can see how fast the procedures can be,” he said.

He added: “By the way, this year’s Nato Summit in Vilnius deserves to be quite ambitious. The more ambitious the one who protects freedom, the less opportunities for aggression the one who wants evil has. The day will come when security will be guaranteed for our country as well.”

Putin officer defects and says ‘paranoid’ president lives in a bunker

05:26

A protection officer for Vladimir Putin has defected and labelled the Russian president a “paranoid war criminal”.

Gleb Karakulov, 35, had served as an engineer in the Federal Guard Service (FSO) presidential communications unit and said he has fled Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The former FSO officer claims president Putin opts to stay “in his bunker” rather than make trips because he is so paranoid about an assassination attempt. The Russian president also allegedly travels with a 2.5 metre-high box to prevent his secret talks from leaking and Western bugging.

Mr Karakulov escaped to safety via Istanbul while on a business trip to Kazakhstan in October 2022 after accompanying president Putin on more than 180 trips over the past 13 years. It is unclear where the 35-year-old is now.

05:01

Lawyers meet with jailed WSJ reporter in Russian prison

04:57

Lawyers representing an American reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges met with him in a Moscow prison yesterday for the first time since his detention last week and said “his health is good,” according to his employer, The Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested on Thursday in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city.

He is the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained on espionage accusations. The Journal has denied the charges.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world. We continue to call for his immediate release,” the Journal’s editor-in-chief, Emma Tucker, said in a note to the newsroom on Tuesday. She said the paper was encouraged by the visit.

Ukrainian fighters describe Bakhmut battle: ‘They creep in, fire’

04:34

Ukrainian forces placed in the muddy dugouts have described the battlefield situation in Bakhmut where dozens of Russian artillery and missile attacks continue on a daily basis.

Near the town of Niu-York, 50 km south of Bakhmut, a commander of an infantry unit explains: “They creep in, fire and try to exhaust us. Then they evaluate the situation and can move forward for a little more".

"Meanwhile, we try to let them get closer to us so that we can hit them more precisely,” the military commander who gave his nom-de-guerre as "Bodia" told Reuters.

Earlier this week, the chief of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that his forces have “legally” captured the mining city and logistics hub but Ukraine swiftly denied the reports and said that the fighting continues.

Bakhmut epicentre of fight with ‘no let-up’, 20 attacks repelled

04:13

Ukrainian commanders leading the charge in the bitter battle for Bakhmut have said that the relentless attacks from Russia have continued.

“In the Bakhmut sector, there was no let-up in enemy actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut. At least 20 enemy attacks were repelled here alone over the past 24 hours,” the Ukrainian general staff said in a report on Facebook.

At least tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started in February last year.

The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the conflict, with heavy casualties on both sides and the city largely destroyed.

Mike Pompeo warns of Putin’s ‘broader war in Europe'

04:00

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has warned against larger threats from Vladimir Putin to Europe if Russia wins the war against Ukraine after he returned from his visit to the war-hit nation yesterday.

“I’ve just left Ukraine. I’ve seen the damage caused by Putin’s invasion. And I’ve been inspired by the bravery of the Ukrainian people. One thing is clear: helping Ukraine end this war is in America’s core interest,” Mr Pompeo said.

He added: “Supporting Ukraine isn’t about abstract ideals like ‘global democracy’: it’s about strengthening OUR national and economic security.”

“If Putin wins, he’ll control critical exports to the US. And he’ll be on the brink of a broader war in Europe. We can’t let that happen,” the former top US official from Donald Trump administration said.

Lauding the Ukrainian people for enduring “indescribable suffering”, Mr Pompeo said that the “resilient” people are “not asking for American troops—just our support”.

We should give it to them, Mr Pompeo said.

Visuals from the former director of the CIA visit showed him dressed in casual attire and interacting with locals and children in Ukraine at a site of the attack as a building hollowed out likely in an artillery attack appeared in the backdrop.

Mr Pompeo said he had travelled to Ukraine with a delegation of US businessmen and representatives of several humanitarian institutions. He visited a military hospital and also met Ukrainian government officials.

Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine

03:59

Britain has blocked the UN webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Wednesday at which Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights – who the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges – is due to speak, diplomats said.

Russia had told council members that the discussion about Ukraine will focus on “evacuating children from conflict zone” and signalled that commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova would feature.

Such meetings are held at UN headquarters, but not in the Security Council chamber, and briefings can be done virtually. All 15 council members have to agree to allow it to be webcast by the United Nations.

Britain blocked the webcast because Russia would not confirm who would brief, diplomats said on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy confirmed Britain’s move on Twitter.

“Russia will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing ‘UK censorship clause’,” Polyanskiy wrote. Later on Tuesday Russia confirmed that Lvova-Belova would speak at the briefing.

Diplomats have said it is rare for a U.N. webcast to be blocked. However, last month China blocked the UN webcast of a US-convened informal Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea.

Moscow hosts talks aimed at Syria-Turkey rapprochement

02:51

Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow on Tuesday, part of the Kremlin’s efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments.

The Russian and Turkish foreign ministries issued terse readouts, saying diplomats discussed preparations for a planned meeting of the four countries’ foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as “frank and direct,” and Ankara said they were held in a “transparent and clear manner,” while offering no details.

The talks in Moscow were held as UN-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching a political solution to Syria’s conflict have stalled.

Russia’s Lavrov accuses US of trying to ‘torpedo’ Moscow’s upcoming African summit

01:42

Russia’s foreign minister has accused Washington of trying to wreck Russia’s planned summit with African countries as part of efforts to isolate Moscow.

Moscow is preparing for its second summit with African countries, scheduled for the end of July in St Petersburg, including work on infrastructure, technology and energy projects.

Sergei Lavrov told the news site Argumenty i Fakty that Moscow was different from Western countries in its relations with Africa in that “we never tell our foreign partners how they are supposed to live,” claiming: “We have no secret agenda.”

“It is true that the United States and its vassals are doing everything possible to achieve Russia’s international isolation,” Mr Lavrov told the website. “In particular, they are trying to torpedo the planned second Russia-Africa summit ... to persuade our African friends not to take part.”

He claimed, however, that the chances of damaging the conference were diminishing as “fewer and fewer people are now willing to pull out all the stops for former colonial powers”, saying: “Attempts to interfere in our cooperation with countries for the global South and East will therefore continue, but success is far from guaranteed.”

The US State Department did not address Lavrov’s accusations directly, but said in a statement that Washington was pursuing strong relationships with African countries “to address the shared challenges we face. Our Africa policy is about Africa.”

Wednesday 5 April 2023 00:31

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with terrorism offences in Russia over a bombing that killed a military blogger who had been a high-profile cheerleader for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Footage released by the Russian interior ministry on Monday appeared to show Darya Trepova admitting to bringing a statuette to the restaurant in St Petersburg, which blew up, also allegedly injuring 42 others. She did not say that she knew there would be an explosion or who had given her the object.

While it is unclear whether her account was given under duress, Ms Trepova’s husband told Russian website SVTV News that – despite being against the war in Ukraine – his wife “would never kill” and “was framed”.

But on Tuesday, Russian investigators said they had charged Trepova with committing “a terrorist act by an organised group that caused intentional death” and the “illegal possession of explosive devices by an organised group”.

Russia accuses US of ‘increasing civilian casualties’ with new military aid package

Tuesday 4 April 2023 23:27

The Russian embassy in Washington has reacted to the Pentagon’s announcement of $2.6bn of military aid for Ukraine by accusing the United States of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible.

“The decision to supply weapons to Kyiv is a step towards escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties,” Russian news agency Tass cited an embassy statement as saying.

US can protect its values by helping Ukraine, says Zelensky

Tuesday 4 April 2023 22:33

Volodymyr Zelensky has told the US National Governors Association that the United States could protect its values by helping Ukraine.

“Our cooperation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries,” the Ukrainian president said by video link on Tuesday.

“The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that Americans don’t have to fight – and together we gain new strength for our countries,” he added.

US unveils £2.6bn in military aid for Ukraine, Pentagon says

Tuesday 4 April 2023 21:43

The United States has unveiled $2.6bn of military assistance for Ukraine, as Kyiv prepares for its spring counterattack.

The weapons aid package was comprised of $2.1bn from Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding which allows Joe Biden’s administration to buy weapons from industry rather than from US weapons stocks.

The USAI package included additional munitions for NASAMS air defenses that the US and allies have given to Kyiv, precision aerial munitions, Soviet-era GRAD rockets, anti-tank rockets, armored bridging systems used in assaults, and 105 fuel trailers, along with funding for training and maintenance.

The remaining $500m came from Presidential Drawdown Authority funds, which allows the president to take from current U.S. stocks in an emergency.

That segment of the package included a half a dozen types of munitions, including munitions for Patriot air defense systems, tank munitions, and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

US journalist jailed by Russia meet lawyers for first time

Tuesday 4 April 2023 20:56

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has met his lawyers for the first time since being arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, editor-in-chief Emma Tucker has said in a message to staff.

“Evan’s health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world,” Ms Tucker said in the letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

“Evan’s family ... are relieved to know we finally have contact with Evan,” she said, adding she was encouraged by the meeting. Last Thursday a Moscow court remanded Gershkovich in pre-trial detention until May 29 on charges that carry a prison term of up to 20 years.

He has appealed the detention through his lawyers, as Washington said it was pushing hard to secure his release. The Wall Street Journal denies the charges. The Kremlin said last week, without providing evidence, that Gershkovich had been “caught red-handed”.

“We continue to call for his immediate release. The legal avenue is one of several avenues we are working to advocate for Evan’s release,” said Ms Tucker.

First Polish MiG-29 fighter jets arrive in Ukraine

Tuesday 4 April 2023 19:47

The first MiG-29 fighter jets sent from Poland have arrived in Ukraine in a major escalation of military backing for Kyiv, my colleague Mary-Kate Findon reports.

Poland and Slovakia became the first Western countries to announce the shipment of 41 MiG-29s to the war-torn country.

The move is anticipated to start a precedent that could lead to other Nato allies sending fighter jets.

Tuesday 4 April 2023 19:14 , Andy Gregory

Jamie Shea writes:

Russia’s president Vladimir Putin will not be happy with Finland becoming the 31st member of Nato. The date is significant – 4 April – which marks the anniversary of the signing of the Nato treaty 74 years ago.

Yet Putin has only himself to blame for this most significant enlargement of the Western alliance in some time.

Before Putin invaded Ukraine last year, barely 30 per cent of Finns wanted their country to join Nato. Finland was largely comfortable with the dense network of security partnerships that it had devised since the end of the Cold War: close cooperation with Nato, participation in the EU’s common security and defence policy and military integration with its neighbour, Sweden, and the other Nordic partners.

Yet overnight public support for joining Nato shot up to around 80 per cent, and has stayed there ever since. Nato membership did not feature as an issue in last weekend’s Finnish elections despite the broad spectrum of parties participating. So, what has changed? Essentially two things.

Suspect in killing of Russian war blogger charged with terrorism

Tuesday 4 April 2023 18:42

Russian investigators have charged 26-year-old Darya Trepova with terrorist offences over the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg, and remanded her in pre-trial detention.

Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday in a cafe where he was due to talk.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had charged Ms Trepova with committing “a terrorist act by an organised group that caused intentional death”. The charges carry a maximum jail term of 20 years. It claimed she had acted under instructions from people working on behalf of Ukraine.

Russia’s health ministry said 40 other people had been injured in the blast, and 25 were still in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Ms Trepova was transferred from St Petersburg to Moscow, where the Basmanny district court remanded her in custody on Tuesday until 2 June, Russian news agencies reported.

Subject of ICC arrest warrant denies claims she unlawfully deported children to Russia

Tuesday 4 April 2023 18:06

Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights has rejected International Criminal Court (ICC) allegations that she is responsible for unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and children’s commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the war crime of hundreds of children allegedly being taken from orphanages and children’s care homes in areas of Ukraine claimed by Russia. Some children, the ICC said, had been given up for adoption in Russia.

But Ms Lvova-Belova told reporters on Tuesday that her commission had acted on humanitarian grounds to protect children in a militarised area, and had not moved anyone against their will or that of their parents or legal guardians, whose consent was always sought unless they were missing.

Children were not given up for adoption but were placed with temporary legal guardians in foster homes, she insisted.

“As far as the ICC’s accusations are concerned, we don’t understand what we are accused of. Give us the facts and we will look into it. So far, it all looks like a farce without specifics and is incomprehensible,” she said.

The ICC had not submitted any documents to her office, Ms Lvova-Belova said, noting that Russia did not recognise the court’s jurisdiction anyway. Ukraine has not sent any official requests regarding children allegedly separated from their parents, she claimed.

UN council extends Ukraine inquiry into crimes since Russia's invasion

Tuesday 4 April 2023 17:29

The United Nations Human Rights Council has overwhelmingly voted in favour of extending the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Twenty-eight countries voted in favour of extending the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine by a year. Seventeen abstained and two voted against the body, which Ukraine says is essential for keeping Russia accountable for its crimes.

“The scope and brutality of Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine are simply beyond any human comprehension,” Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Council ahead of the vote.

“We strongly believe that the continued work of the Commission in further investigating, documenting and reporting human rights violations and international crimes committed against the people in Ukraine could save more innocent lives (and) could contribute to accountability for perpetrators and justice for victims.”

In a report published last month, the commission found that some crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including the use of torture and attacks against the country’s energy infrastructure, could constitute crimes against humanity.

Tuesday 4 April 2023 17:01 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 4 April 2023 16:32

Tuesday 4 April 2023 16:32 , Andy Gregory

Joe Biden has welcomed Finland’s accession to Nato, and urged Turkey and Hungary to conclude their ratification processes for Sweden to join the military alliance “without delay”.

“I look forward to welcoming Sweden as a Nato member as soon as possible,” the US president said in a statement.

Finland joining Nato is ‘direct result of Putin’s aggression’, says UK

Tuesday 4 April 2023 16:05

Finland’s accession to Nato is a “direct result” of Vladimir Putin’s aggression and demonstrates the strength of the alliance, Britain’s foreign secretary has said.

Mr Cleverly, who was at Nato’s headquarters, said: “Today we see, as a direct result of Vladimir Putin’s aggression and his illegal invasion of Ukraine, the day where a new ally joins our defensive alliance.”

He added: “Russia thought its aggression would divide us. Instead, we are bound tighter together, resolute in our defence of the principles of freedom and the rule of law. Let us be clear that our door remains open. We will welcome further allies with open arms and we continue to push for Sweden’s swift accession.”

Calling it “a historic day”, prime minister Rishi Sunak said Finnish membership “made our alliance stronger and every one of us safer”, adding: “All Nato members now need to take the steps necessary to admit Sweden too, so we can stand together as one alliance to defend freedom in Europe and across the world.”

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the tectonic shift should “be a lesson to President Putin”, adding: “Finland chose to join, based on their own free will. The freedom to choose their alliances as a sovereign state is a matter for their citizens and their citizens alone.”

West should not ‘provoke Moscow’ as tactical nuclear weapons to move to Belarus, says Russian official

Tuesday 4 April 2023 15:37

The West should acknowledge realities after Russia’s decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and not “provoke Moscow”, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.

The senior Russian official claimed on Tuesday that Russia had gained new opportunities to guarantee its security after suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the TASS news agency reported.

Lukashenko to join Putin in Moscow for two-day talks

Tuesday 4 April 2023 15:11

Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko will travel to Moscow on Wednesday for two days of talks with Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin.

Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday that Moscow was boosting Belarus’s nuclear capabilities in response to Finland joining Nato.

Last week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that the two presidents would discuss Mr Lukashenko’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine at an upcoming face-to-face meeting.

In an anouncement on Tuesday, the Kremlin said the pair would discuss “topical bilateral and international issues” on Wednesday, before a meeting on Thursday of the Supreme Council of the Union State.

Russia and Belarus are formally part of a Union State, a borderless union and alliance between the two ex-Soviet countries, though long-standing plans for closer integration of their economies have repeatedly stalled.

Finland’s president hails ‘great day’ for his country as it joins Nato

Tuesday 4 April 2023 14:43

Finland’s president has said that “it is a great day for Finland” and “an important day for Nato” as his country joined the military alliance.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg, Mr Niinisto said Finland’s most significant contribution to Nato’s common deterrence and defence would be to defend its own territory.

There is still significant work to be done to coordinate this with Nato, he said.

Finland’s president Sauli Niinisto (L) and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg speak in Brussels (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday 4 April 2023 14:04 , Andy Gregory

My colleague Liam James has more details on Finland's accession to Nato in this breaking report, which you can refresh for updates:

Breaking: Finland joins Nato

Tuesday 4 April 2023 13:55

Finland has officially joined Nato, doubling the military alliance’s border with Russia and dealing a significant blow to president Vladimir Putin.

Finland’s membership became official when its foreign minister handed over documents completing its accession process to US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

The US State Department is the repository of Nato texts concerning membership.

Russia has warned that it would be forced to take “retaliatory measures” to address what it called security threats created by Finland’s membership, and that it will bolster forces near Finland if Nato sends any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

Tuesday 4 April 2023 13:24 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 4 April 2023 13:00

Tuesday 4 April 2023 13:00 , Emily Atkinson

More now from my colleague Martha McHardy on the interview given by a former protection officer of Vladimir Putin...

Putin officer says ‘paranoid’ president lives in bunker and is terrified of Covid