Ukraine war live: Russia sends more troops to Bakhmut after Putin declares victory

Russia is bringing more forces into Bakhmut, Ukraine's deputy defence minister has said, after Vladimir Putin declared victory in Moscow's months-long campaign to capture the city.

Hanna Malyar, the deputy defence minister, on Monday said Kyiv’s troops were advancing to the north and south of the city, but admitted that the “intensity” of their movement had decreased.



Meanwhile, Russian-installed leader of the eastern Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said the Kremlin's troops have begun the “preliminary demining” of Bakhmut.

A few dozen local residents remain in the ruins of the destroyed city, known in Russia as Artemovsk, a representative of Donetsk law enforcement agencies told state news agency TASS. However, the official warned that figure may change as the basements of homes are examined.

01:34 PM

Watch: Unidentified armoured vehicles 'approach Grayvoron border post' in Belgorod, Russia

Another video of unidentified armoured vehicles approaching the Grayvoron border post. This could mean 6-8 vehicles in total. pic.twitter.com/6rRLOoFDvd — Dmitri (@wartranslated) May 22, 2023

01:10 PM

Zelensky: Bringing justice to 'all our Ukrainian people' is 'historic task'

It is our historic task to bring justice to all our 🇺🇦 people, to guarantee freedom for our entire country without any exceptions. The task of all those who defend freedom, all those who chose Ukraine and, therefore, will win. pic.twitter.com/G133yiJdPG — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 22, 2023

12:44 PM

Regional governor of Russia's Belgorod claims Ukrainian 'sabotage group' has crossed border

The governor of the Belgorod region of Russia has said that a Ukrainian army 'sabotage group' had entered Russian territory in the Graivoron district, which borders Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram that the Russian army and security forces were taking measures to repel the incursion. Two people have been taken to hospital with "mine explosive wounds", with one in a serious condition in intensive care, Mr Gladkov added.

Earlier, the Telegram channel Baza, which is linked to Russia's security services, had published footage apparently showing a Ukrainian tank attacking a Russian border post.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

12:35 PM

'Russian shelling' caused Zaporizhzhia plant power outage

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom has released a statement following the restoration of power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, blaming "Russian shelling" for the outage earlier on Monday morning. Energoatom said:

Ukrainian experts restored the operation of the Dniprovsk 750 kV high-voltage power transmission line, from which the temporarily occupied ZNPP supplies its own needs. The risk of a nuclear and radiation accident is minimised, the situation is stable. We will remind you that on the morning of 22 May, at 5.26am, this line was disconnected as a result of Russian shelling. Since it is the last one that powers the ZNPP, all backup diesel generators are automatically turned on. As a result, the station experienced a blackout for the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation.

12:21 PM

Dozens of local residents remain in Bakhmut, law enforcement official tells TASS

Several dozen local residents remain in Bakhmut, a representative of Donetsk law enforcement agencies told the Russian state news agency TASS.

"So far there is the clear understanding that several dozen local residents remained in Artemovsk," the official said, using the name for Bakhmut often used in Russia. They added that the figure may change as the basements of homes are examined.

The official said that the evacuation of civilians to safe locations was continuing.

11:45 AM

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to power supply

The Zaporizhzhia power plant has been reconnected to its external power supply after a brief outage that had left it reliant on emergency generators on Monday.

Back-up diesel generators had to be used earlier on Monday following a blackout at the Russian-controlled nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, to ensure fuel was kept cool and to prevent a potential disaster.

Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for the outage. A Russian-installed local official said that Ukraine had disconnected a power line, while Ukrainian state–owned nuclear energy company Energoatom said that the issue had been caused by Russian shelling.

Ukrainian national grid operator said: “The station is switching (back) to power supply from the Ukrainian power system."

11:27 AM

In pictures: Destruction of Bakhmut

11:16 AM

Head of UN nuclear watchdog pushes for Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant safety agreement

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog is pushing for a new proposal to reduce the risk of a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia power plant, as reports emerge of a seventh blackout at the facility.

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi is to present a list of five principles for the UN Security Council to endorse later this month, The Washington Post reported, citing US and European diplomats.

Two diplomats familiar with the negotiations told the outlet that Mr Grossi’s five principles include: a ban on stationing heavy military equipment and military personnel at the plant; a ban on firing from and towards the plant, including a ban on attacking personnel at the facility; protection of all systems pertaining to safety and security; and protection of all external power lines.

The plan is less ambitious than the UN nuclear chief's original plans to establish a fully-fledged protection zone around the plant, however Kyiv is reportedly reluctant to let world powers broker any deal concerning the plant other than Russia's total surrender of the plant and the withdrawal from the city of Enerhodar where it is located.

A spokesperson for the IAEA said that Mr Grossi “remains engaged in intense negotiations with all the involved parties to secure the protection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In this context, the Director General is also in close contact with members of the U.N. Security Council.”

10:53 AM

Wagner forces to leave Bakhmut by June 1

The head of the Wagner Group has said that his mercenary fighters will leave Bakhmut by June 1, transferring control to the Russian army.

Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on Saturday that the eastern city had fallen to his fighters, who have been spearheading the campaign to capture Bakhmut for several months. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Bakhmut had fallen to Russia, however Kyiv denies this and says battles are ongoing.

Mr Prigozhin announced in an audio recording on Telegram on Monday morning: “Wagner will leave Artemovsk from May 25 to June 1.” Artemovsk is the name Russian forces often use for Bakhmut, and was the former name of the city before Ukraine renamed it.

Mr Prigozhin added that mercenaries had set up “defence lines” on the western outskirts of the city before a planned transfer of control to the Russian army.

“If the ministry of defence does not have enough personnel, we have thousands of generals.”

10:42 AM

'Liberation of Crimea using any military force and means' only rational response to Russia, says Podolyak

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykailo Podolyak has said that "the liberation of Crimea using any military force and means is the only rational way to stop 'Russian aggressions'", in an apparent response to comments made by Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov.

Mr Antonov had said in comments published on the Russian embassy in Washington's Telegram channel: "Strikes on [Crimea] are considered by us as an attack on any other region of the Russian Feferation. It is important that the United States is fully aware of our response".

Mr Podolyak wrote on Monday that "Crimea is an indisputable and inseparable part of Ukraine. It was, it is and it will be".

Crimea is an indisputable and inseparable part of Ukraine. It was, it is and it will be. The liberation of Crimea using any military force and means is the only rational way to stop "Russian aggressions" and bring the world back to international law. It is Ukraine's direct… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 22, 2023

10:20 AM

Russia's hollow victory: The capture of Bakhmut in numbers

The meat grinder, hell on earth, the fortress, a blackened nightmare, and now Europe’s Hiroshima.

Bakhmut has been called many things over the course of its nine-and-a-half month siege. Few descriptions capture the scale of loss and destruction. Which side - if any - has come out on top of this costly battle is unclear, Louis Emmanuel writes.

The small eastern city has undoubtedly been the site of the bloodiest fighting since Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. It is also likely the longest battle since the Second World War.

Read more on the battle in Bakhmut in numbers here.

10:03 AM

Ukraine continues to advance in Bakhmut though 'intensity' has decreased, says deputy defence minister

Ukrainian troops continue to advance on the flanks of the city of Bakhmut, although the “intensity” of the movement has decreased as Russia brings in more forces, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has said.

In televised comments on Monday, Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine had a small foothold inside the city itself, as she denied Russia’s assertion that it has established full control in the front line eastern city.

Vladimir Putin claimed his first battlefield victory in a year on Sunday, with the capture of Bakhmut, which has been at the centre of the bloodiest fighting of the war for nine and a half months.

09:49 AM

In pictures: Destroyed emergency service vehicles in Dnipro following air attack

09:32 AM

Head of UN nuclear watchdog describes Zaporizhzhia plant as 'extremely vulnerable'

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has confirmed that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant "lost all external electricity for the [seventh] time during conflict" on Monday morning.

Mr Grossi, who has tried to negotiate with both sides to reach a deal on the safety of the plant, said that the nuclear safety situation at the plant is "extremely vulnerable" and said "this situation cannot continue".

#Ukraine’s #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) May 22, 2023

09:18 AM

Putin claims first battlefield victory in a year as Russian troops seize Bakhmut

Vladimir Putin has claimed his first battlefield victory in a year with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, writes James Kilner.

The Russian president congratulated Wagner troops as well as the regular Russian army for seizing the ruined city, which has been the site of the longest and bloodiest battle of the entire war.

Ukraine has denied that Bakhmut has fallen but Russian propagandists have started celebrating “one of the greatest battle victories in the 21st century”.

Read more on this story here.

08:56 AM

Emergency services attacked in Dnipro, claims Ukraine

Emergency service facilities were struck in the Russian attacks in Dnipro, injuring one rescue worker and destroying three buildings and 20 pieces of equipment, officials have said.

In a statement posted to the Telegram messenger service, Serhiy Krusk of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said: “At night, the enemy insidiously fired at the emergency rescue unit. Three buildings were destroyed, more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed. One lifeguard was injured.”

Mr Krusk added: “Destroying State Emergency Service units is a gross violation of the Geneva Convention.”

Pictures uploaded by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine purportedly of the attack show several destroyed red emergency vehicles and debris surrounding heavily damaged buildings with the windows smashed.

08:42 AM

Zaporizhzhia: 'Seventh blackout' at nuclear power plant since the start of the war

Ukraine’s state energy company Energoatom said that there was a power outage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Energoatom told Reuters news agency: “Yes, we have the seventh blackout since the start of the (Russian) occupation."

A Russia-installed official had previously said that the plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply.

08:35 AM

Latest MoD update: Russia likely creating 'elite' attack group to operate over Ukraine

In its latest daily intelligence update, the UK ministry of defence has said that it believes Russia is "highly likely creating a new 'elite' attack aviation group" to operate over Ukraine.

It added: "Credible Russian media reports suggest that the Russian MoD aims to attract highly skilled and motivated pilots by offering large pay incentives and opening recruitment to retired aviators.

"The creation of the group highlights how Russian assesses its regular air force squadrons have severely underperformed in their core function of conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian lines."

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/f4SN7EUioz



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dWvk4LDFPd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 22, 2023

08:32 AM

Protester at Cannes wearing Ukraine colours covers herself in fake blood

A protester wearing a dress in the colours of the Ukrainian flag was removed by security after pouring fake blood over herself on the stairs of the Festival Palace in Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival in the south of France.

The woman staged her protest, an apparent show of solidarity with Ukraine, ahead of the screening of the French film Acide, by director Just Philippot.

08:17 AM

Russia's ambassador to US suggests any F-16 transfer would raise question of NATO involvement in war

Russia’s ambassador to the US has suggested that any transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO involvement in the war.

Anatoly Antonov said in remarks shared by the embassy’s Telegram channel: “Every specialist knows that there is no infrastructure for the use of F-16s in Ukraine, and the required number of pilots and maintenance personnel is not there either. What would happen if American fighters take off from NATO airfields, operated by foreign ‘volunteers’?”

The ambassador's comments come after the US indicated that it would allow allies to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots.

08:16 AM

