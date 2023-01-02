Ukraine war news – live: Russian drone strikes on Kyiv knock out power and heating

Waves of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital overnight, causing some power outages, officials said, as Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their bombardment into the second day of 2023.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another and said Russia’s efforts would prove useless.

“Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them,” he said of the Russians. “Because we stand united. They are united only by fear.”

08:01 , Liam James

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said.

In the larger Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksy Kuleba said.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to governor Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.