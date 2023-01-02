Ukraine war news – live: Russian drone strikes on Kyiv knock out power and heating

2
Liam James
·2 min read

Waves of Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital overnight, causing some power outages, officials said, as Vladimir Putin’s forces continued their bombardment into the second day of 2023.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another and said Russia’s efforts would prove useless.

“Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them,” he said of the Russians. “Because we stand united. They are united only by fear.”

Drone strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, many shot down, say officials

08:01 , Liam James

Russia has deployed multiple drones overnight to attack parts of Ukraine and dozens were shot down, Ukrainian officials said.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday morning that 40 exploding drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight, according to air defence forces, and all were destroyed.

He said 22 drones were destroyed over Kyiv, three in the outlying region and 15 over neighbouring provinces.

An infrastructure facility in the capital was damaged and an explosion occurred in one city district, the mayor said. It was not immediately clear whether that was caused by drones or other munitions.

In the larger Kyiv region, a “critical infrastructure object” and residential buildings were hit, governor Oleksy Kuleba said.

Seven drones were shot down over the southern Mykolaiv region, according to governor Vitali Kim, and three more were shot down in the south-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda New Year crush: Children among the dead in Kampala

    A number of children are among the victims of the crowd surge at a shopping centre, police say.

  • Islamic State claims attack on Egypt police that killed 4

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a militant attack on a police checkpoint in Egypt’s Suez Canal city of Ismailia that killed at least four people, including three police. The attack took place Friday afternoon when armed militants opened fire on police in Ismailia. The dead included three police officers and a still unidentified person, according to a hospital tally document obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Santos should consider resigning, veteran GOP lawmaker says

    Even as the House GOP leadership keeps silent, a veteran Republican lawmaker said Sunday that George Santos should consider resigning after the congressman-elect from New York admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career. Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, a former House Ways and Means chairman who has served in Congress for 25 years, told “Fox News Sunday” that Santos would have “to take some huge steps” to regain trust and respect in his district. Santos is set to be sworn in Tuesday when the new Congress begins.

  • Russia targets critical infrastructure in drone attacks on Kyiv and its region, officials say

    Russia has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a series of drone attacks early on Monday on Kyiv and the region surrounding it, officials said. Russia kept pounding Kyiv for the second night in a row, after firing a barrage of missiles over the capital on New Year's Eve night and earlier in the day. "It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Ukraine Latest: Drones Shot Down as Russia Launches Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine downed all 39 Iran-made Shahed drones launched overnight, as well as two Russian-made Orlan drones and a cruise missile, the country’s air defense command said on Telegram. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaTesla Kicks Off New Year in China by Extending Incentive OffersRussia had launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens

  • New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

    The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to roughly 500,000 Israelis.

  • East Point says it is working to ‘fully recover its water system’

    The city says it had to limit water sales to cities it supplies water to in order to provide water to East Point residents and have time for our water distribution system to recover from massive water loss.

  • 5 of the biggest surprises of Putin's devastating war in Ukraine

    Putin expected a quick victory in Kyiv when his forces invaded, but top Western officials have since blasted Russia's war efforts as a "failure."

  • Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.

    Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.

  • North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

    North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee's annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday. State television showed Pak sitting in the front row of the podium with his head down during the meeting while other members raised their hands to vote on personnel issues.

  • Hope Hicks, Ivanka Aide Fumed at Karlie Kloss’ Jan. 6 Tweets

    GettyAfter a mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a top aide to Ivanka Trump and presidential adviser Hope Hicks fumed about tweets posted by supermodel Karlie Kloss, the wife of Jared Kushner’s brother.That’s according to text messages released by the House’s Jan. 6 committee—which also reveal the aide, Julie Radford, and Hicks were worried that the insurrection would destroy their reputations.After the riot, Kloss took to Twitter to write: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic

  • China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

    A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft on Dec 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision. But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

  • Ginni Thomas told the January 6 committee it was 'laughable' for anyone who knew Clarence Thomas to believe she'd be able to 'influence his jurisprudence'

    "I am certain I never spoke with him about any of the legal challenges to the 2020 election," Ginni Thomas said of interactions with her husband.

  • Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago: Who was there (and who wasn't)?

    Former President Donald Trump has had a wild 2022. He ended it with his annual New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Who was there, and who wasn't?

  • Russian forces regroup in Kherson Oblast, defend themselves on two fronts General Staff report

    Russians regroup forces on the Kherson front, defend themselves on the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts and continue the offensive on the Bakhmut front. Meanwhile, occupiers try to improve their tactical position on Kupiansk, Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Reveals 'Fear' If Trump Is Found Not Guilty

    Kinzinger reflected on his work with the House Jan. 6 select committee and his departure from Congress in an interview with CNN.

  • Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

    Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. It caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details.

  • As Capitol police became overpowered on Jan. 6, the Pentagon sent security to the homes of military leaders, per the former Capitol police chief

    Steven Sund, who helmed the Capitol Police on Jan. 6, said in his book out Jan. 3 that another Jan. 6 attack could easily happen again.

  • Donald Trump Jr. turns 45 on December 31. Here are 10 things you probably didn't know about him.

    Donald Trump Jr., the former president's oldest son, has five children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and speaks Czech fluently.

  • President Biden got angry at reminders of Trump in the White House that included a $50,000 golf simulator, book says

    According to an upcoming book by Chris Whipple, Joe Biden would "let loose" on Donald Trump to guests he was showing around the White House.