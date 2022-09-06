Ukraine war: North Korea supplying Russia with weapons, say US reports

Matt Murphy - BBC News
·2 min read
Russian operators firing missiles during the Ukraine conflict
Russian operators firing missiles during the Ukraine conflict

Russia has been forced to buy military hardware from North Korea as sanctions squeeze Moscow's ability to supply its military, US media have reported.

According to declassified intelligence obtained by the New York Times, Russia has bought millions of artillery shells and rockets from Pyongyang.

A US official said Russia would be forced to buy additional North Korean weaponry as the war dragged on.

Last week, Moscow reportedly received its first order of new Iranian drones.

Iran and North Korea, both the targets of significant Western sanctions, have sought to deepen ties with Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February.

Kim Jong-un's regime has blamed the US for the conflict and accused the West of pursuing a "hegemonic policy" that justified Russia's use of force.

Last month, North Korea recognised the independence of Russia's two proxy statelets in eastern Ukraine - the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - and vowed to deepen its "comradely friendship" with Moscow. Russia's Vladimir Putin said the two countries would expand their "comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations", according to Pyongyang state media.

The exact size and scale of the new weapons deliveries revealed by the report remain unclear.

But a US official told the Associated Press that turning to North Korea for support demonstrated that "the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions".

Broad economic sanctions have done little to damage Russia's income from energy exports, according to Finnish think tank the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. It estimates Russia has made €158bn (£136bn) from surging fossil fuel prices during the six-month invasion, with EU imports accounting for more than half of that.

However, US and EU believes that Moscow's ability to resupply its military has been impaired.

Last week, officials in the Biden administration told US media that the first shipments of Iranian-made drones had also been delivered to Russia.

US intelligence officers believe that Russian operators have travelled to Iran to receive training on the Mohajer-6 and Shahed series weapons.

But they told reporters recently that many of the drones had been beset by mechanical and technical problems since delivery.

Iran has officially denied delivering weapons to either side of the conflict, but in July US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tehran was planning to supply Moscow with potentially hundreds of drones for its war in Ukraine, some with combat capabilities.

On Tuesday, UK defence officials said in a daily update that Russia was struggling to maintain its supply of battlefield drones in the face of significant "combat losses".

"It is likely that Russia is struggling to maintain stocks of UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles], exacerbated by component shortages resulting from international sanctions," the update said.

"The limited availability of reconnaissance UAVs is likely degrading commanders' tactical situational awareness and increasingly hampering Russian operations," officials added.

Recommended Stories

  • US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

    The Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine, according to a newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding. A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination, said Monday that the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” U.S. intelligence officials believe that the Russians could look to purchase additional North Korean military equipment in the future.

  • Russia is now buying artillery shells, rockets from North Korea, declassified U.S. intelligence says

    Russia is now buying artillery shells, rockets from North Korea, declassified U.S. intelligence says

  • New Hampshire Libertarian Party draws criticism for posting photo of Ukraine's Zelenskyy with a Hitler mustache

    The party's Twitter account also posted a collage of headlines concerning far-right and neo-Nazi extremists in Ukraine.

  • Russian troops in Ukraine facing 'morale and discipline' issues due to problems with pay, UK says

    As Putin seeks to replenish troops in Ukraine, forces that are already there are suffering "morale and discipline issues" due to issues with pay, the UK says.

  • Analysis-Banned U.S. AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

    High-profile universities and state-run research institutes in China have been relying on a U.S. computing chip to power their artificial intelligence (AI) technology but whose export to the country Washington has now restricted, a Reuters review showed. U.S. chip designer Nvidia Corp last week said U.S. government officials have ordered it to stop exporting its A100 and H100 chips to China. Local peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) also said new licence requirements now prevent export to China of its advanced AI chip MI250.

  • Three Bayraktars from Prytula campaign arrive in Ukraine

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20 06 The Turkish company Baykar Makina has delivered the three Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles which it had promised to donate to Ukraine as part of a fundraising campaign run by TV presenter and volunteer Serhii Prytula.

  • Russia captured ZNPP so that Ukraine would not help Europe with energy Dmytro Kuleba

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:43 Russia is trying to take away the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Ukraine so that it cannot use its electricity to save the European Union from the energy crisis.

  • Solar-powered carmaker Lightyear raises $85M and gears up for production

    Lightyear, a Dutch startup developing a long-range solar-powered car, today announced that it has raised €86 million ($85 million) as it prepares to begin production of its first vehicle in the coming months. While recent history is littered with examples of prototype solar-powered vehicles, the burgeoning electric car movement has so far been mostly limited to automobiles that need to be plugged into the grid to charge, or hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) that self-charge while driving. A number of companies are pushing to make solar-powered cars a mass-market reality, however, such as Germany's Sonos Motors which recently revealed the final production design of its inaugural solar electric vehicle, scheduled to launch some time in 2023.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy invaders warehouse containing S-300 missiles used for attacking Kharkiv Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:35 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed a Russian warehouse from which the invaders took S-300 missile systems to attack Kharkiv.

  • An occupied region of Ukraine is delaying a vote to join Russia amid Kyiv's counteroffensive to take it back

    Moscow has for months floated the idea of introducing a sham referendum in which it would force Kherson to officially integrate into Russia.

  • Exclusive-Gazprom says Nord Stream 1 resumption depends on Siemens Energy

    VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russia's biggest natural gas pipeline to Europe will not resume pumping until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s Deputy Chief Executive Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and German importers even discussing possible rationing in the European Union's biggest economy after Russia reduced flows westwards. Gazprom on Friday said the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Europe's major supply route, would remain shut as a turbine at a compressor station had an engine oil leak, sending wholesale gas prices soaring.

  • Experts assess most prospective weapons being developed in Ukraine

    After speaking to a variety of experts, NV has compiled a list of the most successful weapons and military equipment manufactured in Ukraine and utilized by the nation’s Armed Forces.

  • Marco Rubio is defending Trump and reducing the Mar-a-Lago raid to 'a fight over storage of documents'

    Rubio's description of the Mar-a-Lago raid ignores that the FBI is probing whether Trump broke federal laws in his handling of classified documents.

  • Kanye West Addresses Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post, Says Pete Davidson Isn’t Funny

    Kanye West took to Instagram to clear up a recent viral post, where he seemingly commented on ex-wife Kim Kardashian's issues with diarrhea.

  • 'It would be a disaster' - Germany’s biggest gas company refuses to rule out energy rationing

    Russia has stopped pumping gas via Nord Stream 1, and blamed the "collective west" for the decision to do so.

  • California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

    California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use that could exceed supply Monday evening, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state's electrical grid. The state could fall 2,000 to 4,000 megawatts of electricity short of its power supply, which represents as much as 10% of normal demand, he said.

  • Rizwan, Nawaz set up Pakistan's record win over India

    Mohammad Rizwan smashed his second successive half century and Mohammad Nawaz made 42 off just 20 balls to set up Pakistan’s highest successful run-chase in a Twenty20 against archrival India in their Asia Cup Super 4 match on Sunday. Rizwan scored 71 runs off 51 deliveries while Nawaz hit six fours and two sixes to dominate the middle overs as Pakistan reached 182-5 with a ball to spare in the five-wicket win. India’s top three batters helped to fire the side to 181-7 after Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field.

  • The 8 cheapest electric cars with at least 250 miles of range

    Not everybody can afford a $100,000 Tesla. These are the eight best electric cars that offer the longest range for the lowest price.

  • India cenbank governor says aims to manage rupee depreciation expectations

    The Indian central bank aims to anchor expectations around the depreciating rupee and will intervene to prevent an overshoot, ensuring the exchange rate reflects fundamentals, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. The partially convertible rupee has so far depreciated more than 7% against the U.S. dollar, but Das said the depreciation was less than in other currencies. "Our intervention policy is to prevent excessive volatility in exchange rate, to anchor expectations around depreciation," Das said at an event organised by the Fixed Income Money Markets and Derivatives Association of India.

  • India's Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

    Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. The city, dubbed India’s tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home. The two zones that make up the city, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, have seen 141% and 114% excess rainfall respectively.