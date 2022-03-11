Ukraine War Promises More Chaos for Automakers

Photo credit: Volkswagen

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has disrupted flow of components to automakers based in Europe, with a number of automakers pausing production lines.

Plans by Russia to halt exports of certain raw materials, including palladium and nickel, could drastically increase prices and availability of commodities, threatening to further disrupt vehicle production.

Several automakers with plants in Russia have halted operations in the wake of the invasion and now face calls by Russian leaders to nationalize their plants.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February was met with international condemnation, and has sparked nothing short of a mass humanitarian crisis in eastern Europe as millions fled and continue to flee the country.

The outbreak of war has also prompted significant shifts in the auto industry virtually overnight, with a number of suppliers ceasing operations in Ukraine and several automakers suspending production at Russian plants in response.

The effects of the war, which has entered its third week, can be felt in the auto industry and by U.S. consumers, who are already paying more for gasoline amid a dramatic rise in the price of oil and worries about tighter oil supply in the coming weeks and months.

Among the hardest hit are Volkswagen Group brands, including Porsche, which has halted production due to the unavailability of wiring harnesses that had been produced by suppliers in Ukraine. The stoppage affects almost all model lines, as Car and Driver reported earlier this week, and will affect others for weeks to come.

The German automaker has not issued any longer-term guidance regarding a new source of harnesses for all model lines, only indicating its Leipzig plant could return to "reduced operation" next week, as Car and Driver noted.

Volkswagen has also paused production at its main Wolfsburg plant, with the stoppage expected to last weeks and affect vehicles made under Audi, Volkswagen, and Cupra brands.

The Volkswagen Group's shortage of wiring harnesses may have been among the earliest and most immediate effects on global supply chains that European automakers rely on, but it's not the only one. BMW has partially paused production at its main Munich plant, while Mercedes-Benz has indicated a number of production lines also suffer from parts shortages.

Cabinet members of the Russian administration are debating export bans in retaliation for western sanctions, which could further hinder vehicle production in Europe and elsewhere long-term. Russia has announced plans to halt exports of a number of raw materials, including nickel, palladium, titanium, copper, and other metals crucial to the auto industry and chip production. Russia is a major producer of these materials.



In response, prices for these metals are expected to skyrocket in the longer term and likely lead to shortages for automakers and other industries. A rise in the global price of nickel is expected to significantly affect EV battery production, which could cause shortages and massive price hikes as suppliers struggle to adjust and as uncertainly hits the commodities markets.

Palladium, meanwhile, is used in vehicle catalytic converters, and Russia is the leading producer of this rare metal, responsible for some 40% of its worldwide production. An impact on vehicle production should mean corresponding hikes in vehicle prices already suffering supplier pressures sparked by the pandemic. Prices for these metals on commodity markets have already seen sharp increases since the start of the invasion, in some instances to record highs.

Perhaps more troubling for European automakers that had been operating joint-venture plants in Russia, the Russian Duma is debating moves to nationalize those abandoned plants, with Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin backing the plans.

It remains to be seen whether threats of nationalizing auto plants is Russia's attempt to pressure automakers and other western companies to reconsider their departures, or a realization on its part that various joint ventures are effectively finished longer-term, unable to meet production goals due to supply chain breakdowns.

The mere threat of nationalization does paint a picture of potentially permanent departures of foreign suppliers and automakers from Russia.