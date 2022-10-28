Ukraine war: Russia deploys dozens of drones in two days - Zelensky

·3 min read

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia has launched more than 30 drone attacks on Ukraine in just two days.

He added that in total, Moscow had also carried out some 4,500 missile strikes and over 8,000 air raids.

Speaking from Kyiv and standing beside what appeared to be a downed Iranian Shahed drone, Mr Zelensky pledged to "clip the wings" of Moscow's air power.

Western officials believe Iran has supplied a large number of drones to Russia, but Moscow and Tehran deny it.

It comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's aggressive use of drones "appalling".

The top US diplomat accused Russian commanders of using the devices to "kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat" during a visit to the Canadian capital Ottawa.

"Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter, and to counter Iran's provision of these weapons," Mr Blinken said.

In recent weeks, Russian attacks have targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, damaging the country's electricity and water supply just as temperatures begin to drop.

Western countries say Iran is supplying its domestically developed drones to Moscow and that Iranian military experts are on the ground in Russian-occupied Crimea to provide technical support to pilots.

Kyiv has identified the drones used in some attacks on its infrastructure as Iranian Shahed-136 drones. They are known as "kamikaze" drones because they are destroyed in the attack - named after the Japanese fighter pilots who flew suicide missions in World War Two.

Ukraine says around 400 drones have already been used by Russia, from a total order of roughly 2,000 weapons.

But Tehran has repeatedly denied that it has struck any arms deal with the Kremlin, and Moscow also denies using Iranian drones.

On Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the accusations "baseless" and urged Ukraine to "present any evidence supporting the accusations".

"If... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue," he added.

Graphic of Shahed 136 drone
Graphic of Shahed 136 drone

Tehran's regional adversary, Israel, has also attacked Iran over the alleged exports. During a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, President Isaac Herzog slammed the regime's activities.

"The fact that Iran, following its activities in killing its own citizens, in working towards nuclear weapons endlessly, endangering the entire world and the region — and now killing innocent civilians in Ukraine, clearly that gives you a picture of what Iran is all about," Mr Herzog said.

Prior to the visit, he had pledged to share "proof" with Mr Biden that Iran was supplying the weapons.

Meanwhile, US officials have said they will supply Ukraine with an additional $275m (£237m) of military aid, according to the Associated Press.

The assistance is expected to be used to restock ammunition for Ukrainian artillery systems, including the HIMARS launchers that Kyiv's forces have used to great effect.

On the ground, fighting has slowed in recent days, with a much anticipated Ukrainian advance on the southern city of Kherson stalled due to poor weather.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops in key battles. “Generally, we are strengthening…

  • RFK grandson says he just returned from fighting in Ukraine

    Robert Kennedy’s grandson announced on Instagram that he had just returned from fighting for Ukraine, having secretly enlisted to battle the Russian invasion as part of the country’s international fighting force. Conor Kennedy, the grandson of the former attorney general and presidential candidate, posted on his account earlier this month that he was “deeply moved”…

  • Baha’is in Iran are being persecuted

    Baha’is in Iran are being persecuted

  • Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 19 Russian drones and Kh-59 missile in two hours

    THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 02:38 The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 Russian drones and a Kh-59 cruise missile on 26 October. Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram Quote: "The occupying forces continue to attack Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

  • Rising Label nibgnus Takes Inspiration From Korean Mythology for "MAGO" Collection

    nibgnus, a rising label based in South Korea, has unveiled its latest collection dubbed "MAGO." The...

  • S Korea holds combat drills after North provocations

    STORY: The amphibious landing exercise, held near Pohang on South Korea's east coast, is part of the 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises, which included some drills with U.S. troops, such as a river-crossing exercise last week. North Korea has condemned the drills for raising tensions and has test-fired rockets and artillery in response. The U.S., Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that an "unparalleled" scale of response would be warranted if North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test, which Washington and its allies believe Pyongyang could resume soon, for the first time since 2017.

  • Two civilians dead, four injured in overnight Russian missile attack on city of Dnipro

    The number of injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro has increased to four, three of whom are in critical condition, with two people confirmed to have been killed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on Oct. 26.

  • First 'Wakanda Forever' reactions hail emotional, poignant sequel that honors Chadwick Boseman

    Though most of us will still have to wait until next month to see it, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever played before its first large audience Wednesday night at a massive world premiere celebration in Los Angeles. That means that, in addition to the film's stars, a lucky few journalists and fans also got their first peek at the film this week, and they've begun posting their reactions online. The follow-up to 2018's Black Panther, one of the most impactful films Marvel Studios has ever produced, W

  • Iranian Women on Taking Their Country Back

    After years of repression, an explosive new protest movement is taking off, and it's led by women and girls.

  • No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity' -Pentagon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has not yet seen any indications that Russia's ongoing annual "Grom" exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed a portion of the so-called "Grom" exercises by Russia's strategic nuclear forces, which Moscow says has involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes. The drills have presented a potential challenge to the United States and its allies.

  • Russia to Pause Rate Cuts as War Stirs Economic Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank is set to refrain from cutting interest rates for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the attack on Ukraine, as risks of higher inflation intensify following the Kremlin’s call-up of reservists to fight in the war.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers

  • Putin Oversees Nuclear Exercises, Vows to Use ‘All Means Necessary’

    Russian president Vladimir Putin oversaw Russian nuclear exercises Wednesday as part of an annual drill known as “Grom.” The drills featured nuclear submarines, ballistic missiles, and long-range strategic bombers.

  • 'He got it wrong': White House chief of staff admonished after violating Hatch Act with partisan tweet

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain violated Hatch Act when he retweeted a partisan political message, the Office of Special Counsel concludes.

  • North Korea set to conduct nuclear test anytime, U.S. and South Korea say

    U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials are bracing for what would be Pyongyang's first nuclear test in years, amid already heightened global tensions.

  • Down on chips, Toyota goes back to basics with car keys

    Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan. "As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible," Toyota said in a statement, apologising for the inconvenience.

  • ‘Rashi Sanook’: Biden botches name of UK’s new prime minister at Diwali celebration

    President Joe Biden is making headlines following his awkward mispronunciation of the United Kingdom’s new prime minister’s name at the White House’s Diwali celebration earlier this week. Rishi Sunak, 42, took office on Tuesday after his rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Conservative Party election. The race sought to replace former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who resigned after a botched tax-cutting budget that has placed Britain on the brink of an economic collapse.

  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House in Santa Barbara

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian bought a property located on the beach in Santa Barbara with space that is “perfect for older kids,” a source tells E! News. Learn about the $14.5 million house.

  • Putin accuses US, allies of trying to dominate the world, denies intent to use nuclear weapons: Ukraine updates

    The speech follows what a Russian official called a successful training exercise aimed at responding to a potential nuclear attack on Russia. Updates.

  • 10-Year Treasury Yield Is Dropping After GDP News

    The yield, tied to sentiment on the economy and inflation, has dropped sharply recently in recent days.

  • a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers

    (Edmonton Oilers) with a Goal from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 10/27/2022