Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow attacks Ukraine capital Kyiv with strikes on two buildings

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv striking at least two residential buildings, the city's mayor has said.

Russian artillery hit Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskiy district this morning partially destroying a nine-storey apartment building and causing a fire

"There are people under the rubble," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"They [the rescuers] have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they're trying to rescue her mother."

There had been no major strikes on Kyiv since June and before that April.

It comes after the key eastern battlefield city of Severodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces on Saturday.

08:55 AM

Britain to ban Russian gold imports

Britain is set to ban imports of Russian gold in a bid to "starve the Putin regime of its funding", Boris Johnson has said.

Arriving at the G7 summit in Bavaria, the Prime Minister said the measures "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin's war machine".

The move is part of a joint step taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States.

Mr Johnson added: "We need to starve the Putin regime of its funding.

The UK and our allies are doing just that." Legislation to implement the ban will be introduced in Parliament in the coming weeks.

08:36 AM

'There are people under the rubble'

Life had been returning to normal in Kyiv after fierce resistance held off Russian advances in the early phase of the war, although air raid sirens regularly sound across the city.

08:34 AM

Pictured: Airstrike in Kyiv

A residential block next to the Artem plant in the Shevchenski District in Kyiv with was hit by a Russian cruise missile early on Sunday morning - JULIAN SIMMONDS/The Daily Telegraph

08:31 AM

Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine 'steady'

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday - same as on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported citing the company.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said

08:30 AM

08:29 AM

West must not sell out Ukraine, says Liz Truss in swipe at Emmanuel Macron

Liz Truss has warned leaders including Emmanuel Macron that the West cannot “sell out Ukraine” for a “quick end” to the war, calling on G7 and Nato countries to commit more arms and funding to the country.

In a joint article for The Telegraph with Dmytro Kuleba, her Ukrainian counterpart, the Foreign Secretary said Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, will “only be serious about negotiations once the Ukrainian people have pushed his troops back”.

The pair added: “The Ukrainian people do not have the luxury to feel fatigued. Nor can the rest of the free world.”

Mr Macron, who has talked of spending 100 hours on the phone to Putin since December, has been accused of wanting Ukraine to make concessions to secure a peace agreement – although the Elysee Palace insists any deal must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty.

