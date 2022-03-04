Ukraine War Spurs Shipments of Aluminum From China to Europe

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Commodities traders are racing to capture a rare profit from shipping aluminum out of China as the war in Ukraine creates flash shortages for European manufacturers who usually depend on Russian supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

At least 20,000 tons of aluminum ingot has been exported out of Shanghai’s free-trade zone in recent weeks and is heading to customers in Europe, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.

The unusual shipments from the world’s biggest consuming nation have been made possible by a widening gap between futures prices in London and Shanghai. That’s been compounded by the surging additional premiums that buyers are paying to get hold of spot metal in ports like Rotterdam.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European buyers were facing a deepening aluminum shortage as soaring energy costs over the winter forced producers in the region to curb output. The risk of further smelter cuts is growing with power prices surging again in the wake of the attack, while Russian flows are being throttled as shipping giants refuse to call at key ports such as St. Petersburg and Novorossiysk.

It’s a dramatic escalation of a global supply squeeze that’s hitting European buyers hardest as aluminum is pushed to record levels. Moreover, with global inventories running low, analysts and traders say the unusual flow of metal from China to Europe will only bring short-term relief while Russian shipments are hobbled. Three-month delivery prices rallied 4.1% to a fresh all-time high of $3,867 a ton on the London Metal Exchange on Friday, and further price spikes may be on the cards as the shortage deepens.

“The market so far is pricing in a short-term disruption, while the world is telling us it’s very likely going to be a long-term disruption,” Eoin Dinsmore, head of base metals demand and markets research at CRU Group, said by phone from London. “This is a major shock to aluminum supply, at a time when the market is literally the tightest it’s ever been.”

With China more comfortably supplied for now, it’s also become profitable to export copper out into Asian markets, while shipping out zinc may soon be commercially worthwhile too, Dinsmore said. That’s striking because China is a large net importer of both metals, and exports are typically only seen during periods of extreme supply stress overseas.

Chinese smelters are being spurred to ship copper as the arbitrage window opens, said Ji Xianfei, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co. in Shanghai. It applies to tolling business, where imported raw materials are processed before being exported free of tax.

Even in aluminum, where China has historically produced much more than it consumes, it’s exceedingly rare for commodity-grade ingots to be shipped out of the country. That’s primarily because Beijing imposes a 15% duty on exports to discourage domestic smelters from producing more of the highly energy-intensive metal than the nation needs.

Currently, the only aluminum that can be shipped out profitably are cargoes originally imported from overseas that are still sat in China’s bonded import zones, exempting them from the export tariff, according to traders familiar with the deals. There is currently about 110,000 tons of aluminum in Shanghai bonded warehouses and about 27,000 tons in the Guangdong bonded zone, according to industry estimates.

Still, with aluminum prices surging to fresh highs in London and Shanghai prices rallying far less quickly, the trade is looking more attractive by the day, and traders and analysts expect to see more of the exceptional east-to-west metal flow. A similar dynamic is also playing out in Malaysia’s Port Klang, with traders chartering massive break-bulk vessels to move surplus aluminum stocks to Europe.

Despite sky-high global freight rates, the best hope of supply relief for European buyers is coming from stockpiles 6,000 miles (9,700 kilometers) away. While that reflects how critically depleted local inventories are, traders and analysts caution that the export window could soon snap shut, with Asian inventories at historically low levels too. That raises the potential for European consumers to be outbid by buyers closer to home.

“Exports would make sense, but with the amount of material in the bonded zone, it’s not going to be a big number,” CRU’s Dinsmore said.

(Adds aluminum price in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia seizes Europe's biggest nuclear plant in 'reckless' assault

    Russian forces in Ukraine seized Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on Friday in what Washington called a reckless assault that risked catastrophe, although a blaze in a training building was extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe. Combat raged elsewhere in Ukraine as Russian forces surrounded and bombarded several cities in the second week of an invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said an advance had been halted on the southern city of Mykolayiv, after local authorities said Russian troops had entered it.

  • Russian cats are the latest to be banned from international competitions after Ukraine invasion

    As multiple groups and organizations banned Russian athletes from competing in events, one group is banning the country's cats from all shows.

  • Russia May Default. Passive Funds Still Have to Own Its Bonds.

    Russia’s next foreign-currency debt payment is due March 16, according to Bloomberg data, and pricing on that debt reflects substantial risk, as it was quoted around 30 cents on the dollar.

  • Why does Russia want to block Ukraine from joining Nato?

    Russian leader vehemently opposed to neighbouring state signing up to western military alliance

  • Factbox-Five facts about Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Below are five facts about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the biggest in Europe by capacity, which Russian troops have seized, according to the regional state administration. Ukraine said Russian forces attacked the plant in the early hours of Friday, setting an adjacent five-story training facility on fire. * Zaporizhzhia is the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants, which together provide about half the country's electricity.

  • Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans

    Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The International Gymnastics Federation on Friday said Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials, including judges, will not be allowed to participate in sanctioned competitions, indefinitely. The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championships for the rest of the season.

  • Old photo of children saluting Ukrainian soldiers circulates in online posts about Russia’s recent invasion

    A photo of two children facing tanks has been shared alongside claims it shows Ukrainian kids saluting soldiers as they head off to battle Russian forces currently invading the country. But the image has been shared out of context: AFP Fact Check found the photo was taken in 2016 by Ukrainian photographer Dmitry Muravsky.The photo shows the two kids in winter jackets holding hands, with one saluting troops standing on military tanks. The armoured vehicles bear Ukrainian flags and the background

  • Taika Waititi, Rhys Darby HBO Max series 'Our Flag Means Death' is the ultimate pirate comedy

    New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby paired up for the HBO Max Original series Our Flag Means Death (first three episodes now on Crave in Canada), the ultimate pirate comedy with a great cast of misfits characters.

  • Why Russian attacks in Ukraine are likely to get more deadly: Yahoo News Explains

    While Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that the war in Ukraine is “going to plan,” early setbacks suggest that a shift to even deadlier tactics may be imminent. “If you give the Russians a lot of time to plan an operation, they can generally pull off something that’s quite effective,” says Scott Boston, a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation. But unexpected resistance from Ukraine “seems to have caught whoever made the plan off guard,” Boston tells Yahoo News. Despite a number of reported strikes on both strategic and civilian targets, the Russian military has yet to leverage its most effective weaponry, he says, and is almost certainly prepared to unleash more violence. Yahoo News explains what to expect in the days and weeks to come.

  • China urges all sides to ensure safety of Ukraine nuclear facilities

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry on Friday urged all sides to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine, after a fire broke out in a building adjacent to a nuclear plant that was later seized by Russian forces, according to Ukraine. "We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.

  • Electric cars gain market share but chip shortage cuts UK auto sales by 25%

    Some 58,994 cars rolled off the assembly lines in February as new car registrations rose by 15%, according to the SMMT.

  • Appeals court rules Biden can continue expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border, with limits

    The United States can continue to rapidly expel migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, but should avoid sending them anywhere they could be persecuted or tortured, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday. The mixed ruling largely upholds restrictions put in place by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 even as many other coronavirus-related border bans have been lifted. A group of affected migrants, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other non-profit organizations, sued over the expulsion policy known as Title 42, which the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat who took office a year ago, has largely kept in place.

  • Taylor Swift Sends Avril Lavigne Flowers in Celebration of Her 'Fabulous New Album' Love Sux

    Avril Lavigne released her seventh studio album on Feb. 25

  • African students say they faced guns, hostile guards as they fled Ukraine

    Nigerian medical student Oduola Adebowale said he and some friends were trying to get on a train to flee Ukraine when the soldiers pointed guns at them and ordered them back. The Ukrainian troops told him they were only letting pregnant woman on the service from the city of Lviv to the Polish border, but he said he saw them stop some pregnant African women from getting on board. "When we asked why they were doing this, the soldiers pointed guns at us, endangering our lives," he told Reuters days later after he finally managed to complete his journey and landed at Nigeria's Abuja airport on Friday.

  • Commodities Soar as War Increases Anxiety Over Supply Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities extended their massive rally as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to roil global markets and fuel fears of supply crunches. Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtPrices from crude and aluminum to wheat soa

  • UPDATED: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is hitting local consumers at the gas pump

    Massachusetts consumers are feeling the pain at the gas pump. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility."

  • Crypto Frauds Target Ukrainian Donations

    Some schemes launched in the wake of Russia’s invasion have tried to trick donors into sending crypto to fraudsters, research firm says.

  • Men Over 40 Should Add the Scorpion Stretch to Their Workouts

    Men over 40 can add the scorpion stretch, a floor based mobility exercise, to combat lower back pain and promote better movement.

  • ‘The Batman’ Director Says Paul Dano Tried Around 200 Takes to Get Pivotal Riddler Moment Right

    "He's directing this one-person play on an iPhone," writer-director Matt Reeves recalled of Dano acting "like he was a game show host" while in character.

  • Omid Farokhzad's latest venture promises to disrupt the field of protein research

    The tale of how Omid Farokhzad came to the United States from his native Iran has many twists, but he is writing a much less-complicated story with Seer Inc.: The five-year-old company is helping researchers look deeper into proteins more accurately at a faster pace to find treatments for a broad range of diseases. Farokhzad had already started four companies and was a professor at Harvard Medical School and directed the Center for Nanomedicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston when he started Seer, but said if the company is successful, it could help launch a new wave of protein research, called proteomics. When we met four years ago or so, you said Seer could do for proteomics what Illumina did for genomics.