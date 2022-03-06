Ukraine War Touches Hudson Valley + Unmasked: Week In Review
HUDSON VALLEY, NY — Schools went maskless this week, but the devil is in the details. A senseless war abroad is bringing out the best in our neighbors closer to home and the push to ban books rears its ugly head in the Hudson Valley. Here are this week's most read stories from the Hudson Valley Patch network.
NY's New School Mask-Optional Policy Has Fine Print
Students or staff who are exposed or potentially exposed should wear a mask for 10 days in school and in indoor public spaces, for example.
Chick-Fil-A Planning Its First Westchester Location
An empty bank will make way for the region's first Chick-fil-A, if plans are approved by lawmakers.
Removing 9 Books From School Libraries Under Consideration
Nine books in the libraries of Yorktown High School and Mildred E. Strang Middle School are under scrutiny after the Yorktown Central School District received complaints about them.
