Ukraine war: The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a complete non-issue

Concern and rhetoric have ramped up ever since the Ukraine war broke out regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Powerplant – so much so that it now has an English acronym, ZNPP. The fear is that one side or the other might seek to cause a dangerous release of radiation or radioactive materials. Realistically the side damaging the plant would be Russia, no matter what Putin might claim.

This is causing a lot of arm-waving around the world, far too much to list here: but a flavour of the commentary is offered by Ireland’s RTE, which speaks this week of Russia “holding Ukraine and the rest of Europe hostage to a nuclear catastrophe at Zaporizhzhia”, adding that “Ukraine’s war is increasingly becoming existential for all of us”.

Wow – “nuclear catastrophe” which is “existential for all of us”. That sounds bad.

Fortunately it’s a case of ridiculous media overhyping, as is pretty much always the case with nuclear powerplant “disasters”. So what could actually happen at ZNPP?

The plant has six pressurised water reactors, five of which are in so-called “cold shutdown”, where the control rods are fully inserted and suppressing the fission chain reaction in the fuel, and everything has had time to cool off. The fuel is still thermally warm and still needs to be cooled with water, but there is not much heat being produced and the water going through the core does not need to be under pressure to keep it liquid – it is below boiling, cooler than the water in a hot kettle.

Reportedly the Russians now operating the plant have kept the sixth reactor in “hot shutdown”, where it is still not producing enough heat to drive turbines and make electricity as it would in normal operation, but hot enough to make steam for other operations taking place at the plant. This reactor will need more cooling water than the others, but nothing like as much as it would in normal running.

Apart from the reactors themselves, there are spent fuel storage ponds with used fuel rods in them. Again, the water in these needs to be kept topped up so that it doesn’t all evaporate and leave the rods to get very hot, which can damage them and lead to radioactive particles being emitted into the air. In some scenarios they might even melt. But again, this requires only small amounts of water compared to normal powerplant operation.

This is why nobody panicked too much when the Russians blew the Kakhova dam. The reservoir behind the dam, now largely empty, was the main source of coolant water for ZNPP: but in its shut down state the plant doesn’t need much water and it has a large storage pond on site which should be quite sufficient.

So now let’s suppose we’re the Russians and we want to cause a problem at the plant. In a way that would be simple: just sabotage or cut off cooling water to some or all of the cores and/or spent fuel pools, perhaps blowing holes in the roof at the same time so as to claim the damage was caused by Ukrainian artillery. The Ukrainians have said that they believe explosives have been placed on roofs at the plant for this purpose, and satellite photos do suggest that something new is present on roofs there.

But the results would be underwhelming. Heat would build up in the cores, somewhat more quickly in the “hot shutdown” one, though this would automatically scram itself – fully drop in its control rods, inhibiting the generation of heat – unless prevented. Water would start to evaporate from the spent fuel pools, if their supplies were also cut off.

But the situation would remain fully retrievable for a long time. Fairly ordinary kit such as water tankers and fire trucks would allow the pools to be topped up and the cores to be kept cool, given the low amounts of heat needing to be dealt with. If the Russians emptied the plant’s own water pond, other water sources could be used.

So the Russians would need not only to sabotage the plant, but stop people trying to make it safe, for a long time, to create their incident. But maybe they would do that, though it would render the idea they hadn’t caused the problem completely untenable. Or maybe they could try to power up some reactors with cooling sabotaged, though this would not be simple: the cores would scram themselves again very soon unless they were prevented. In a scenario which would be very difficult to present as an accident they might force cores to melt down: but they would then have scrammed themselves even more effectively as the control rods would actually be mixed with the fuel. What then?

The worst case that’s at all believable would be a sort of sub-Fukushima situation, in which one or more reactor cores eventually got hot enough to force steam out of its containment, either because pressure built up high enough to cause a breach or because the Russians had opened up cores on purpose, or because they had forced meltdowns. Radioactive material would come out of the containment along with the steam.

Such radioactive steam releases took place for a long time at Fukushima, where three cores melted down within days of the tsunami strike. A ZNPP situation would be far less severe, as the Fukushima cores had been running at full normal power before the quake and tsunami hit. There would be far less heat to drive the process at ZNPP. Nuclear powerplant incidents are generally considered to be over when cold shutdown is achieved, and ZNPP is almost completely there already.

The other reason why ZNPP would be less serious than Fukushima is that all the ZNPP cores have been in shutdown since last September, which means that they stopped creating radioisotopic iodine – iodine-131 – at that point. Radio-iodine is the primary health risk to human beings outside the powerplant itself in a situation like this: but it has a half-life of just eight days, meaning that only minuscule, insignificant amounts of it now remain in the ZNPP cores. If we do somehow see core venting at ZNPP, there shouldn’t be any radio-iodine to worry about. Reportedly the Ukrainians have stockpiled iodine pills, used to prevent absorption of radio-iodine into the body, but in most scenarios they should not start handing them out: people have done themselves a lot of harm following other nuclear incidents by needlessly taking iodine or salt.

So all in all, even a very bad situation at ZNPP would be far less bad than Fukushima. That is very comforting, for the simple reason that radiation releases at Fukushima did not cause any measurable harm to anyone, including the plant workers. Poor reporting at the time and thereafter has meant that this reality hasn’t been widely grasped, but the post-Fukushima findings of the UN Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) are clear. “Future health effects directly related to radiation exposure are unlikely to be discernible”, according to the UN scientists. That means no increased cancer rates, nothing. It has since been acknowledged that the panicky evacuation of many people from the neighbourhood of the Fukushima plant caused far more harm than it prevented, and people are returning.

Another comforting point to note about Fukushima is that even with the plant up and running, it required an earthquake and tsunami event about as powerful as seven million strategic nuclear warheads going off to damage the plant to the point where there was a problem. Nuclear powerplants, even quite old designs like ZNPP and Fukushima, are some of the toughest and most resilient things the human race has ever built. If the Russians want to do something beyond sabotage – like blowing open a reactor core with conventional weapons or explosives – they’re going to have to use a hell of a lot of firepower: so much that it will clearly not have been an accident.

We need to keep a sense of perspective and remember that Russia has many other nuclear facilities and a massive nuclear arsenal at its disposal. Putin can cause any kind of nuclear event he wants. He could let off a nuclear weapon at ZNPP and claim the plant “blew up”, but this would be a glaringly obvious lie and he would suffer the same consequences – massive conventional intervention by the US and total military defeat – as if he had let off a nuke anywhere else. The only different thing about an accident-like event at ZNPP is that it might offer some vestigial veil of deniability, some suggestion that Russia did not cause a nuclear problem on purpose. But as we have seen, in any even vaguely plausible “damaged powerplant” narrative, there is nothing to fear: just as there was nothing to fear at Fukushima.

Indeed the parallels with Fukushima would seem to go further than this. In Fukushima Province in 2011 there was a genuine, enormous earthquake and tsunami catastrophe which killed people in huge numbers and destroyed homes and industry across vast areas: but around the world nobody cared about that. The world and its media chose to focus attention almost entirely on the insignificant dangers resulting from the presence of a nuclear powerplant in the area.

In Ukraine today there is an extremely bloody high-intensity war going on, in which troops are dying in huge numbers and civilians, including children, are being killed, crippled and injured every day. Towns and cities have been razed and people driven from their homes in huge numbers. There has been mass murder, torture and rape. The Kakhova Dam has been blown, killing still more people, wrecking vast areas of farmland and destroying still more dwellings and infrastructure.

Let’s focus on the actual real catastrophe which is genuinely happening, not the relatively insignificant dangers which could result from the presence of ZNPP. And let’s remember that the genuine non-nuclear catastrophe underway in Ukraine is not a natural event as at Fukushima: it is the result of the murderous, criminal aggression of Vladimir Putin.

Comfortable Westerners far away should not allow foolish fears of “nuclear catastrophe, existential for us all” to affect our own decisions. In particular such foolish fears should not lead us to pressure the Ukrainians into a disadvantageous peace settlement.

