Ukraine warned 20 years ago that Europe and US too close to Putin

Ukraine warned two decades ago that the West had “too rosy” a view of Vladimir Putin, newly released archives reveal.

Documents released by the National Archives amid the war in Ukraine show that Leonid Kuchma, Ukraine’s then president, pleaded in 2002 with Sir Tony Blair to support the former Soviet state joining the EU, but the British ambassador to Kyiv suggested the UK saw Ukraine as “not really European”.

In a memo to Sir Tony from Roger Liddle, his special adviser on European affairs, ahead of a meeting between Sir Tony and Putin, Mr Liddle summarises talks he has had with Kuchma’s team by saying: “The Ukrainians are depressed that most of Europe and the new US administration is running them down.

“We have too rosy a view of Putin (who according to them is a clever, presentable power politician, but no democratic hero) and we rubbish Ukraine.”

The documents also reveal that Sir Tony said he was “greatly encouraged” by the Russian leader’s cooperation with Nato after 9/11.

Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and a decade later was still seen as a fledgling democracy by the UK. A 350-page file of Downing Street correspondence about Ukraine dating from 2001-2 includes letters that set out Sir Tony’s thinking on Britain’s relationship with both Ukraine and Russia.

On Nov 15, 2001, two months after the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks, Sir Tony said in a letter to Lord Robertson, the then Nato secretary-general: “I am convinced from my own contacts with president Putin that there is a genuine desire to develop a new partnership with Nato.”

‘Greatly encouraged’ by Putin

He added: “I am greatly encouraged by the approach that president Putin has taken to cooperation with Nato in the fight against terrorism.

“The contacts which you, I and other Nato leaders have had with president Putin since Sept 11 suggest that we now have an opportunity to achieve a transformation in Euro-Atlantic security.”

Another internal memo notes that Donald Rumsfeld, the then US defence secretary, said his country “applauded and encouraged Ukraine’s desire to join Nato” but the UK’s view was that Ukraine was “far from meeting the criteria” of Nato applicants, though it “cannot be ruled out as an eventual candidate” for membership.

In February 2002 Roland Smith, the British ambassador to Kyiv, said in a letter copied to Mr Liddle that he had concerns about foreign secretary Jack Straw’s proposal to give Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova “special neighbour status” in the context of EU relations.

Mr Smith warned: “It could sound as though the ultimate eastern boundary of the EU is being finally fixed, and special neighbour status is for those on the wrong side.”

