Ukraine warns allies of critical ammunition shortage — report

Ukraine's Armed Forces are dramatically outmatched by Russian troops in terms of available artillery ammunition, and this deficit is growing deeper every day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in a letter to his EU counterparts, reported by Bloomberg on Jan. 31.

“The side with the most ammunition to fight usually wins,” Umerov reportedly said in the letter.

The document details how Ukraine can produce no more than 2,000 shells per day for a 1,500-kilometer front line, which is less than one third of the number of shells fired by Russian troops daily.

Umerov appealed to the EU to deliver the promised one million artillery shells so that Ukraine could at least match Russia's firepower.

The letter also states that Ukraine needs 200,000 155mm shells per month. Meanwhile, Moscow can receive almost twice as many munitions, with about one million shells having arrived in Russia from North Korea, the report says.

Earlier on Jan. 31, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that by March, the EU would fulfill only 52% of its pledge to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells in one year.

On Jan. 11, the European Commission announced that EU countries would be able to manufacture one million rounds only by the end of the winter of 2024.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine