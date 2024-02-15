Ukraine warns of large-scale Russian psyops using foreign journalists to justify aggression

Moscow is launching an active phase of the information operation called Perun, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported on Telegram on Feb. 15.

Russia plans to involve foreign journalists, media personalities, and bloggers. The purpose of the operation is to justify aggression and cover Russia’s war against Ukraine using narratives that are favorable to the Kremlin.

HUR has not disclosed any other details. In particular, the names of foreign media outlets and the identities of journalists and bloggers involved in the operation have not yet been disclosed.

