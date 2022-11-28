Ukraine warns of more Russian attacks as fighting rages in Donetsk

13
Maria Starkova and Tom Balmforth
·4 min read

By Maria Starkova and Tom Balmforth

LVIV/KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country and warned defence forces and citizens to prepare to withstand another week of strain on the power grid as snow fell in Kyiv.

City authorities said workers were close to completing restoration of power, water and heat after days of Russian attacks, but high demand meant some blackouts had been imposed.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on Sunday. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Zelenskiy said the coming week could be as difficult as the previous one, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

There was no response from Moscow to Zelenskiy's claims.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Moscow has said it does not target the civilian population. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands.

Russia annexed swaths of Ukraine's east and south in September and President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's territorial demands are non-negotiable. After the annexation, Zelenskiy said he would not negotiate with Moscow and that Ukraine's territorial integrity cannot be negotiated.

Sunday was relatively calm with no devastating attacks on Kyiv or other major cities. Ukraine's central army command said Russian forces launched four missile attacks and fired multiple times on civilian objects in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Intense fighting raged along front lines in various parts of Ukraine, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region, Zelenskiy said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Sunday that Russian troops had shelled a dozen villages in the eastern region of Donetsk, including the main targets of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces had launched several failed attacks on the town of Soledar, near Bakhmut, and had taken heavy losses in a separate push towards Avdiivka.

Heavy fighting was also going on in the northeastern Kharkiv region, near areas recaptured by the Ukrainian army in September and October, he said on YouTube.

ATTACKS ON ENERGY

Moscow has targeted vital infrastructure in recent weeks through waves of air strikes that have sparked widespread power outages and killed civilians.

The attacks have increased as cold weather sets in, boosting energy demand as repair workers race to fix wrecked power facilities.

Fresh strikes last Wednesday caused the worst damage so far in the nine-month conflict, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat, as temperatures fell below 0 Celsius (32 Fahrenheit).

Zelenskiy said utility and emergency teams were working around the clock to provide power, with the situation "under control" though most regions were subject to scheduled blackouts to help restore the grid.

In Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine abandoned by Russian troops this month, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said 17% of customers now had power. Other districts would be connected in coming days.

Sergey Kovalenko, chief operating officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kyiv, said on Saturday evening the situation in the city has improved but remained "quite difficult".

Zelenskiy criticised Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, saying he had not done enough to help beleaguered residents. Klitschko, a former professional boxer, replied that political infighting was "senseless" amid Russia's military campaign.

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March. Repeated shelling around the plant has spurred fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

"One gets the impression they're packing their bags and stealing everything they can," Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, said on national television.

Along with energy, food supplies have also been disrupted by the war, with Ukraine's grain exports unlikely to reach 3 million tonnes in November compared with 4.2 million tonnes in October as Russia tries to limit ship inspections, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar, Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv, Ronald Popeski in Winnipeg and Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia planning new strikes, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

    Zelenskiy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Orders Militias to Deal With Rioters

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday urged a unit of the country’s plainclothes militia to step up action against protesters, in remarks that could escalate a crackdown on months-long anti-regime unrest.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the US“Dealing with rioters is one of the most important tasks of the Basij,” Ayatollah Ali Kh

  • Russian soldiers asked Kherson doctors to exaggerate ‘injuries’ to escape fighting – WSJ

    Russian soldiers asked doctors in Kherson to exaggerate their injuries in order to escape from the front when Ukraine began to strike at Russian bases and supply lines in Kherson Oblast, U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 25.

  • Russia's Biggest Tech Company Wants To Cut Ties With The Country: Here's Why

    With the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia's biggest tech company wants to move out of the country. Russia has recently targeted basic infrastructures in Ukraine through a wave of air strikes, causing severe damage in the country. Often referred to as "Russia's Google," Yandex is Russia's most prominent internet company, widely popular for its search browser and ride-hailing apps. Its Dutch-based parent company, Yandex N.V., now wants out of Russia because of the potential negative impact of the

  • Zelenskiy says Russia planning more strikes

    STORY: "We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."Zelenskiy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February."Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

  • China poses increasing threat in military space race, top U.S. general says

    Nina Armagno, director of staff of the U.S. Space Force, said Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programs. “I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” Armagno said at an event in Sydney run by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organisation partly funded by the U.S. and Australian governments.

  • Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

    The former judge and federal prosecutor pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' initiative to recruit police officers by providing $5,000 signing bonuses.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo takes high road regarding lack of roughing passer calls

    Jimmy Garoppolo endured a couple of big hits during the 49ers' 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

  • Moscow, Idaho community on edge as students return from break, police see more 911 calls pouring in

    University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.

  • Russians prepare to transfer their units from Belarus to Ukraine General Staff report

    Russians are getting ready to deploy several units of their troops from Belarus to the occupied territories of Ukraine. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "The transfer of Russian personnel and military equipment with the aim of staffing units that have suffered losses is underway.

  • Kremlin defends Russian-led security alliance after Armenia criticism

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday said attempts to break up a Russian-led security alliance had always existed and would continue to do so, but insisted that the alliance remained in high demand following criticism this week from Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called into question the effectiveness of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) at a summit this week. Armenia requested assistance from the organisation in September, but received only a promise to send observers.

  • Russians hunting down partisans in Melitopol are offering half a million roubles

    The Russians are looking for partisans in occupied Melitopol and have announced a reward of 500,000 roubles for information, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, has reported. Source: Ivan Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Fedorov: "The Ruscists in temporarily occupied Melitopol are in their death throes.

  • Bad to worse: Aaron Rodgers suffers oblique injury for Packers, Jordan Love enters at QB

    Aaron Rodgers had been dealing with a thumb injury most of the season.

  • Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming

    World Cup viewers in Saudi Arabia say the government has blocked a Qatari-owned streaming service that was supposed to broadcast matches in the kingdom. The suspension has stunned and outraged customers of TOD TV, which holds the rights to show the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. TOD TV is owned by Qatar's beIN Sports Media Group.

  • Second-Largest U.S. Pension Buys Up Rivian, Snowflake, Airbnb, and Noble Stock

    California State Teachers’ Retirement System also bought more shares of Snowflake and Airbnb in the third quarter.

  • Oil falls over $2 a barrel as China's COVID protests fuel demand fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns. Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after diving to $81.16 earlier in the session -- its lowest since Jan. 11. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

  • Ukrainian Air Force explains what kind of systems and aircraft it needs to strengthen air defence

    Ukraine needs a lot more air defence systems to protect its skies; it also needs combat aircraft with a wide choice of weaponry, such as F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. This hardware is needed for Ukraine's military to quickly liberate the territories occupied by Russia.

  • Ukraine sees less than 3 million tonnes of grain leaving in November - minister

    In October, some 4.2 million tonnes of grain left Ukrainian ports, Kubrakov said on his Facebook page. "It was the custom to conduct 40 inspections a day, now, due to Russia's position, there are five times fewer checks," he said. A deal aimed at easing global food shortages by helping Ukraine export its agricultural products and protecting the transit corridor from three Black Sea ports that was originally reached in July was extended for four months in mid-November.

  • Russian shelling continues across Ukraine as bitter winter weather sets in

    Russian forces struck eastern and southern Ukraine early Sunday as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures, while civilians continued to leave the southern city of Kherson because of the devastation wreaked by recent attacks and their fears of more ahead.