Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

SAM MEDNICK
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attacks have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the region's Ukrainian governor, said. Shelling killed one civilians and wounded three, he reported late Saturday.

“The destruction is daily, if not hourly,” Kyrylenko said in a state television interview.

Moscow-backed separatists controlled part of Donetsk for nearly eight years before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Protecting the separatists' self-proclaimed republic there was one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's justifications for the invasion, and his troops have spent months trying to capture the entire province.

While Russia’s “greatest brutality” was focused in the Donetsk region, “constant fighting” continued elsewhere along the front line that stretches more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Between Saturday and Sunday, Russia's launched four missiles and 19 airstrikes impacting more than 35 villages in seven regions, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the northeast to Kherson and Mykolaiv in the south, according to the president's office.

Russia has focused on striking energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. The capital, Kyiv, was scheduled to have hourly blackouts rotating Sunday in various parts of the city of some 3 million and the surrounding region,

Rolling blackouts also were planned in the Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, said in a Telegram post.

More positive news was the re-connection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine's power grid, local media reported Sunday. Europe's largest nuclear plant needs electricity to maintain vital cooling system, but it had been running on emergency diesel generators since Russian shelling severed its outside connections,

In the Donetsk city of Bakhmut, some 15,000 remaining residents were living under daily shelling and without water or power, according to local media. The city has been under attack for months, but the bombardment picked up after Russian forces experienced setbacks during Ukrainian counteroffensives in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

In Kharkiv, officials are working to identify bodies found in mass graves after the Russians withdrew, Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the regional prosecutor's office, said in an interview with local media.

DNA samples have been collected from 450 bodies discovered in a mass grave in the city of Izium, but the samples need to be matched with relatives and so far only 80 people have participated, he said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • COP27: Rishi Sunak urges world to move faster on renewable energy

    Rishi Sunak faces criticism on climate policy as he travels to the COP27 summit in Egypt on Sunday.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 14 settlements in 4 oblasts

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by the occupiers near settlements in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over the past 24 hours. Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 November.

  • Ukrainian defenders hit Russian command post in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: about 50 servicemen killed

    According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the command post of one of the units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation located in the settlement of Basan, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was hit.

  • Venezuela, opposition reported preparing to resume talks

    The Venezuelan government and the political opposition are preparing to resume talks stalled for more than a year, people familiar with the process told The Associated Press on Friday. Three people — someone close to opposition leader Juan Guaidó and two people involved in negotiation preparations — said the delegations from the two sides might meet in Mexico City around mid-November. The last round of talks took place in Mexico City under the guidance of Norwegian diplomats last year.

  • Rekha Basu: Side by side with Donald Trump in Sioux City, Chuck Grassley shows true colors

    Register columnist: Many longtime Iowans I've spoken to say Grassley has changed. They’re disappointed by what they see as his growing partisanship.

  • Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of murdering his 8-year-old autistic son, who he forced to sleep in a freezing garage with no blankets or pillows

    Former NYPD officer Michael Valva was convicted on Friday by a grand jury.

  • Two Russian Kalbr missiles shot down on Ukraines southern front

    Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile on the southern front on Friday, 4 November. Source: Air Command Tsentr (Centre) Quote: "At approximately 16:00, soldiers of one of the separate anti-aircraft missile divisions of Air Command Tsentr (Centre) that were carrying out combat tasks on the southern front shot down an enemy cruise missile.

  • Assassination attempt on "Justice of the Supreme Court of the DPR", who sentenced foreigners to death, was reported by occupiers

    An assassination attempt on Oleksandr Nikulin, Justice of the Supreme Court of the pseudo-republic, has been reported by the [Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)] terrorist organisation. Source: Novaya Gazeta.

  • Nancy Pelosi says husband ‘will be well’ in first on-camera comments after hammer attack

    Nancy Pelosi has said that her husband ‘will be well’ in first on-camera comments after hammer attack. Source: Nancy Pelosi

  • Zelenskiy: Fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine

    STORY: "We are holding our positions in these and a few other areas in the Donetsk region," he said in a video address.Russian forces have repeatedly launched attacks against Bakhmut and nearby Avdiivka in the Donetsk region but are being pushed back with what Kyiv says are heavy losses.Bakhmut has been an important target for Russia's armed forces in a slow advance through the Donetsk region since Russia took the industrial towns of Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk in June and July."The Russian army has spent already so many lives of its people and so many ammunition that this probably tops the figures of the two Chechen wars taken together," Zelenskiy said.On Friday, Ukrainian forces downed eight Iranian drones and two Russian missiles, the president added.

  • Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine

    Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, was arrested Thursday and charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.

  • Obama, Biden rally for democracy in Pennsylvania push

    STORY: “Democracy is literally on the ballot,” Biden told a rally in Philadelphia held to support Democratic candidate for senate, John Fetterman, and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. "Today we face an inflection point. One of those moments, one of those moments that comes along every several generations.”The biggest names in U.S. politics, including Biden and Obama, as well as Republican former President Donald Trump, were in Pennsylvania on Saturday hoping to tip the balance in the pivotal Senate race between Democratic Lieutenant Governor Fetterman and Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.“I understand that democracy might not seem like a top priority right now, especially when you're worrying about paying the bills, but when true democracy goes away, we've seen throughout history. we've seen around the world. when true democracy goes away, people get hurt. It has real consequences," Obama told the crowd.The Fetterman-Oz Senate race is one of three critical contests, along with Georgia and Nevada, that will determine whether Democrats hold onto their razor-thin majority in the Senate.Oz has whittled away Fetterman's commanding lead in the race in the last two months, amid growing concern over inflation under the Biden administration but also following a stroke Fetterman suffered in May, which forced him to scale back his campaign schedule and has affected his speech. Fetterman tried again to allay concerns about his health on Saturday.“This right now is what, that's what five months of recovery looks like,” he said. “And sometimes, sometimes I'm going to miss some things, some words. I might, I might mush two words together, but I’ll always make sure I make the right votes in Washington, D.C.”

  • Congo and Rwanda hold talks to resolve conflict in eastern Congo

    Officials from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda held talks on Saturday aimed at ending a political stand-off between the two countries caused by widespread conflict near their shared border. The discussions, held in Angola and mediated by Angolan President João Lourenco, come amid worsening tensions caused by violence carried out by the M23 rebel group in Congo's east which has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes in an area that has had little respite from conflict for decades. Congo has long accused Rwanda of backing the Tutsi-led group, which has attacked the Congolese army near the Rwandan border since 2012.

  • Russia may be storing suicide drones and Iranian missiles underground near Kursk nuclear plant

    Civilian trucks with Iranian license plates have been spotted coming into the underground hangars of the “Kurskatomenergoremont” nuclear power enterprise in the village of Ivanino, Kursk oblast near the border with Ukraine for the last few weeks, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Nov. 4.

  • Fire in a Russian nightclub: occupier who fought in Ukraine suspected

    Police detained an individual suspected of arson in a Russian café which resulted in a fire that killed 15 people. The suspect turned out to be a Russian soldier who had recently returned from Ukraine.

  • Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, iconic arms-maker Kalashnikov is churning out a record number of guns

    Kalashnikov's "production capacities are quite intensively loaded this year," the company's president said in September.

  • Report: Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed more than 500 Russian prisoners recruited by Wagner private military contractors

    As of early November, more than 500 Russian prisoners have died in the war in Ukraine. Source: The Insider based on data of the Ukrainian Non-Governmental Organization Center for Analytical Studies and Countering Hybrid Threats and own calculations Details: The publication notes that the Ukrainian Center for the Analytical Studies and Countering Hybrid Threats discovered and verified more than 200 letters signed by Andrey Troshev, one of the heads of the Wagner Group, with condolences to the fam

  • Elon Musk reportedly tells Twitter teams to find ways to slash infrastructure costs by $1 billion a year as part of a 'Deep Cuts Plan'

    Twitter is losing around $3 million a day, according to an internal document viewed by Reuters. Elon Musk wants to change that.

  • U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese companies, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite work by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), the U.S. audit watchdog, ended on Friday, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. The inspection started in Hong Kong after the two countries signed a pact in August to resolve a dispute that threatened to exclude more than 200 Chinese companies, including tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, from U.S. exchanges.

  • Elon Musk’s Secret Obsession Explains Everything He Does

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyOn Thursday, The Guardian published an interview with Olena Zelensky, the first lady of Ukraine, during which she addressed an unlikely topic: Elon Musk’s role in Eastern Europe, where his Starlink internet service has become increasingly central to Ukraine’s war effort. Gently upbraiding the tech-mogul for previously advocating that Ukraine cede territory to Russia in exchange for peace, the first lady expressed gratitude for Starlink, b