Give Ukraine weapons and we will bury this piece of... – Ukraine's National Security Secretary to the world

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, emphasises that the best guarantee of security and peace for the whole world is the destruction of the Russian criminal terrorist regime.

Source: Danilov on Facebook

Quote: "Only systematic, consistent, and methodical destruction of Putin's fascist entity is the best guarantee of security for Ukraine and the world, as well as the absence of missile threats to peaceful cities. Provide Ukraine with weapons, and we will bury this piece of...

We have fought, and we will continue to fight, no matter how many missiles fly in our sky. No force can stop us until all 513 killed Ukrainian children, fallen defenders and every innocent tortured Ukrainian soul are avenged.

We promise a hundred-fold return!"

Details: The Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council thanked the defenders of the Ukrainian sky, rescuer workers, doctors, power engineers, and all those who are currently resisting Russian terrorist attacks.

Background:

On the night of 1-2 January, Russia launched a massive air attack using a variety of weapons, including cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. The Ukrainian air defence system was responding very effectively.

Missile debris crashed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Preliminary reports indicated that missile debris hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the Podilskyi district, and there are interruptions in electricity and water supply in the city. 20 people had been reported injured.

In Kharkiv, the Russians targeted residential buildings, killing one person and injuring more than 40.

Support UP or become our patron!