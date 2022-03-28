Ukraine weighs options for peace deal amid concerns over Russia's nuclear arsenal

Reuters

A draft Lebanese capital control law will be discussed by parliamentary committees on Monday and put to a vote on Tuesday if the text is agreed, two lawmakers said, a new bid to pass the long-delayed law amid a standoff between banks and some judges. A statement on Saturday from Deputy Prime Minister Saade Chami's office said meetings this week with the IMF had mostly focused on getting the Fund's opinion and comments on the draft capital control law. The draft had been referred to the parliamentary committees for discussion on Monday and was on the agenda for Tuesday's parliamentary session, the statement added.