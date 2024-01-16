Ukraine can win but it needs support – European Commission President in Davos

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the West should not refrain from supplying Ukraine with weapons and funds if it wants Ukraine to succeed in the war against Russia.

Quote: "Ukraine can prevail in this war. But we must continue to empower their resistance. […] They [Ukrainians] need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory. They need capabilities to deter future attacks by Russia."

Details: Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that Ukrainians need predictable funding throughout 2024 and beyond.

She said Ukrainians should know that through their struggle, they will secure a better future for their children.

Quote: "And Ukraine's better future is called Europe. It was with immense joy that last month we decided to launch the negotiations for Ukraine's EU membership. This will be Ukraine's historic achievement. And it will be Europe responding to the call of history."

Background:

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen stated that 2024 is a "key year for democracy" as elections to the European Parliament will take place amid serious challenges facing the continent, primarily due to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Media reports said ahead of the European elections in June, von der Leyen remains the favourite for a second term in office, as no other candidate seems to have a chance of replacing her.

