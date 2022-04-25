Ukraine 'can win' the war 'if they have the right equipment': Pentagon chief

Ukraine can win the war against Russia "if they have the right equipment", Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says as he returns from a trip to Kyiv with US State Secretary Antony Blinken. "The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken had both met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support." ++ COMPLETES VIDI328W8PK_EN ++