Ukraine 'can win' the war 'if they have the right equipment': Pentagon chief

Ukraine can win the war against Russia "if they have the right equipment", Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin says as he returns from a trip to Kyiv with US State Secretary Antony Blinken. "The first step in winning is believing that you can win. And so they believe that we can win," Austin told a group of journalists after he and Blinken had both met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "We believe that we can win, they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support." ++ COMPLETES VIDI328W8PK_EN ++

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Review: News anchor Zain Asher writes uplifting memoir

    In recounting her family’s struggle to carry on after her father’s unexpected death, Zain E. Asher has written a handbook for hope when none seems possible. Obiajulu Justina Ejiofor was raising a family in London when a car accident killed her husband, Arinze, a medical student, and critically injured son Chiwetel, then 11.

  • Eurovision Canada Eyes 2023 Launch Following Deal Between ASC Inc. & Insight Productions

    EXCLUSIVE: The Eurovision brand continues its North American expansion. Leading Canadian producer Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker company, has teamed with Eurovision Canada rights owners and ASC, Inc., one of the companies behind NBC’s music reality competition series American Song Contest, to debut the first-ever Eurovision Canada in 2023. Similar to American Song Contest –– which […]

  • How to Keep Wretched Birds Away from Your Outdoor Dining Setup

    Seagulls are enemies of the human race. They wage war on our picnics. They spread disease. They terrorize charming European hotels until the guests have no choice but to defend themselves with water guns. And it’s not just seagulls—all wild birds have the potential to disrupt outdoor dining operations. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to deter intrusive avians. Whether you shell out for fancy gadgets or construct a DIY fortress, make this the summer you officially ban birds from your al fre

  • U.S. charges two Europeans with conspiring to help North Korea evade sanctions

    The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the indictment of two Europeans for allegedly conspiring with a recently sentenced cryptocurrency researcher to help North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. Alejandro Cao de Benos of Spain and Christopher Emms of Great Britain were accused of working with the researcher, Virgil Griffith, to illegally provide cryptocurrency and blockchain technology services to North Korea.

  • Ukrainian PM says Russian troops withdrawing from territory is only way to end the war

    Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a new interview said that the ongoing conflict between his country and Moscow can only end if Russian troops withdraw. “I think that this war should be finished when we clean our territories from Russian occupants,” Shmyhal told moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Asked by Brennan…

  • Two-thirds in US and China concerned about tensions between superpowers: survey

    A majority of adults in the U.S. and China are growing increasingly concerned about economic and military tensions between the two superpowers. According to a new survey released by the Morning Consult on Monday, two-thirds of respondents in both countries said they are concerned about tensions between the two, adding that 7 in 10 adults…

  • As election looms, Black faith leaders again criticize prosecution of local protesters

    The group of Black faith leaders has previously called for the protesters’ charges to be dropped, as have other advocacy groups.

  • Opinion: Fighting Stacey Abrams’ blue wave of undocumented voters

    “I will continue to fight Abrams and her allies in court to ensure they cannot override the will of the voters and undermine citizenship checks in Georgia’s elections,” writes Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

  • In Kyiv, Blinken and Austin announce aid, diplomatic surge

    The Biden administration has unveiled new U.S. military assistance and a diplomatic surge for Ukraine as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin completed a secrecy-shrouded visit to the capital of Kyiv

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Why France is 'in a bad way'

    Rayner article | Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, has said he is calling a meeting with the editor of The Mail on Sunday to discuss the "demeaning" claims the newspaper published about Angela Rayner's conduct at Prime Minister's Questions. Read his comments, which came after Boris Johnson threatened to unleash the "terrors of the earth" on the Tory MP who made the claims, should they ever be identified.

  • OSCE tries to secure release of staff held in eastern Ukraine

    The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said on Saturday it was trying to secure the release of a number of Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) staff members who had been detained in eastern Ukraine. In an address https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/devastation-caused-by-russias-war-uk-statement-to-the-osce--2 to the 157-member body on Friday, Britain's deputy ambassador to the Vienna-based OSCE, Deirdre Brown, criticised Russia for refusing to extend the SMM's mission in Ukraine beyond March.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," April 24

    This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” we’ll have the latest on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to war-torn Ukraine and a Sunday exclusive interview with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Plus, we check in with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the long-awaited COVID vaccine for America’s youngest.

  • Russia unleashes attacks on Ukraine railways: 'There are victims'

    Ukrainian authorities on Monday are reporting numerous attacks on rail stations in central and western Ukraine following a high-profile meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

  • The vast majority of young Americans likely to vote want Biden to act on student debt — but many don't believe their votes make 'a real difference,' Harvard poll finds

    Harvard polled Americans under 30 who are likely to vote in the midterms and found 85% of them want some government action on student loan debt.

  • A new offer highlights a busy weekend. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

    Basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, updated regularly with news on Kentucky and the top national stories.

  • The Great Translation Movement seeks to shine spotlight on Chinese government propaganda

    The Great Translation Movement aims to give non-Chinese speakers a window into Chinese social media discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and other issues.

  • Israeli minister: Parties trying to keep coalition afloat

    A key partner in Israel's governing coalition said Monday that all the factions are working to try and keep the fragile coalition afloat, less than a year after it was sworn into office. The coalition has come under threat by internal squabbles and escalating violence with the Palestinians.

  • US can manage BA.2 variant ‘without disruption’, top Covid adviser predicts

    Ashish Jha says spreading variant unlikely to have much effect on the nation’s pandemic recovery Ashish Jha said: ‘At this point, I remain confident that we’re gonna get through this without disruption.’ Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP The White House Covid response coordinator Ashish Jha appeared to undercut the Biden administration’s efforts to reinstate the federal mask mandate on Sunday, stating that the spreading BA.2 variant in the US was unlikely to have much effect on the nation’s pandemic

  • Around 15,000 Russian troops have died since Ukraine invasion began, says Ben Wallace

    Some 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in the two months since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the Defence Secretary said on Monday.

  • Biden vows to take in Ukrainians — but not as official refugees

    The Biden administration’s strategy of accepting fleeing Ukrainians through methods outside the U.S. refugee program will leave tens of thousands of people navigating life in the U.S. without the help or resources that refugees are typically offered. President Biden has committed to taking in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees who have fled Russian aggression. But the administration acknowledged Thursday that…