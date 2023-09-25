Ukraine's own gas sufficient to get through winter for first time

For the first time ever, Ukraine will have enough of its own gas for the upcoming heating season.

Source: Ukrainian state-run national oil and gas company Naftogaz

Quote: "I want to remind you that we are increasing the volume of production of our own gas, and these figures are rising. Naftogaz drilled a record number of new wells in 2023, and we will continue this trend next year. We plan to get through this winter on Ukrainian-produced gas, and our calculations confirm this possibility," said Oleksii Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

Chernyshov expressed confidence that Ukraine will get through the heating season without disruptions in the gas supply or changes in gas prices for the public.

"We look to the coming winter with absolute confidence. We have enough gas, and the tariffs are stable. I’m asking all consumers to carry out energy-efficient measures and take a responsible approach to this type of energy. Because this is Ukrainian gas: you and I have achieved this together," Chernyshov said.

Background:

JSC UkrGasVydobuvannya (UGV) aims to increase natural gas production by 1 billion cubic metres in 2023 – to 13.5 billion cubic metres. The company produced 12.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas (for commercial needs) in 2022, 3% less than in 2021.

