Ukraine withdraws from two villages near Avdiivka, military says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has withdrawn from the villages of Sievierne and Stepove near the eastern town of Avdiika, recently captured by Russian forces, military spokesperson Dmytro Lykhoviy said on Tuesday.

"Our forces withdrew from the small villages of Sievierne and Stepove... heavy battles for Sievierne went on yesterday in the evening and night," Lykhoviy said, adding that Russia had taken significant losses in that fight.

Ukraine is pulling back to positions level with the rest of the front line, which Lykhoviy said had terrain more suitable for defence.

The spokesman said both villages had a total population of fewer than 100 people before the invasion.

The last months of Ukraine's long defence of Avdiivka forced it to defend an awkward salient that protruded into Russian-occupied areas.

The withdrawal from the town, conducted less than two weeks ago, has now also seen Kyiv leave villages in the rest of that salient.

