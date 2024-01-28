Ukraine would have won sooner if it could attack Russia with Western weapons – Ukrainian Navy Commander

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, believes that Ukraine would have won the war sooner if it could strike Russia with weapons that the UK supplied.

Source: Neizhpapa in an interview with Sky News

Details: A journalist asked Neizhpapa whether Ukraine would sooner win the war if it received permission from the West to fire their weapons deep into Russia, and the commander replied: "Of course, the sooner the armed forces have the necessary battle capabilities and certain capabilities to destroy the enemy's infrastructure facilities, the sooner we will win."

He is confident that the war would have "played out totally differently" if Ukraine had such a right.

Neizhpapa also said Ukraine's Navy would be happy to take over two British warships that are due to be decommissioned early due to a shortage of sailors.

Quote from Neizhpapa: "We must have the capabilities to make sure that Russia will give up forever the thought of even looking in Ukraine's direction, including at sea.

Putin behaves like a small-scale gangster who knows that if he is matched blow for blow, he will not start a fight."

