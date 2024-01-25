Ukraine is working on Hungarian PM's first visit in 15 years

Ukraine is preparing for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's visit, the first in nearly fifteen years.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Stefanyshina commented on the upcoming meeting of Ukraine and Hungary's Foreign Ministers in Uzhhorod during a briefing in Brussels on 25 January, saying it would be "connected with the preparation of the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Orbán to Ukraine."

At Radio Liberty's request to clarify whether Orbán should come to Kyiv or Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Budapest, the deputy prime minister did not directly respond but did emphasise that it was "fundamental" for her to see Hungary's prime minister in Kyiv.

Stefanishyna confirmed to Reuters that she is referring to Orbán's upcoming visit to Ukraine. The agency does not quote the deputy prime minister.

Background:

Ukraine's and Hungary's foreign ministers will meet on 29 January in Uzhhorod to prepare for a meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Before that, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a brief conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president of Argentina. Orbán said at the time that he had accepted Zelenskyy's invitation to talk about bilateral relations, but on the condition that foreign ministers prepare the meeting.

