Ukraine works to resume grain exports, flags Russian strikes as risk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

By Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine forged ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at easing global food shortages but warned deliveries would suffer if a Russian missile strike on Odesa was a sign of more to come.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday's attack as "barbarism" showing Moscow could not be trusted to implement a deal struck a day earlier with Turkish and United Nations mediation.

The Ukrainian military, quoted by public broadcaster Suspilne, said the Russian missiles did not hit the port's grain storage area or cause significant damage. Kyiv said preparations to resume grain shipments were ongoing.

"We continue technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

The Ukrainian military said two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of a pumping station at the port and two others were shot down by air defence forces.

Russia said on Sunday its forces had hit a Ukrainian warship and a weapons store in Odesa with precision missiles.

The deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday was hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough that would help curb soaring global food prices by restoring Ukrainian grain shipments to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month.

But Zelenskiy's economic advisor, Oleh Ustenko, told Ukrainian television the strike "indicates that it will definitely not work like that".

He said Ukraine could export 60 million tonnes of grain over the next nine months, but it would take up to 24 months if its ports' operations were disrupted.

WAR ENTERS SIXTH MONTH

There was no sign of a let-up in the fighting on Monday as Russia announced plans to investigate war crimes it claims have been committed by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian military reported widespread Russian shelling and again referred to Russian operations paving the way for an assault on Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region.

The military said in a briefing note that the Russians carried out air strikes near the Vuhlehirsk power plant, 50 kms (31 miles) northeast of Donetsk.

While the main theatre of combat has been the Donbas, Ukraine's military reported progress in a counter offensive in the occupied eastern Black Sea region of Kherson, where their forces have moved within firing range of Russian targets.

Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma - whether to resource an offensive in the east, or to bolster their defences, Britain's defence ministry said on Twitter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Moscow has charged 92 members of Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed a new international tribunal that would handle the investigation, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia's investigative committee, said in remarks published overnight.

The announcement comes after the United States and more than 40 other countries agreed on July 14 to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine, mostly concerning alleged actions by Russian forces and their proxies.

SAFE PASSAGE

The strikes on Odesa drew condemnation from the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy.

Russian news agencies quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying a Ukrainian warship and U.S. supplied anti-ship missiles were destroyed.

Friday's deal aims to allow safe passage in and out of Ukrainian ports, blocked by Russia's Black Sea fleet since Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, in what one U.N. official called a "de facto ceasefire" for the ships and facilities covered.

Ukraine and Russia are major global wheat exporters and the blockade has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain, worsening global supply chain bottlenecks.

Along with Western sanctions on Russia, it has stoked food and energy price inflation, driving some 47 million people into "acute hunger," according to the World Food Programme.

Moscow denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming the sanctions for slowing its food and fertiliser exports and Ukraine for mining the approaches to its ports.

Ukraine has mined waters near its ports as part of its war defences but under Friday's deal pilots will guide ships along safe channels.

A Joint Coordination Center staffed by members of the four parties to the agreement will monitor ships passing the Black Sea to Turkey's Bosporus Strait and on to world markets. All sides agreed on Friday there would be no attacks on them.

Putin calls the war a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West call this a baseless pretext for an aggressive land grab.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Max Hunder in Kyiv, Tom Balmforth, Elaine Monaghan and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lawrence Hurley and Stephen Coates; Editing by Diane Craft and Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Neil Jordan, Isabelle Huppert, Sergei Loznitsa Honored at 12th Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest in Spain

    The 12th Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest (AMFF) in Spain is reeling in a bevy of luminaries led by Neil Jordan, Isabelle Huppert and Ukraine’s Sergei Loznitsa who will be recognized with Master of Ceremonies honors. Jordan is attending the festival’s inauguration to receive his award and is also presenting his Oscar-winning “The Crying Game,” which […]

  • Officials share video of Russian attack aftermath

    Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. (July 23)

  • Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power

    Tunisians head to the polls Monday to vote on a new constitution — a controversial initiative spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will formalize his power grab and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation. Monday’s referendum marks one year to the day that Saied froze Tunisia’s parliament and dismissed his government — a move derided by critics as “a coup” but celebrated by Tunisians who had grown exasperated with the country’s political elites and years of economic stagnation. In the year since then, Saied has given himself the power to rule by decree and has fired dozens of judges, decisions that have provoked a series of protests.

  • Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future

    When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock star's welcome he’s grown accustomed to over the seven years in which he’s reshaped the Republican Party. One night earlier, it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had the crowd on its feet as he headlined the day's program at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit. “To be honest, it’s like choosing between your favorite child,” said Leo Milik, 19, who lives in Barrington, Illinois, when asked whom he'd like to see as the party's next nominee.

  • Ships arriving in Ukraine to undergo weapons check: Lavrov

    STORY: In an address to the Arab League in Cairo, Lavrov said that any ships carrying weapons would be "detrimental to the continued conflict.""In the open sea, Russia, Turkey, together with another participant which is yet to be determined the company, the convoys to the straits, and if the ships are coming to pick additional grain from Ukrainian ports, on the way there, the ships would be inspected to make sure that they don't bring any weapons which would only be detrimental to the continued conflict."Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine disrupted shipments and sped up a rise in global commodity prices.Since the start of the war, a blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia's Black Sea fleet has trapped tens of millions of tonnes of grain, worsening global supply chain bottlenecks.Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year bought about 80% of those imports from Russia and Ukraine.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQXX First Drive: The Mercedes EV benchmark for years to come

    We get behind the wheel of the revolutionary EQXX electric concept/prototype, which traveled over 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.

  • Average gasoline price falls 32 cents in continued decline

    The average price of regular-grade gasoline fell 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. One expert says the ongoing decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

  • Kharkiv Mayor asks people not to use ground-level transport in the mornings: the terror of the Russian Federation continues

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 14:39 Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov is asking people to keep morning travel on surface-level public transport to a minimum for safety reasons. Source: Terekhov on Telegram Details: According to the mayor, the past week has shown that now the aggressor is not even pretending to fire on military facilities.

  • Nero’s Bridge Suddenly Appears, Reminding Us Some Thought He Never Died

    Stefano Montesi - Corbis/GettyThis month, as a direct result of the heat wave and water shortages across much of Europe, an ancient bridge reappeared in the Tiber in Rome. The structure, which was supposedly built by Emperor Nero in the first century, has attracted criticism and some mockery for its poor construction and design. Perhaps the more interesting story though, is the ways in which the bridge’s sudden reappearance manifests something characteristic of Nero himself. His legend and legac

  • Reliance drags Indian shares lower after six-day rally; Zomato plunges

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares dropped on Monday after their longest winning run since last October, after index heavyweight Reliance Industries slid following a weaker-than-expected earnings report, while markets eyed policy cues from the upcoming central bank meetings. "Results and macroeconomic cues are very key triggers for the market as it consolidates following a sharp pullback," said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O'Neil & Co in India. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75-basis point interest rate hike later this week as it looks to tackle stubbornly high inflation, while India's central bank is set to meet next week to decide on policy.

  • Ryanair unsure of return to pre-COVID profit this year, tops Q1 estimates

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ryanair on Monday said a return to pre-COVID levels of profitability this year was not certain even as it topped first-quarter estimates in what Chief Executive Michael O'Leary described as "a very strong but still fragile recovery". The after-tax profit of 170 million euros ($174 million) for the quarter ended June was ahead of estimates of 157 million euros in a company poll of analysts, but well short of the 243-million-euro profit in the same quarter of 2019. Ryanair shares were down 1% at 0706 GMT.

  • BAI Capital targets China's globalizing startups with fresh $700M fund

    BAI Capital, the storied China-focused venture investment firm that was formerly known as Bertelsmann Asia Investments, has raised $700 million to back Chinese companies that are part of the country's structural reform as well as those expanding overseas. BAI Capital was founded in 2008 as an investment arm of German media mogul Bertelsmann and has surged to become one of the top venture players in China with a portfolio of over 200 tech companies.

  • President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson

    UK intelligence states that Russia may see a "significant military and political setback" as Ukraine counterattacks target Russian-occupied Kherson.

  • "100% result": in the morning, air defence system shot down all 4 missiles over the Khmelnytskyi region

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 20:09 On the morning of 24 July, the Ukrainian air defence system shot down all 4 cruise missiles launched in the Khmelnytskyi region. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the live national 24-hour newscast Quote from Ihnat: "Today (24 July - ed.

  • Russia comes up with excuse for their strike on Port of Odesa

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY, 2022, 12:08 Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova admitted that the missile strike on the Port of Odesa was carried out by Russian troops, but came up with an excuse for it.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian military barracks in Kadiivka Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 08:26 In Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces forced the Russian occupying forces to retreat from Verkhnokamianske, killed 12 Russian Sakhalin-based OMON fighters near Lysychansk, and destroyed a Russian military barracks in Kadiivka.

  • The invaders tried to advance in Kherson Oblast but sustained losses summary by the General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 18:34 In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops tried to advance, but suffered losses and chaotically retreated. Source: summary BY the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Quote: "On the Pivdennyi Buh front, however, the enemy is focusing its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

  • Russian investigator says wants new tribunal for Ukraine

    The government's Rossiiskaya Gazeta on Monday quoted committee head Alexander Bastrykin as accusing "more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population." The Ukrainians were involved in "crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations," he said.

  • Why White Liberals Fail: how the Democrats lost the Deep South

    Why is the American South so politically conservative? It is poor; it needs reform. The basis exists for a class-based electorate, and yet, over a century on from the Civil War, things still split on race – to the Republican Party’s advantage.

  • US aiming to arm Ukraine with 30 HIMARS systems

    The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with as many HIMARS systems as it can, the head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, said in an interview with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty on July 23.