Ukraine, world reaction to fatal helicopter crash
Ukraine’s interior minister and about a dozen other people died in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv.
Ukraine’s interior minister and about a dozen other people died in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv.
Hennessey would be proud!
Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spoke to reporters in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday about a helicopter crash that killed at least 14 near Kyiv.
As fierce a Cup Series competitor as he was, Harvick has spent a lot of time mentoring young drivers, doing what generations of drivers before him did.
Speed up your collection with this record holding racer.
Future hall of famer plans to expand leadership and mentorship role in his final year as full-time Cup Series driver.
Check out which UFC veterans are competing on the regional scene this week.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych tendered his resignation on Tuesday after causing a public outcry by suggesting a Russian missile that killed at least 44 people in the city of Dnipro had been shot down by Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy gave no immediate public response to Arestovych's offer to resign. Rescuers were on Tuesday still searching for bodies in the rubble of a block of flats in Dnipro which the Ukrainian Air Force says was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile on Saturday.
The United States expects Israel, under a visa-waiver deal being discussed between the allies, to enable free passage for Palestinian-Americans into the occupied West Bank, the U.S. ambassador said on Wednesday. Among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge in violence over the past year. Ambassador Thomas Nides said he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants refused recent requests for U.S. visas had been kept to 3% or fewer, as required for a waiver deal.
Ukraine's Air Force has confirmed that the Russians launched S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Bryansk Oblast to attack Kyiv on Saturday, 14 January. Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces, on 5 TV Channel and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Details: The Colonel noted that the entire frontline zone has been taking hits from these specific projectiles for six months now, as the Russians use S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to hit ground targets.
On Tuesday, the official Twitter page of the Russian Embassy in Sweden published a map on which Crimea is marked as the territory of Ukraine. Source: European Pravda On the map, which compares average fuel prices in Europe (without indicating the source of the data), Ukraine is depicted in internationally recognised borders, including Crimea.
Congress hasn't approved an F-16 sale to Turkey. Even if it does, Ankara will likely have to contend with a lengthy production queue for the in-demand jet.
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says Cowboys should win their Wild Card game against the Bucs
Some of the tombs date back 1,000 years.
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMinutes after a New York judge ordered the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million for criminally dodging taxes last Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a press conference.It was short—two minutes, to be exact—but Bragg was still able to bask in the glory of his office’s hard-fought victory against Donald Trump’s family company. And he was able to tease his next move.Bragg congratulated his team on successfully prosecuting two Tru
As Durham-based Avaya tries to pull itself out of a financial hole, the struggling company is cutting jobs overseas.
The soldiers of Ukraine's Ground Forces have killed 25 Wagner militants with artillery fire on the Soledar front. Source: video published by 45th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Quote: "Soledar front, 25 Wagner militants killed in one trench! An enemy attack on the positions of our soldiers was thwarted by artillery aimed fire.
Arkansas football offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is reportedly set to take the same job at TCU.
Russia's weaponization of oil and gas exports to neuter Europe on Ukraine is backfiring badly
Ukraine's 54th mechanized brigade said its troops were able to use the radio to secretly listen to Russian communications.
Concord/Handout via ReutersA former commander of Russia’s notorious Wagner Group has fled to Norway and begun spilling the group’s most closely guarded secrets—a move that could ultimately be the downfall of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.Three days after Andrei Medvedev fled across the frozen Pasvik River into Norway—under gunfire from Russia’s FSB border guards, according to him—Prigozhin confirmed the former commander was one of his men.But his response was both laughable and telling.“Be ca