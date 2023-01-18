Ukraine, world reaction to fatal helicopter crash

Reuters

The United States expects Israel, under a visa-waiver deal being discussed between the allies, to enable free passage for Palestinian-Americans into the occupied West Bank, the U.S. ambassador said on Wednesday. Among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge in violence over the past year. Ambassador Thomas Nides said he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants refused recent requests for U.S. visas had been kept to 3% or fewer, as required for a waiver deal.