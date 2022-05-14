Ukraine Is in Worse Shape than You Think

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suriya Jayanti
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day
Russian attacks on Ukraine
Russian attacks on Ukraine

A Ukrainian man walks past a destroyed Russian tank in a damaged field as Russian attacks continue in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine on May 12, 2022. Credit - Dogukan Keskinkilic-Anadolu Agency

It has been said that, given how massively Ukrainian troops were believed be outmatched early in Russia’s invasion, not losing the war is itself a form of victory for Ukraine. The difference between expectations and the surprising resilience of Ukraine’s military makes it easy to misinterpret the current situation in Ukraine’s favor. But not winning is still not winning. Ukraine is in far worse shape than commonly believed and needs, and will continue to need, a staggering amount of aid and support to actually win.

We love an underdog. We love a plucky little guy who beats the odds. It fuels hope for our ordinary selves and allows us to feel we are on the morally superior side. This is why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed so successfully to the world. His defiance against the odds gave us someone to root for against a bully. While cheering on the scrappy, outmatched Ukrainians, we could also assuage some of our shame at leaving them—to whom we had made promises of protection, “security guarantees”—to die alone in the snow and the mud.

Unfortunately, Zelensky’s leadership and the outpouring of international military and humanitarian assistance it has elicited have not prevented a shocking level of destruction to Ukraine’s cities, economy, and society. The fact that Kyiv has not fallen and Russian troops have retreated to the east masks that Ukraine is in worse shape than portrayed in the media.

It is worth remembering that Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2014. Between 2014 and February 2022, almost 10,000 were killed in the simmering war in the Donbas, but little or no military progress was made. Now, Ukraine is fighting with that same army in an expanded theater against a bigger opposing force. It is a testament to the pure valiance of its troops that Ukraine has managed since February 24 not only to hold its line but force the Russians into a retreat from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernigiv, and surrounding areas.

Nonetheless, Russia now controls significantly more Ukrainian territory than before February 24. Putin’s army holds Kherson, whatever is left of Mariupol, all the intervening territory, and now not only Luhansk and Donetsk but the entire Donbas Oblast. For example, whereas Ukrainian authorities controlled approximately 60% of Luhansk before the recent Russian invasion, now Russian forces control over 80% of the region. They also have about 70% of Zaporizhye region. Cumulatively, this accounts for an increase of Russian occupied territory from approximately 7%, including Crimea, before February more than double that now. Viewed this way, not losing looks a lot more like losing than winning.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is not releasing combat casualty numbers to maintain morale, but experts believe it has lost at least 25,000 troops — up to 11,000 deaths and 18,000 wounded —since the February 24 invasion. Over two and a half months into the war, Ukraine’s losses are at least 10% of their now undoubtedly exhausted army of under 250,000. This is, however, many, many fewer than Russia’s casualties, believed to be over 35,000, and buttressed by an astonishing loss of weapons and equipment, such as tanks and warships.

Read More: Inside Volodymyr Zelensky’s World

Ukraine’s relative success is due in part to the weapons at least 31 western governments have been donating. The U.K. has sent anti-tank, anti-air, and anti-ship missiles, air defense systems, and other weapons; Slovakia the S-300 air defense system; the U.S. drones, howitzers, missiles, and anti-armor systems; and this is just a sampling. These weapons have allowed Ukraine to maximize its home field advantage, leverage its troops’ greater resolve, and exploit Russia’s military weaknesses and apparent lack of adequate planning and preparation. Without these donations, Kyiv may well have fallen by now.

While Ukraine is flush with weapons and other military supplies and equipment, however, Ministry of Defense officials and volunteer fighters are both quietly admitting that they lack the capacity to absorb so much aid. Much of the equipment and weaponry requires new training to be used. Even when that is available it takes time. Similarly, the influx of 16,000 or more foreign volunteer fighters would seem like a decisive boon, but in fact almost none of them had any military experience or training. They proved little more than extra mouths to feed in most cases, according to Ministry of Defense staff and some of the volunteer foreign special forces soldiers on the ground.

Economically, Ukraine is surviving, but only that. The sanctions on Russia that are expected to cause a less than 7% contraction in GDP compare rather unfavorably to the 45-50% GDP collapse Ukraine is facing. At least 25% of businesses are closed, although the number that have completely stopped has fallen from 32% in March to 17% in May. But a Black Sea blockade of Ukraine’s ports—Mariupol, Odesa, Kherson, and others—by Russia’s navy is preventing both the import of fuels to power the agricultural sector, and also the export of grain and other Ukrainian products. The inability to export is costing Ukraine’s economy $170 million per day. Meanwhile, Russia is targeting Ukrainian fuel storages, grain silos, and agricultural equipment warehouses, damaging already tattered supply chains. The power sector is facing default because so few Ukrainian citizens and companies are able to pay their electricity bills.

Not only is May a critical agricultural month, but it is when Naftogaz usually starts buying natural gas to store it for the cold Ukrainian winter. The state-owned energy giant was already in bad shape before the invasion, with the CEO asking the Ukrainian government for a $4.6 billion bailout in September 2021. Now, with very tight gas markets and no funds, it is unclear how the country can prepare for winter, when temperatures can fall to below 20 Fahrenheit. Adding to the prospect of a tragic 2022-2023 winter, most of Ukraine’s coal mines are in the Donbas, where Russia’s offensive continues.

The White House is reportedly considering forgiving Ukrainian sovereign debt, which would undoubtedly help Bankova (the Ukrainian White House equivalent). So too will, among other efforts, the €15 billion in debt securities the European Commission plans to issue to cover Ukraine’s next few months. However, this will not coax back the over six million mostly women and children who have fled Ukraine. If men were allowed to leave, the numbers would almost certainly be double.

Recent reports that 25,000-30,000 are returning daily to Ukraine from abroad are encouraging, but Ukraine faced a brain drain problem before the invasion. The poorest country in Europe, many citizens were already trying to leave. Before the war, Ukrainians were the third largest immigrant population in the E.U., behind only Morocco and Turkey. Now, the International Labor Agency estimates that 4.8 million jobs have been lost in Ukraine, which will rise to seven million if the war continues. And after many months of war, children will have settled in new schools abroad, mothers will be integrating in their new worlds, and both will be waiting for their husbands and fathers to join them. Some will return to Ukraine, of course, but many will prioritize their family’s comfort and children’s opportunities over the calls of patriotism.

Most troublingly, many Ukrainians still in their country have begun to wonder how it will rebuild itself. The war has torn the fabric of society. One mother in Poltava said she no longer trusts the neighbors she has lived next to for 40 years, people she considered to be family before the invasion. A young volunteer, formerly a civil society activist, described hunting for saboteurs, and how he has begun to see Russian sympathizers everywhere. Native Ukrainian speakers of Russian, who constitute at least a third of the population, are uncomfortable or even scared to use their mother tongue. Trust has been shattered, even while nationalism has been motivated. No matter how quickly Russia is beaten back, rebuilding communities will be a challenge.

The U.S. government decided in May to symbolically move some of its diplomatic staff back into Kyiv, partially reversing its rapid, defeatist withdrawal when it assumed Kyiv would fall within days. President Biden has even, finally, nominated a U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after more than a three-year leadership gap. The message this and E.U. gestures send is important. But despite our desire to see in outmatched Ukraine’s survival a tale of David beating Goliath, and to cheer ourselves for donating the slingshot, the country is seriously, dangerously weakened.

Ukraine needs more than symbols, and more than weapons. Not losing is not winning, and it will take a long and deep commitment by the western world to help Ukraine both win and then heal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine begins first war crimes trial of Russian soldier

    STORY: A Ukrainian court held a preliminary hearing in the first war crimes trial arising from the Russian invasion on Friday (May 13).Captured Russian soldier, 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin, has been charged with the murder of a 62-year-old civilian, in a case that holds huge symbolic importance for Ukraine. The tank commander faces up to life imprisonment over the killing in a northeastern Ukrainian village on February 28 - four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began. Shishimarin was led into the courtroom by police to a glass booth for defendants.He spoke to confirm his name, and that he was a Russian serviceman.His lawyer said he will tell the court at a later date whether or not he denies the charge.Speaking to reporters after the hearing, state prosecutor Andriy Synyuk: "This is the first case today. But soon there will be a lot of these cases."The prosecutor general's office said in a statement that the soldier stole a car to escape with four other Russian servicemen after their column was targeted by Ukrainian forces.The Russians then allegedly drove into the village of Chupakhivka, where they saw an unarmed resident riding a bicycle and talking on the phone.It claims the suspect was ordered to kill the civilian to prevent him revealing the Russians' presence, and fired several shots through the open window of the car at the civilian's head. The man died on the spot.The statement did not say how he was captured, nor elaborate on evidence that led to the charges.The SBU Security Service of Ukraine conducted the investigation into the case, it said.Shishimarin and his legal team could not be reached for comment ahead of the hearing. Kyiv has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion.It claims to have identified more than 10,000 possible war crimes. Russia denies targeting civilians, and says Kyiv has staged war crimes to smear its forces. The Kremlin told reporters on Friday that it had no information about a trial.Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm the country and protect it from fascists. Kyiv and its Western backers say that is a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.The court is set to reconvene on May 18.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting schools

    Ukrainian officials claim that Russian forces attacked two schools in the country's north, killing three people and wounding 12. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.

  • Azov Regiment talks about Russian losses in Mariupol minus 6 thousand Russians

    ANASTASIA KALATUR - SATURDAY, 14 MAY 2022, 04:15 PHOTO: OPEN UKRAINE The garrison of Mariupol has killed about 6 thousand Russian military personnel, including one general. Source: Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment, Captain Sviatoslav Palamar during the Kyiv Security Forum, Hromadske Details: 78 tanks and more than a hundred armoured vehicles have also been destroyed.

  • Ukraine collects Russian dead as war rages

    STORY: At a rail yard outside Kyiv, corpses are being stacked into a refrigerated train.They are Russian soldiers, their bodies collected from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, now set for the long journey back to their families.It's a matter of Ukraine strictly adhering to international humanitarian law, says chief civilian-military liaison officer Volodymyr Lyamzin.He reported that there were several hundred bodies in the refrigerator train, and several such trains at the rail yard.While there are no reliable estimates of Russia's losses, such scenes could signify the price President Vladimir Putin is paying since ordering the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.Fierce Ukrainian resistance, which military analysts say Putin and his generals failed to anticipate, has slowed and in some places reversed Russian advances.Russian forces have been driven away from the second largest city Kharkiv - though nearby villages continue to be bombarded.Moscow's most tangible success in what it calls a "special military operation" has been to capture a swathe of territory along the southern coast linking the Crimean peninsula with the Donbas.In the port city Mariupol, Russian troops are still trying to extinguish the last bastion of resistance in the giant Azovstal steelworks.Many of those inside are members of the Azov regiment. Its deputy commander said on Friday (May 13) his forces would continue to resist as long as they could.Late on Friday Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said difficult talks were underway on evacuating a "large number" of wounded soldiers from the besieged plant.He said "influential" international intermediaries were involved in the talks, without elaborating. Russia, which initially insisted the defenders give themselves up, has said little publicly about the talks.

  • Putin's hockey pal and Russia's richest man Vladimir Potanin has been 'snapping up banks for cheap' amid an exodus of Western owners

    The oligarch has not been hit by sanctions from the US, UK, or EU due to his importance in the global metal markets.

  • Ukraine's president reiterates readiness to talk to Putin

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has reiterated an offer to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine should be the starting point for any discussions. Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talkssince March 29. Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky was quoted by Interfax news agency on Monday as saying peace talks were being held remotely.

  • Sandals Bahamas deaths: US tourist who survived is 'still in good condition' at Florida hospital

    The U.S. tourist who was airlifted to Florida after falling ill at a Bahamas resort in an incident that left her husband and another American couple dead remains in good condition Thursday, a hospital spokesperson tells Fox News Digital.

  • All Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines went to sea - media

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 13 MAY 2022, 21:39 All seaworthy submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, from which the Russian Federation can launch missiles across Ukraine, are now at sea. Source: Crimea.

  • Moscow will respond if NATO moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border

    "It will be necessary to respond ... by taking adequate precautionary measures that would ensure the viability of deterrence," Interfax agency quoted Grushko as saying. Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden and does not see "real" reasons for those two countries to be joining the NATO alliance, Grushko added.

  • US secretly issued subpoena to access Guardian reporter’s phone records

    Newspaper decries ‘egregious’ move by DoJ to obtain details of Stephanie Kirchgaessner as part of investigation into media leaks The Department of Justice building in Washington. The Guardian condemned ‘an egregious example of infringement on press freedom by the DoJ’. Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty The US justice department secretly issued a subpoena to gain access to details of the phone account of a Guardian reporter as part of an aggressive leak investigation into media stories about

  • Putin coup is underway and 'impossible to stop,' says Ukraine's military intelligence chief

    The process of overthrowing Russian President Vladimir Putin has started and can't be stopped, Ukraine's military intelligence chief told Sky News.

  • Kremlin propaganda reaches new level with talks of striking Paris, suggesting Hitler was Jewish

    How many seconds does it take for a ballistic missile to reach London, Paris or Berlin?

  • Rubizhne almost under Russian control, entire battalion refuses to attack Bilohorivka, Luhansk governor says

    Russian invaders had almost captured the town of Rubizhne, but at the same time the entire Russian battalion had already refused to attack Bilohorivka village due to heavy losses, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said during the national telethon.

  • Luhansk region: Russians destroy 50 houses a day - Haidai

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 14 MAY 2022, 09:05 HERE AND FURTHER PHOTOS OF HOUSES DESTROYED BY RUSSIANS IN LUHANSK OBLAST. PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM OF SERHII HAIDAI Russian invaders are destroying about 50 houses in Luhansk Oblast every day.

  • Ukraine appears to have won battle of Kharkiv, says ISW

    The Russian military has likely decided to withdraw fully from its positions around the city of Kharkiv in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives and the limited availability of reinforcements, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a Russian offensive campaign assessment of May 13.

  • Russians advance near Lyman and suffer devastating losses - Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration

    Olha Hlushchenko - Friday, 13 May 2022, 00:31 The Russian aggressors continue their failed attempts to advance on Lyman in the Donetsk region and are suffering devastating losses. Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on a TV broadcast, quoted by Ukrinform Quote: "The situation in the region is difficult, but it is under control .

  • Convicted Killer Proclaimed Innocence, Mocked Medical Staff Before Execution

    A convicted killer did not mince words as Arizona put him to death in the first execution committed by the state in almost eight years. Clarence Dixon, 66, was executed on Wednesday morning with lethal injection. "I do and always will proclaim my innocence — now let's do this s---," Dixon said before his execution, Deputy Corrections Director Frank Strada told Arizona Central. Dixon was convicted in 2008 of sexually assaulting and killing 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoi

  • Body in a Basement: How Putin Is Still Haunting a Liberated Town in Ukraine

    Stefan WeichertKRYVYI RIH, Ukraine—Sixty-seven-year-old Valentina said she refused to obey the Russian soldier when he demanded she wear a white armband while walking outside in the Ukrainian village of Kamyanka during the Russian occupation. As she walked outside without it, a Russian soldier allegedly aimed at her with his assault rifle, and Valentina feared the worst.She felt sure he would shoot her in the back, the same way that she had seen Nazi soldiers kill civilians in World War II movie

  • Inside the Hunt for Russia’s ‘Fourth Man’ Within the CIA

    ReutersBy Mark StoutIn the 1950s, the British intelligence community and the British press were riveted on the subject of espionage. Two diplomats, Guy Burgess and Donald Maclean, had defected to Moscow and it was clear that they had spied for the Soviets from within the heart of Britain’s national security establishment. But was there a “Third Man?” Suspicion soon centered on Kim Philby, the former MI6 liaison officer to the CIA and confidant of the agency’s top mole hunter, James Angleton. For

  • Scientists finally know what triggered the biggest climate catastrophe in history

    Scientists believe they have finally discovered the trigger for the world’s biggest climate catastrophe. The catastrophe in question took place around 252 million years ago. At the time, the world was going through a “tumultuous period of rapid global warming.” Many previously believed that a volcanic eruption in Siberia was the cause. However, new evidence … The post Scientists finally know what triggered the biggest climate catastrophe in history appeared first on BGR.