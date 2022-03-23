Ukraine Update: Poland to Expel About 40 Russian Diplomats

(Bloomberg) -- Poland became the latest eastern European country to announce plans to expel Russian diplomats. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part via video link in this week’s special NATO summit to discuss the Russian invasion, his spokesman said.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who’s traveling to Europe for Thursday’s NATO meeting, said further sanctions on Russia will be announced during his trip. European Union members Germany and Hungary sought to put the brakes on a potential Russian oil embargo.

The front was largely static throughout the country as Russian forces regroup in response to stiffer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance. Kyiv said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged southern port of Mariupol continued, but about 100,000 people remain there under bombardment.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Draghi Says EU Leaders to Support Ukraine’s EU Membership Process (9:40 a.m.)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said European leaders meeting this week will reaffirm their support for offering Ukraine a process to bring it closer to EU membership, even if the path to accession is a long one.

“The process will be long, and time will be needed to allow for a real and functioning integration,” Draghi told lawmakers in Rome. Italy’s position is to support and encourage Ukraine along a path that’s already begun, he said.

Germany and the Netherlands are among countries that have said the bloc should focus on practical help for Ukraine rather than a symbolic idea of membership that could take a decade or more to play out.

Baltics, Poland Ask EU to Block Russian Access to Ports (9:15 a.m.)

The transport ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland called on the European Union to block its roads for Russian and Belarusian cargo trucks and to restrict entry to ports for their ships, the Lithuanian Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Russian vessels are already blocked from U.K. ports.

Poland to Expel About 40 Russian Diplomats (9:15 a.m.)

Poland has decided to expel around 40 Russian diplomats for alleged espionage, Onet.pl website reported, citing government sources it didn’t identify.

The Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador for a meeting on Wednesday morning, according to the website. This comes just hours after the government said it detained an employee of a civil registry office who allegedly worked for Russian intelligence services.

Several eastern European nations have kicked out Russian diplomats since the war in Ukraine, including over violations of the Vienna convention.

China Backs Russia as Member of the G-20 (9:00 a.m.)

China signaled it stands by Russia’s continued membership in the Group of 20, saying the bloc needs to work together on issues from global economic growth to the pandemic.

“Russia is an important member” of the grouping, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing. “No member has the right to remove other countries.”

Beijing has struggled to convince the world it’s a neutral player in the war, as assurances to international audiences are undermined by messages at home affirming the China-Russia partnership.

Oil Edges Higher Before NATO Summit (8:15 a.m.)

Oil edged higher, with West Texas Intermediary crude near $110 a barrel, ahead of a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity over the month-old war in Ukraine that may see fresh curbs on Russia.

Soybean futures in Chicago headed for the strongest close in almost a decade on a global shortage of oilseeds and as surging prices of petroleum products make plant-based fuels more attractive.

European stock futures climbed and American equity futures were steady amid a global bond rout sparked by surging inflation.

Ukraine Says Russian Attempts to Advance Blocked (7:45 a.m.)

The Ukrainian army blocked Russian attempts to advance on all fronts in the past day, its General Staff said on Facebook.

Russian planes and missiles were active over the period, bombarding the capital Kyiv, Chernihiv and the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, it said. A bridge used for humanitarian deliveries and to evacuate civilians from Chernihiv was destroyed.

Russia’s advances have been largely stalled in recent days, as the war has shifted into a more grinding phase.

Vietnam Airlines to Halt Hanoi-Moscow Flights (3:10 a.m.)

Vietnam Airlines will suspend Hanoi-Moscow flights from Friday after insurance partners sought changes to contracts due to the fighting in Ukraine, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

The carrier said in a statement it was working to resume the flights as soon as possible.

Pelosi Says Putin Is ‘Already Failing’ (2:35 a.m.)

Vladimir Putin’s forces are “in a stalemate with Ukraine” and that means “he’s already failing,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin Texas.

When asked about Putin possibly installing a puppet regime in Ukraine, she said: “It’s never going to be a success for him.”

Pelosi was also asked whether she feared a Putin victory might embolden China to invade Taiwan. “I think they are even seeing the pariah” that Putin has become, she said. “China should take no heart from the reaction that Putin is getting from the rest of the world.”

U.K. Lawmakers Call for More Sanctions (1:01 a.m.)

The U.K. should press ahead with its sanctions against Russia because they are inflicting pain on Putin’s regime, but it should also help lower-income families cope with the higher energy and other living costs, according to a report from the cross-party parliamentary Treasury Committee.

Economic punishments mooted by the U.S., EU and U.K. against Russian energy imports could have a “catastrophic and long-lasting” effect if fully implemented, while the existing measures placed on Russia’s central bank are particularly effective, the report said.

