Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Showed He’s the Anti-Putin in 2019

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- To many Americans, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is merely a character in the U.S. impeachment drama, an awkward English speaker from a remote, corrupt country that would be eaten up by Russia if not for U.S. assistance. But the former comedian who took Ukraine by storm earlier this year is much more than that: He’s the only kind of threat Russian President Vladimir Putin has any reason to fear.

The election campaigns Zelenskiy ran this year, which the world didn’t watch attentively enough, were widely followed in Russia: the Ukrainian elections were the most searched event of 2019, according to the Russian search engine Yandex, and Zelenskiy was the most searched personality. For Russians, the fact that someone like him could become president in a neighboring post-Soviet country provides ample food for thought; Russians have lived so long under Putin that no cat born during his predecessor’s rule is likely to be alive today. To add insult to injury, Zelenskiy, in his endearingly bungling way, keeps getting results that eluded his more experienced predecessors, even if they’re not enough yet to make Ukraine truly European.

No Laughing Matter

Zelenskiy’s political career began in the first minutes of the year. The Ukrainian TV channel 1+1, which had run the comedy shows of his crew, Kvartal 95, bucked a long-standing tradition by replacing President Petro Poroshenko’s New Year’s address with a short announcement by Zelenskiy that he was going to run against Poroshenko in the March presidential election.

Not everyone took “the clown” seriously then: Zelenskiy, only 41, had no political experience, lacked the gravitas of his rivals and had once pretended, on national television, to play the piano with his genitals. He had no ground game, having only recently registered a political party, Servant of the People, named after a successful TV series in which Zelenskiy played a history teacher who unexpectedly gets elected president of Ukraine. He refused to make any firm promises, talking only about things he’d like to try, such as ending the war with Russian proxies in the country’s east. He spoke better Russian than Ukrainian, and his Jewishness made him an unusual presidential contender in a country where almost half the adult population harbors anti-Semitic attitudes, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

But a lean, masterful, social media-savvy campaign quickly propelled Zelenskiy to the top off the polls. Poroshenko ran on a conservative platform that stressed building up the Ukrainian language and the military, as well as a stronger Ukrainian Orthodox church free from Moscow’s influence. But those declared values contrasted sharply with a string of corruption scandals in Poroshenko’s close entourage. Ukraine was ready for radical change, not retrenchment. The voters were so tired of Kyiv’s post-Soviet political swamp that they didn’t much care if the change were as chaotic and comical as in the “Servant of the People” series. They wanted sincerity above all.

Zelenskiy also received unexpected support from well-known reformers who had tried to revive Ukraine’s economy under Poroshenko but were forced out as oligarchs’ interests prevailed. Former ministers with strong reputations in the West made the comedian acceptable to Ukraine’s foreign donors and investors — and Zelenskiy didn’t even have to promise them jobs.

Zelenskiy came in 13 percentage points ahead of Poroshenko in the first round of the election on March 31, and that led to a stunning visual: A debate between Zelenskiy and Poroshenko in front of more than 60,000 people in the country’s biggest sports arena in Kyiv. The show was avidly watched in Russia, where about 6 million people saw it in real time. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign ministry, likened the event to a circus performance meant to “keep deceiving Ukrainians,” and other Russian officials poured scorn on the Ukrainian politicians, who at one point kneeled before their voters — something impossible to imagine in Russia. But Ukraine envy was widespread on the Russian social networks that day. “At least they have a choice,” a commentator wrote on the hip-hop-themed Russian website Flow, where the debate was discussed as a rap battle.