Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on

5
JOHN LEICESTER
·4 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fighting is grinding on in Ukraine after the country marked the anniversary of Russia's invasion, with Ukrainian authorities on Saturday reporting dozens of new Russian strikes and attacks on cities in the east and south.

After a somber and defiant day of commemorations on Friday and a marathon news conference, Ukraine's seemingly indefatigable president followed up with new video posts a day later in which he declared that “Russia must lose in Ukraine" and argued that its forces can be defeated this year.

In a separate tweet, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also pushed for more sanctions pressure on Russia after the U.K., U.S. and the European Union all announced new measures aimed at further choking off funding and support for Moscow.

“The pressure on Russian aggressor must increase,” Zelenskyy tweeted in English.

He said Ukraine wants to see “decisive steps” against Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Russian nuclear industry as well as “more pressure on military and banking.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that Rosatom and his Defense Ministry need to work on ensuring that Russia is ready to resume nuclear weapons tests if needs be. He alleged that the U.S. is working on nuclear weapons and that some in the U.S. are pondering plans to carry out nuclear tests banned under the global test ban that took effect after the end of the Cold War.

“If the U.S. conducts tests, we will also do it,” Putin said.

Russia has already become the most sanctioned nation in the world over the past year, targeted with sanctions by more than 30 countries representing more than half of the world’s economy. But the squeeze on its economy, trade and firms has yet to deliver a knockout blow.

Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, called the latest U.S. sanctions “thoughtless.”

“We have learned to live under economic and political pressure," Antonov said. “The experience of previous sanctions has shown that they harm the world market to a greater extent, worsen the situation of ordinary citizens in states that initiate or support reckless sanctions.”

The Feb. 24 anniversary of last year's invasion brought no respite in Russian attacks.

Still, in one of his video posts on Saturday, Zelenskyy asked: “Is it possible for us to win?”

“Yes,” he said. “We are capable of this in unity, resolutely and unyieldingly, to put an end to Russian aggression this year.”

Ukraine's military on Saturday reported 27 Russian airstrikes and 75 attacks from multiple rocket launchers in the most recent 24-hour spell. It said Russian offensive efforts continue to be concentrated in Ukraine’s industrial east and northeast. Five wounded civilians were reported in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province, where territory is roughly split between Russian and Ukrainian control.

Battles raged “around” and “nearby” Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk region that has become the focus of the fighting in recent months, according to Ukraine’s Land Forces. The military said the Russian troops continued attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses, encircle and seize the city.

In the southern Kherson region, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin also reported 83 Russian shelling attacks, with the regional capital, also called Kherson, hit nine times, and residential buildings, a preschool and a medical institution struck. The head of Ukraine's presidential office reported three civilian wounded in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he aims to discuss peace efforts related to the Ukraine war with China when he travels there in April. China has called for a cease-fire and peace talks. Zelenskyy on Friday gave qualified support for Beijing's apparent interest in playing a role.

Macron said in Paris that “China must now help us to put pressure on Russia."

“Obviously so that Russia never uses neither chemical nor nuclear weapons," he said. "But also so that (Russia) stops this aggression as a condition for a negotiation.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that he welcomed parts of the peace plan for Ukraine proposed by China, but disagreed with other aspects.

“There are things that are remarkably right, such as the renewed condemnation of the use of nuclear weapons,” Scholz told reporters during an official visit to India. “What’s missing in my view is a discernible line that says: ‘Russian troops must also withdraw.’”

___

Elise Morton in London, Sylvie Corbet in Paris, and Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and of the invasion's anniversary at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine-a-year-of-war

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine welcomes some Chinese ceasefire 'thoughts,' insists on Russian withdrawal

    KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday welcomed some elements of a Chinese proposal for a ceasefire in Russia's war on Ukraine, but said only the country where a war is being fought should be the initiator of a peace plan. "It's an important signal that they are preparing to take part in this theme," he said during a news conference in Kyiv, referring to China's bid to broker peace. Zelenskiy, who said he believed Russia-allied China did not offer a concrete plan but some "thoughts", also warned Beijing against providing Moscow with arms.

  • Kermit Davis is out as Ole Miss men's basketball coach

    Mississippi coach Kermit Davis's tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings. Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said Friday the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.” Davis has gone 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 and 2-13 in SEC games.

  • U.S. to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will meet virtually on Friday with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia's war effort, the White House said. The same group came together last year hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, imposing the first round of a series of sanctions.

  • A female orca adopted a baby pilot whale in the first known case of its kind, scientists say

    A researcher said that the relationship could be interpreted as a "lovely warm adoption story" or a case of killer whale abduction.

  • Inadequate investigation? Takeaways at Murdaugh murder trial

    Investigators like to say the crime scene at a killing tells the story even if no one else does. In the double murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, his defense lawyers want jurors to believe the crime scene can't tell them much about the deaths of his wife and son because state agents did a poor job investigating. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at kennels near their home on June 7, 2021, as the once-prominent attorney's career and finances were crumbling.

  • Andrii Borovyk: A year of war – how is Ukraine transforming right now?

    Editor's Note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.

  • Biden 'ruling out' for now sending F-16s to Ukraine, he tells ABC's David Muir

    Despite repeated, public calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Joe Biden has ruled out "for now" sending advanced American fighter jets to help defend against an expected Russian spring offensive, he told ABC News anchor David Muir on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. "You don't think he needs F-16s now?" Muir asked in an exclusive interview at the White House Friday. "No, he doesn't need F-16s now," Biden responded.

  • Pence Draws Contrast With Trump as He Defends US Aid for Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence gave a full-throated defense of assistance to Ukraine and criticized those in his party who have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, exposing a fault line in the emerging 2024 Republican race between traditional GOP hawks and those skeptical of US support for Kyiv.Most Read from BloombergHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesApple Makes Major Progress on No-Pr

  • Rishi Sunak to secure new Brexit deal this weekend

    Rishi Sunak is hoping to secure a Brexit deal this weekend after Downing Street claimed he had gained last-minute concessions from Brussels.

  • Blue Jackets can't climb out of early hole in 2-0 loss to Minnesota Wild

    The Wild took a two-goal lead in the first nine minutes of the game, and it was all they needed to beat the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

  • Some Democratic-led states seek to bolster voter protections

    Lawmakers in several Democratic-controlled states are advocating sweeping voter protections this year, reacting to what they view as a broad undermining of voting rights by the Supreme Court and Republican-led states as well as a failed effort in Congress to bolster access to the polls. Legislators in Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey and New Mexico have introduced voting rights measures, while Michigan’s secretary of state is preparing a plan. Among other things, the proposals would require state approval for local governments to change redistricting or voting procedures, ban voter suppression and intimidation, mandate that ballots are printed in more languages, increase protections for voters with disabilities, ensure the right to vote for those with previous felony convictions and instruct judges to prioritize voter access when hearing election-related challenges.

  • Ole Miss fires men's basketball coach Kermit Davis

    The Rebels haven't made the NCAA tournament since Davis' first season in 2018-19.

  • ‘The fight is not over, it’s on;’ Ukrainians in Miami Valley hold rally in Dayton

    A year ago Russian forces were taking over parts of Ukraine and forcing people out of their own country.

  • Ukraine Focus Returns to Battlefield as War’s First Anniversary Passes

    After a wave of new Western sanctions and commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian forces were again focused on repelling Russian attempts to advance.

  • Transnet Snubs Kumba’s Overture to Run Lucrative South African Iron Ore Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned logistics company has rejected an overture from an Anglo American Plc unit to take over the running of its iron ore rail line, which is one of its most profitable but battles to move sufficient volumes.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Fa

  • Pittsburghers rally to show support of Ukraine

    One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Pittsburghers gathered downtown to support the country.

  • China issues peace plan; Zelenskyy says he'll await details

    China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement -- but said success would depend on actions not words. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion.

  • G-20 meeting in India ends without consensus on Ukraine war

    The meeting hosted by India issued the G-20 Chair’s summary and an outcome document stating that there was no agreement on the wording of the war in Ukraine. The first day of the meeting took place on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada sending four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Canada is sending four additional battle tanks to Ukraine -- doubling its commitment -- and sanctioning an additional 192 Russian individuals and entities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.The new sanctions target Russian lawmakers who've backed the invasion of Ukraine, including deputy prime ministers, ministers, others in Putin's office, its military and defense sector, as well as family members of individuals already on Canada's sanctions list.

  • Christians being sent to labour camps and executed in North Korea

    North Korea has intensified its hounding of Christians, hunting for underground churches, executing believers and incarcerating their families in labour camps, aid groups have reported.