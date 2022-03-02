Ukraine's 2nd largest city hit by Russian missiles
In Kharkiv, which has a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region's Soviet-era administrative building was hit
Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.
Boebert's outburst came just as Biden mentioned his son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.
National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin called out one guest as “not a student of history” but a failed politician.
Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though
The posting of the videos showing captured troops raised questions about whether Ukraine had violated Article 13 of the Geneva Conventions.
The Chechen special-forces team sent to assassinate Zelensky was "directly destroyed," a Ukrainian defense official said.
“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy,'" the former Republican governor asked.
Seven words for Putin to worry about are painted into the street in the Lithuanian capital.
The world’s highest-ranked Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina, announced today that due to the Russian invasion of her country, she would not play a “match against Russian or Belarussian [sic] tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.” That decision, she said, should be for the ATP, WTA and ITF to treat Russian players […]
"So if anybody thinks that Putin wouldn't use something that he's got that is unusual and cruel, think again," Hill said.
Belarusian president displays map suggesting Putin plans to attack Moldova