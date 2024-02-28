Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

The 3rd Assault Brigade reported knocking out Russian troops from Krasnohorivka, where they had entered the day before.

Source: Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade on Telegram

Quote: "On the eve, the Russian army attacked the southeastern part of Krasnohorivka and entered the city.

In order to prevent the enemy from gaining a foothold, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade units and soldiers from the 1st and 2nd assault battalions conducted a combat operation to clear the city of enemy forces."

Details: The military stated that the Russians were able to prepare for a long defence in a short amount of time, and despite resistance and heavy fighting, the brigade's assault groups inflicted unavoidable losses on the Russian forces. Approximately 100 invaders were wounded or killed.

Quote: "The Russians refused to surrender and perished in the houses they occupied.

Krasnohorivka is currently under the control of Ukrainian troops!"

