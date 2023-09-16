Ukraine's 47th Separate Brigade, one of first to launch counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia, has new commander

Suspilne has reported that Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Sak was removed from the position of commander of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, with reference to its source in the 47th Brigade

Details: Colonel Oleksandr Pavlii will replace Sak. Pavlii has been the commander of the 112th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the city of Kyiv since 2022. The brigade is part of the Pivnich (North) Administration of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces.

Neither the military nor Suspilne specified the reason for the command change.

Reference: The 47th Brigade fought on the Tokmak front near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, in summer 2023.

The 47th Brigade was one of the first to launch a counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhia. In particular, it entered the village of Robotyne on 22 August, and later evacuated local residents from this settlement.

Background:

On 11 September, Valerii Markus, Sergeant Major from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who goes by the nom de guerre of Magura, asked to be demoted because of the ongoing disagreement with the brigade’s commanders.

At the time, Sak urged parties to come to terms.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!