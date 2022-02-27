Ukraine's actor-president grows on stage as war-time leader
Defiant videos posted on social media have become a key part of Zelensky's communication strategy.
Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky appeared in a Facebook post in a video purportedly self-recorded on the streets of Kyiv to offer words of reassurance to the embattled populace. Standing alongside several senior members of the government, Zelensky says, “We are all here. Our military are here. Citizens and society are here.”
Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych gave his life to take out a bridge in Genichesky.
"SNL" began the show with a Ukrainian chorus solemnly singing "Prayer for Ukraine" in front of candles that spelled out the capital city of Kyiv.
The dancer shared live updates from Ukraine on Friday while anticipating airstrikes as Russian forces invade Ukraine.
CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
China's Foreign Ministry on Friday stressed that Beijing believes the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries" should be respected — a principle that "applies equally to Ukraine."Why it matters: Reiterating that Russia's "legitimate security demands" on NATO expansion "should be taken seriously and properly addressed," the statement marks China's most extensive one yet on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for
Devastation shows "example of the most vulnerable population so often caught amid the crossfire," Trey Yingst says
Turkey called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" on Sunday in a rhetorical shift that could pave the way for the NATO member nation to enact an international pact limiting Russian naval passage to the Black Sea. Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits that connect the Mediterranean and Black seas and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened. Balancing its Western commitments and close ties to Moscow, Ankara has said the Russian attack is unacceptable but until Sunday had not described the situation as a war.