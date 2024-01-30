Ukraine's Agrarian Ministry website targeted in cyberattack, is inaccessible

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry’s website has been targeted in a cyberattack

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry’s website has been targeted in a cyberattack and is currently inaccessible, the Ministry reported on Facebook on Jan. 30.

"It will take some time to restore the damaged site," the statement said, advising that news, updates and other relevant information can be found on its official social media pages.

Earlier, the pro-Russian hacker group NoName05716 has announced preparations to attack the Ukrainian government, reported The Guardian on Jan. 28.

The group is reportedly coordinating the attack with other hacking collectives, including 22С, Skillnet, CyberDragon, Federal Legion, People’s Cyber Army, and Phoenix. Specific details of what the potential cyberattack would entail remain unclear.

Hackers targeted the Ukrainian Shlyakh system, as well as Naftogaz and Ukrposhta in previous attack on Jan. 25.

Ukraine's largest operator, Kyivstar, experienced a major disruption due to a powerful cyberattack in December 2023, affecting communication and internet services across the country.

Responsibility for the Kyivstar attack was claimed by the Solntsepek group, a division of Russian militart intelligence (GRU), associated with the Russian hacking group Sandworm.

The attack on Kyivstar was later described as the largest in the history of mobile communications.

