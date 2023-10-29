Ukraine's air defence destroyed all Russian drones last night – Air Force

On 28-29 October at night, the Russians launched five combat UAVs of the Shahed type and a Kh-59 guided aviation missile on Ukraine. All drones have been shot down.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Shahed drones were launched from the southeast, namely from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and an X-59 guided missile was launched from a Su-34 aircraft (from the airspace of Belgorod Oblast).

The missile targeted the facilities in the Myrhorod district in Ukraine's Poltava Oblast. Reportedly, there are no losses or any serious damage.

All combat UAVs of the Russians have been destroyed by assets and personnel of Ukraine's Air Force within the borders of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts. Tactical aircraft and anti-aircraft forces fulfilled their tasks.

Background: On 29 October at night, an air raid warning was issued in several oblasts of Ukraine due to combat drones. At about 04:00 it was revealed that they were in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, heading westbound. At 05:10, an all-clear was sounded.

