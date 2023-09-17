Ukraine's Air Defence forces shoot down 12 out of 16 Russian targets overnight

The Russians struck Ukraine on the night of 16-17 September with air-launched cruise missiles and strike UAVs, with 12 of the 16 air targets being shot down.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: A total of 16 aerial targets were recorded: six Shahed-136/131 UAVs launched from the south-east and south (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda) and ten Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 air-launched missiles, fired from nine Tu-95MS strategic aircraft that took off from the Engels air base.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, the main direction of the strike was the south of Odesa Oblast.

Thanks to the efficiency of Ukraine's Air Defence Forces, 12 air targets were destroyed, including:

Six Shahed-136/131 UAVs;

Six Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

Quote: "Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and other weapons are involved in repelling an air attack.

A strike by enemy missiles on the territory of a civilian agricultural business in Odesa Oblast was recorded; the State Emergency Service is responding, and local military administrations will report on the aftermath."

