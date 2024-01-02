Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian attacks in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s air defence systems were activated in response to a Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 1–2 January.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported UAVs were detected in the airspace and air defence systems were activated in response.

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "Stay in shelters or other safe places during the air-raid.

Do not share any information [about the attack] and do not record or share online [footage] of our defence forces in action."

Updated at 03:14: Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said the air defence system was activated in Kyiv and asked people to stay in shelters until the all-clear was sounded.

At 03:56, the all-clear was given in Kyiv.

Background:

Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 1–2 January.