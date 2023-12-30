Ukraine's air defence shoots down 5 out of 10 Russian UAVs at night – General Staff report

Photo: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed drones, 5 of which were destroyed by air defence troops.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 30 December

Details: During the past day, there were 56 combat clashes recorded at the frontline.

In total, the Russians inflicted 150 missile strikes and 74 air strikes and carried out 84 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

At night, the Russian forces once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence destroyed 5 assault drones.

14 settlements took damage due to airstrikes.

About 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts took fire from artillery attacks.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain their military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other threatening parts of the front, as well as increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the Russian forces, who do not abandon attempts to encircle Avdiivka. During the past day, Ukraine’s forces repelled eight attacks in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka and 21 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where nine attacks were repelled.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks west and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers continue to take measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the Russians did not abandon attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made more than 10 unsuccessful assault actions.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict casualties on the Russian forces in manpower and equipment, exhausting them along the entire front line.

During the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Air Force struck 10 clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units targeted two clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces, five ammunition depots and two other important targets.

There is an increasing number of documented instances of military personnel refusing to carry out illegal orders and take part in hostilities within the Russian Federation's occupation forces. On 19 December, military police officers escorted 43 servicemen from the 150th Motorised Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces, who had refused to take part in hostilities, as they were sent from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast to the Russian Federation.

