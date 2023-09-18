Ukraine's Air Force announce threat of ballistics, missiles and drones in several oblasts

The Air Force announced the threat of missiles and drones in several oblasts late in the evening of 18 September. The ballistic threat was announced twice overnight.

Source: Air Force the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Threat of ballistic missiles attacks in Poltava, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk [oblasts - ed.]!"

Details: Earlier, an air-raid warning was announced in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. Local authorities confirmed information on explosions in the city centre of Kharkiv.

Updated at 23:49: As of 23:50, the Air Force announced the end of the ballistic missile threat in the oblasts, however, they reported the threat of the Russians using attack UAVs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At 00.13: the Air Force announced the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. In addition, the risk of drone attacks in Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts was also declared.

At 00.16: the danger of missile attacks was declared in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

At 00:26 (Kyiv time), an all-clear was given in oblasts where threats of ballistic missiles were reported earlier.

At 00:58 (Kyiv time), there was a threat of Shahed attack UAVs for Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv oblasts. There were several groups of drones, so the Air Force warned neighbouring regions about the threat as well.

At 1:07 (Kyiv time), the threat of ballistic missiles was issued again in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

At 1:15 (Kyiv time), the threat of ballistic missile attacks was issued in Kirovohrad and Poltava Oblasts.

At 1:37 (Kyiv time), the threat of attack drones was issued in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Odesa oblasts.

At 1:54 (Kyiv time), the Air Force gave all-clear of a ballistic missile threat to Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk oblasts.

At 3:18 (Kyiv time), the missile threat was cancelled, while the media reported explosions in Kryvyi Rih.

Air Raid Alert Map of Ukraine as of 1:37 (Kyiv time)

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!