Ukraine's Air Force carried out 13 strikes on Russian forces and their equipment – General Staff report

On Sunday 1 October, Ukraine’s Air Force inflicted 13 strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Thirty combat clashes took place in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 October

Details: A total of 30 combat clashes were recorded during the day. Russian forces attacked Ukraine once again launching about 30 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the southern, southeastern and northern directions. Ukraine’s air defence managed to down 16 of those drones.

In total, the Russians inflicted 8 missile- and 72 airstrikes, carried out 20 attacks from multiple-launch missile systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no significant change in the operational situation was recorded. No sign of the Russian forces forming new offensive units in this area. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to maintain a military presence in the border areas, continue shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. They also inflicted airstrikes around the settlements of Hatyshche and Zemlianky in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 35 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks of the Russians, amongst them Senkivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Stepne, Volodymyrivka, Khotin, Stepok, Pokrovka and Riasne in Sumy Oblast; as well as Odradne, Dvorichanske and Krasne Pershe in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The areas of more than 10 settlements, in particular Novomlynsk, Lyman Pershyi, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Berestove of Kharkov Oblast, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled a Russian attack in the vicinity of Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast. The Russians inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Nove, Terny, Spirne, Vyimka and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, amongst them Nevske and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to recover lost positions in the area of Andriivka of Donetsk Oblast. They inflicted air strikes in the vicinity of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under fire from Russian artillery and mortars, in particular Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka and Vesele, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces also launched an airstrike near the village of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Novoselivka, Stepove, Orlivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully repelled eight attacks around Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements came under fire on this front, including Krasnohrivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Yet they inflicted airstrikes around the settlements of Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske, Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Novodonetske, Blahodatne and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area around Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians carried out an airstrike in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, amongst them were Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Beryslav, Kozotske, Olhivka and Vysoke in Kherson Oblast. Over 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Stanislav of Kherson Oblast, the city of Kherson and Solonchaky of Mykolaiv Oblast.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and exhausting Russian units along the entire line of contact.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force inflicted 13 attacks on the areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces targeted a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, a command point, an ammunition depot and 16 artillery units.

