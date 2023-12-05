Ukraine's Air Force destroys Russian Su-24M aircraft near Zmiinyi Island

Anti-aircraft gunners from Ukraine's Air Force have destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island as it was attempting to launch a missile and bomb strike in the southern part of Odesa Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "We haven't had any downed Russian Su aircraft for ages!

Let's put that right! It seems that the Moskva cruiser will soon become an aircraft carrier!

I am delighted to inform you of the destruction of a Russian Su-24M bomber near Zmiinyi Island which, under the cover of a Su-30SM fighter, was attempting to launch a missile and bomb attack on the southern part of Odesa Oblast."

Details: Oleshchuk said that thanks to a successful operation by Air Command Pivden (South), the Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile unit had downed the aircraft, consigning it to the same fate as the Moskva, the Russian warship that was famously told to "go f**k itself".

