Ukraine's Air Force down 23 of 31 Shahed drones at night
The Russians launched six missiles and 31 Shahed attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine on the night of 22-23 February, and Ukraine's Air Force managed to destroy 23 drones.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence forces destroyed 23 attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv oblasts."
Details: The Air Force reported that the Russians launched Shahed UAVs from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. Three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles were fired from temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, they launched the Kh-31P anti-radar missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles from the waters of the Black Sea.
Background:
Three people were killed in the city of Odesa due to a Shahed drone attack.
A Russian Shahed kamikaze drone hit a high-rise residential building in the city of Dnipro. As a result, four people were injured, there are still people under the rubble and the search is ongoing.
Support UP or become our patron!