Ukraine's Air Force downs another Russian Su-34 jet, the 11th aircraft downed in February

Ukrainska Pravda
Su-34 fighter-bomber. Photo: RIA Novosti
Ukraine’s Air Force has destroyed a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Today, 29 February, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it has become a typical day for the Russians as they have lost another aircraft. One less Su-34 on the eastern front!"

Details: This is the third Russian aircraft shot down in the last three days and the 11th in the last month.

