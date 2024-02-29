Ukraine's Air Force downs another Russian Su-34 jet, the 11th aircraft downed in February

Ukraine’s Air Force has destroyed a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, on Telegram

Quote from Oleshchuk: "Today, 29 February, is a date that occurs once every four years, but it has become a typical day for the Russians as they have lost another aircraft. One less Su-34 on the eastern front!"

Details: This is the third Russian aircraft shot down in the last three days and the 11th in the last month.

Background:

On the morning of 27 February, the Armed Forces of Ukraine downed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber on the eastern front. Another Su-34 aircraft was downed that same afternoon.

Forbes suggested that the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in shooting down Russian aircraft was due to the use of valuable Patriot and NASAMS missiles, as well as Russian blind spots after the loss of a third of their A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

