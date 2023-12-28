Ukraine's Air Force downs 7 out of 8 Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 27-28 December, with Ukraine’s air defence destroying seven of them.

Source: the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Seven drones were shot down by fighter aircraft, air defence units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and Defence Forces within Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts."

Details: That night, the Russians launched Shahed drones from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district in Krasnodar Krai [a krai is a federal subject of Russia – ed.].

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said two drones had been destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district.

Background: On the night of 27-28 December, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with assault drones.

